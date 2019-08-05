Shaker Investments Has Trimmed Paycom Software (PAYC) Position; GLUCOSE HEALTH (GLUC) Shorts Down By 48.62%

GLUCOSE HEALTH INC (OTCMKTS:GLUC) had a decrease of 48.62% in short interest. GLUC’s SI was 9,300 shares in August as released by FINRA. Its down 48.62% from 18,100 shares previously. With 11,800 avg volume, 1 days are for GLUCOSE HEALTH INC (OTCMKTS:GLUC)’s short sellers to cover GLUC’s short positions. The stock decreased 6.44% or $0.0109 during the last trading session, reaching $0.1591. About 1,514 shares traded. Glucose Health, Inc. (OTCMKTS:GLUC) has 0.00% since August 5, 2018 and is . It has by 0.00% the S&P500.

Shaker Investments Llc decreased Paycom Software Inc (PAYC) stake by 14.42% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Shaker Investments Llc sold 5,246 shares as Paycom Software Inc (PAYC)’s stock rose 19.50%. The Shaker Investments Llc holds 31,127 shares with $5.89M value, down from 36,373 last quarter. Paycom Software Inc now has $12.56B valuation. The stock decreased 7.50% or $17.73 during the last trading session, reaching $218.79. About 732,523 shares traded or 1.30% up from the average. Paycom Software, Inc. (NYSE:PAYC) has risen 133.47% since August 5, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 133.47% the S&P500. Some Historical PAYC News: 01/05/2018 – PAYCOM SOFTWARE 1Q REV. $153.9M, EST. $151.5M; 01/05/2018 – Paycom Software 1Q EPS 70c; 05/04/2018 – Rochester Becomes Paycom’s Latest Sales Office Opening; 05/04/2018 Rochester Becomes Paycom’s Latest Sales Office Opening; 01/05/2018 – Paycom Software 1Q Adj EPS 95c; 01/05/2018 – PAYCOM SOFTWARE 1Q ADJ EPS 95C, EST. 90C; 01/05/2018 – PAYCOM SOFTWARE SEES 2Q REV. $123.0M TO $125.0M; 01/05/2018 – Paycom Software 1Q Net $41.3M; 01/05/2018 – Paycom Releases Redesigned Employee Self-Service Product; 16/05/2018 – Sylebra Adds Pagseguro Digital Ltd., Exits Paycom Software: 13F

More notable recent Glucose Health, Inc. (OTCMKTS:GLUC) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Sirona Biochem: A Potential Breakthrough Candidate – Seeking Alpha” on July 31, 2019, also Globenewswire.com with their article: “Glucose Health, Inc. Raises $460000 from Angel Investors; Eliminates Dilutive Convertible Debt Security, Benefitting All Shareholders – GlobeNewswire” published on May 06, 2019, Globenewswire.com published: “Glucose Health, Inc. ANNUAL REPORT â€“ Revenue Up 89%, Gross Profit Up 17%, Expenses Down 27% – GlobeNewswire” on April 01, 2019. More interesting news about Glucose Health, Inc. (OTCMKTS:GLUC) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Brainsway IPO Is A Major Bet On New Treatment – Seeking Alpha” published on January 22, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Theratechnologies And Madrigal In NASH: Two Of A Kind – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: April 04, 2019.

Glucose Health, Inc. manufactures and sells dietary supplements for persons with pre-diabetes and/or Type-2 diabetes. The company has market cap of $722,931. The Company’s principal product is Glucose Health, a dietary supplement formulated from nine natural ingredients to have a beneficial impact upon blood glucose, triglyceride, and cholesterol levels. It currently has negative earnings. Glucose Health, Inc. sells its product through national and regional pharmacy retailers, as well as through its Website, glucosehealth.com.

More notable recent Paycom Software, Inc. (NYSE:PAYC) news were published by: Fool.com which released: “Paycom Software Processes Another Beat and Raise – Motley Fool” on July 31, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Paycom Is Too Rich For My Blood – Seeking Alpha” published on July 15, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Do Paycom Software’s (NYSE:PAYC) Earnings Warrant Your Attention? – Yahoo Finance” on July 02, 2019. More interesting news about Paycom Software, Inc. (NYSE:PAYC) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Who Has Been Selling Paycom Software, Inc. (NYSE:PAYC) Shares? – Yahoo Finance” published on May 09, 2019 as well as Businesswire.com‘s news article titled: “Paycom to Present at the KeyBanc Capital Markets 21st Annual Technology Leadership Forum – Business Wire” with publication date: July 25, 2019.

Shaker Investments Llc increased Amazon Com Inc (NASDAQ:AMZN) stake by 255 shares to 1,416 valued at $2.52 million in 2019Q1. It also upped Alarm Com Hldgs Inc stake by 5,100 shares and now owns 31,950 shares. Argan Inc (NYSE:AGX) was raised too.

Among 4 analysts covering Paycom Software (NYSE:PAYC), 2 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 2 Hold. Therefore 50% are positive. Paycom Software had 9 analyst reports since February 6, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The company was maintained on Monday, March 4 by Jefferies. The company was maintained on Friday, April 12 by Barclays Capital. As per Wednesday, April 17, the company rating was maintained by KeyBanc Capital Markets. Canaccord Genuity maintained Paycom Software, Inc. (NYSE:PAYC) on Wednesday, February 6 with “Hold” rating. The stock has “Buy” rating by KeyBanc Capital Markets on Wednesday, June 19. The stock of Paycom Software, Inc. (NYSE:PAYC) earned “Overweight” rating by KeyBanc Capital Markets on Wednesday, February 6.