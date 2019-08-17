Shaker Investments Has Trimmed Its Position in Microchip Technology (MCHP) by $499,544; Marshall Wace Llp Has Increased Global Payments (GPN) Position by $15.70 Million

Marshall Wace Llp increased its stake in Global Payments (GPN) by 383.67% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Marshall Wace Llp bought 115,476 shares as the company’s stock rose 16.55% . The hedge fund held 145,574 shares of the business services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $19.87M, up from 30,098 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Marshall Wace Llp who had been investing in Global Payments for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $24.72 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.91% or $1.42 during the last trading session, reaching $157.75. About 1.48M shares traded. Global Payments Inc. (NYSE:GPN) has risen 49.58% since August 17, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 49.58% the S&P500. Some Historical GPN News: 03/05/2018 – Global Payments 1Q EPS 57c; 29/05/2018 – Global Payments Names Winnie Smith Vice President of Investor Relations; 03/05/2018 – Global Payments Sees 2018 Adjusted Net Rev Plus Network Fees $3.9B-$3.975B; 20/03/2018 – GLOBAL PAYMENTS – AS PER REFINANCING AMENDMENT, INTEREST RATE OF TERM B-2 LOANS CONSTITUTING BASE RATE LOANS IS A BASE RATE PLUS 0.75%; 03/05/2018 – GLOBAL PAYMENTS INC GPN.N FY2018 SHR VIEW $5.06, REV VIEW $3.94 BLN — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 29/05/2018 – EU mergers and takeovers (May 29); 19/03/2018 – Moody’s Changes Global Payments’ Outlook To Positive; Affirms Ba2 Cfr; 20/03/2018 – GLOBAL PAYMENTS – ON MARCH 20, CO, UNITS ENTERED INTO FIRST REFINANCING AMENDMENT TO CO’S SECOND RESTATED CREDIT AGREEMENT, DATED JULY 31, 2015; 21/04/2018 – DJ Global Payments Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (GPN); 15/05/2018 – Global Payments Presenting at JPMorgan Conference Tomorrow

Shaker Investments Llc decreased its stake in Microchip Technology Inc (MCHP) by 42.82% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Shaker Investments Llc sold 6,092 shares as the company’s stock declined 4.59% . The institutional investor held 8,135 shares of the semiconductors company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $675,000, down from 14,227 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Shaker Investments Llc who had been investing in Microchip Technology Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $21.04B market cap company. The stock increased 1.77% or $1.54 during the last trading session, reaching $88.38. About 1.53M shares traded. Microchip Technology Incorporated (NASDAQ:MCHP) has risen 1.30% since August 17, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 1.30% the S&P500. Some Historical MCHP News: 13/04/2018 – Microchip Tech: Antitrust Review Continues in Several Countries; 29/05/2018 – Microchip Technology Announces Completion of Microsemi Acquisition; 23/05/2018 – MICROCHIP TECHNOLOGY PRICES $1B JUNE 2021 NOTES AT 3.922%; 16/05/2018 – Robecosam Adds Maxim Integrated, Exits WGL, Cuts Microchip: 13F; 17/05/2018 – Dealbook: China, Signaling Thaw With U.S. Over Trade, Approves Toshiba Microchip Deal; 18/05/2018 – MICROCHIP TECHNOLOGY SAYS ENTERED AMENDED & RESTATED CREDIT AGREEMENT, AMENDING CREDIT AGREEMENT, DATED JUNE 27, 2013 – SEC FILING; 09/03/2018 – The Law Offices of Vincent Wong Reminds Investors of an Investigation of Microsemi Corporation in Connection with the Sale of the Company to Microchip Technology Incorporated; 23/05/2018 – MICROCHIP TECHNOLOGY INC MCHP.O – PRICING OF TWO SERIES OF ITS NOTES IN AN AGGREGATE PRINCIPAL AMOUNT OF $2.0 BLN IN AN UNREGISTERED OFFERING; 21/05/2018 – Moody’s Assigns Baa3 Rating To Senior Secured Notes Of Microchip Technology; 23/04/2018 – MICROCHIP TECHNOLOGY REPORTS MOFCOM REVIEW OF PURCHASE OF MICRO

