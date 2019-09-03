Shaker Investments Has Trimmed Its Paycom Software (PAYC) Position as Stock Value Rose; Investec Asset Management LTD Cut Position in Eastman Chemical Co (EMN) as Market Valuation Declined

Investec Asset Management Ltd decreased its stake in Eastman Chemical Co (EMN) by 96.81% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Investec Asset Management Ltd sold 96,732 shares as the company’s stock declined 4.07% . The institutional investor held 3,190 shares of the major chemicals company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $242,000, down from 99,922 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Investec Asset Management Ltd who had been investing in Eastman Chemical Co for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $8.60 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.22% or $0.79 during the last trading session, reaching $65.37. About 1.37M shares traded or 23.74% up from the average. Eastman Chemical Company (NYSE:EMN) has declined 25.68% since September 3, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 25.68% the S&P500. Some Historical EMN News: 02/04/2018 – Eastman Recognized as an ENERGY STAR® Partner of the Year for the Seventh Time; 27/04/2018 – EASTMAN STILL SEES EPS GROWTH OF 8%-12% LONG TERM; 05/03/2018 Curt Espeland to address the J.P. Morgan Aviation, Transportation and Industrials Conference; 09/05/2018 – Eastman Chemical: New Expansion to Be Complete in 3Q; 09/05/2018 – REG-Eastman Completes Tritan Copolyester Expansion and Announces Additional Increase to Copolyester Capacity; 26/04/2018 – EASTMAN CHEMICAL CO – QTRLY SHR $2.00; 16/05/2018 – Republicans hope Nebraska House candidate Kara Eastman sits too far to the ideological left to beat incumbent GOP Rep. Don Bacon in the swing district; 29/05/2018 – Eastman Chemical Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 24/05/2018 – The next frontier in workplace wellness: financial health; 26/04/2018 – Eastman Chemical 1Q Net $290M

Shaker Investments Llc decreased its stake in Paycom Software Inc (PAYC) by 14.42% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Shaker Investments Llc sold 5,246 shares as the company’s stock rose 19.50% . The institutional investor held 31,127 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $5.89M, down from 36,373 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Shaker Investments Llc who had been investing in Paycom Software Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $14.79 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.57% or $3.98 during the last trading session, reaching $250.12. About 391,805 shares traded. Paycom Software, Inc. (NYSE:PAYC) has risen 133.47% since September 3, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 133.47% the S&P500. Some Historical PAYC News: 01/05/2018 – Paycom Software Sees 2Q Rev $123M-$125M

Analysts await Eastman Chemical Company (NYSE:EMN) to report earnings on October, 24. They expect $2.00 EPS, down 14.53% or $0.34 from last year’s $2.34 per share. EMN’s profit will be $263.18 million for 8.17 P/E if the $2.00 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.99 actual EPS reported by Eastman Chemical Company for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 0.50% EPS growth.

Investec Asset Management Ltd, which manages about $25.24 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in 58.Com Inc (NYSE:WUBA) by 979,705 shares to 2.70 million shares, valued at $177.11 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Illinois Tool Works Inc (NYSE:ITW) by 40,650 shares in the quarter, for a total of 101,539 shares, and has risen its stake in Ao Smith Corp (NYSE:AOS).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.22 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.45, from 0.77 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 46 investors sold EMN shares while 162 reduced holdings. 74 funds opened positions while 179 raised stakes. 113.03 million shares or 0.22% more from 112.79 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings has 0.04% invested in Eastman Chemical Company (NYSE:EMN). Sun Life Fincl holds 0% of its portfolio in Eastman Chemical Company (NYSE:EMN) for 238 shares. Chilton Mngmt Ltd Liability Company has invested 0.09% in Eastman Chemical Company (NYSE:EMN). Moreover, Waddell Reed has 0.05% invested in Eastman Chemical Company (NYSE:EMN) for 280,350 shares. James Invest Inc reported 0.04% of its portfolio in Eastman Chemical Company (NYSE:EMN). Raymond James Assocs accumulated 56,077 shares or 0.01% of the stock. Numerixs Investment Tech holds 3,608 shares or 0.04% of its portfolio. 245,891 were reported by Stifel Financial Corp. Guggenheim Cap Ltd Liability Co reported 76,507 shares. Nippon Life Americas has 40,660 shares. Horizon Investments Limited Liability reported 2,747 shares. 4,997 are owned by Lvw Advisors Ltd Liability. Brown Advisory accumulated 0% or 7,389 shares. Fincl owns 69 shares. Van Eck Assocs Corporation holds 291 shares.

Shaker Investments Llc, which manages about $129.10 million and $144.42 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Ulta Beauty Inc (NASDAQ:ULTA) by 915 shares to 7,435 shares, valued at $2.59M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Dorman Products Inc (NASDAQ:DORM) by 3,800 shares in the quarter, for a total of 6,600 shares, and has risen its stake in Cabot Microelectronics Corp (NASDAQ:CCMP).

Analysts await Paycom Software, Inc. (NYSE:PAYC) to report earnings on October, 29. They expect $0.58 EPS, up 26.09% or $0.12 from last year’s $0.46 per share. PAYC’s profit will be $34.31M for 107.81 P/E if the $0.58 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.67 actual EPS reported by Paycom Software, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -13.43% negative EPS growth.