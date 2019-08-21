Shaker Investments Has Trimmed Facebook (FB) Position by $315,400 as Market Value Rose; Fastenal Co (FAST) Position Increased by Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc

Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc increased its stake in Fastenal Co (FAST) by 4.66% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc bought 5,080 shares as the company’s stock declined 11.07% . The institutional investor held 114,196 shares of the building materials company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $7.34 million, up from 109,116 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc who had been investing in Fastenal Co for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $18.05 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.95% or $0.29 during the last trading session, reaching $30.77. About 1.61M shares traded. Fastenal Company (NASDAQ:FAST) has risen 9.84% since August 21, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 9.84% the S&P500.

Shaker Investments Llc decreased its stake in Facebook Inc (FB) by 49.35% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Shaker Investments Llc sold 1,900 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.62% . The institutional investor held 1,950 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $325,000, down from 3,850 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Shaker Investments Llc who had been investing in Facebook Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $523.66B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.14% or $0.26 during the last trading session, reaching $183.55. About 7.31 million shares traded. Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) has risen 13.54% since August 21, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 13.54% the S&P500. Some Historical FB News: 23/03/2018 – Facebook loses Tesla and SpaceX after Musk quits platform over data scandal; 20/03/2018 – Facebook is holding an emergency meeting to let employees ask questions about Cambridge Analytica; 03/04/2018 – CNBC Wires: EXCLUSIVE-Facebook CEO says no plans to extend all of European privacy law globally; 20/03/2018 – Facebook security chief reportedly leaving company after clashes over Russian disinformationvia @cnbctech; 19/03/2018 – Lawmakers Want to Hear From Facebook’s Zuckerberg Directly (Video); 22/03/2018 – Commerzbank suspends ads on Facebook after data leak; 14/05/2018 – Facebook Says It Suspended 200 Apps As Part Of Data Audit — MarketWatch; 21/03/2018 – The Quint: Breaking his silence on the Cambridge Analytica situation, Mark Zuckerberg said that Facebook doesn’t deserve to; 06/04/2018 – FACEBOOK’S SANDBERG: OTHER DATA BREACHES `POSSIBLE’: TODAY SHOW; 23/04/2018 – Gundlach Recommends Investing Exchange-traded XOP, Shorting Facebook — MarketWatch

Analysts await Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) to report earnings on October, 29. They expect $1.94 earnings per share, up 10.23% or $0.18 from last year’s $1.76 per share. FB’s profit will be $5.53B for 23.65 P/E if the $1.94 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.91 actual earnings per share reported by Facebook, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 113.19% EPS growth.

Shaker Investments Llc, which manages about $129.10 million and $144.42 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Amazon Com Inc (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 255 shares to 1,416 shares, valued at $2.52M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Argan Inc (NYSE:AGX) by 35,255 shares in the quarter, for a total of 55,455 shares, and has risen its stake in Cabot Microelectronics Corp (NASDAQ:CCMP).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.15 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.44, from 0.71 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 70 investors sold FB shares while 592 reduced holdings. 174 funds opened positions while 590 raised stakes. 1.69 billion shares or 2.26% less from 1.73 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. New England Private Wealth Advisors Lc has invested 0.18% in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB). Colony Group Limited Liability Corporation stated it has 0.21% of its portfolio in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB). Prelude Cap Limited Liability Co has invested 0.09% in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB). Lone Pine Capital holds 4.72% or 4.84 million shares in its portfolio. Martingale Asset Mngmt Lp, a Massachusetts-based fund reported 405,533 shares. Alta Cap Mgmt Ltd Com owns 492,937 shares. Metropolitan Life Insur Company has 0.19% invested in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB). Fisher Asset Ltd Llc has 403,431 shares for 0.07% of their portfolio. Buckingham Capital Mngmt invested in 33,889 shares. Neville Rodie And Shaw Inc reported 42,943 shares. First Bancshares Of Hutchinson owns 0.51% invested in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) for 4,883 shares. Melvin Management Lp accumulated 0.98% or 500,000 shares. Lakeview Prtnrs Limited Com has 0.51% invested in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB). Paloma Ptnrs Management Communication holds 0.02% in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) or 5,196 shares. Connecticut-based Hardman Johnston Global Advsr Ltd Liability has invested 0.39% in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB).

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.88 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.15, from 1.03 in 2018Q4. It fall, as 38 investors sold FAST shares while 229 reduced holdings. 76 funds opened positions while 159 raised stakes. 234.08 million shares or 1.90% less from 238.60 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. First Personal Financial reported 0.01% of its portfolio in Fastenal Company (NASDAQ:FAST). Spectrum Asset Management (Nb Ca) holds 16,100 shares or 0.7% of its portfolio. Shell Asset Management has 0.03% invested in Fastenal Company (NASDAQ:FAST) for 17,831 shares. Aqr Cap Mgmt Limited Liability reported 171,574 shares. Bnp Paribas Arbitrage has 84,420 shares. Zeke Advsr Limited Liability Com holds 5,263 shares or 0.03% of its portfolio. Nomura Asset Mngmt Ltd stated it has 0.03% of its portfolio in Fastenal Company (NASDAQ:FAST). 155,761 are owned by Voya Inv Management Ltd Liability. California Pub Employees Retirement System invested in 0.04% or 543,898 shares. Girard Prtnrs Ltd accumulated 27,234 shares. France-based Bnp Paribas Asset Management Hldgs has invested 0.13% in Fastenal Company (NASDAQ:FAST). Wilkins Inv Counsel invested in 2.07% or 106,325 shares. California State Teachers Retirement Systems owns 481,765 shares. Bancorp Of Hawaii reported 13,715 shares. World Asset owns 0.07% invested in Fastenal Company (NASDAQ:FAST) for 21,059 shares.

Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc, which manages about $12.85B and $4.45 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Mastercard Inc (NYSE:MA) by 3,024 shares to 67,459 shares, valued at $15.88 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Ishares Tr (IWP) by 11,554 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 6,176 shares, and cut its stake in Msc Indl Direct Inc (NYSE:MSM).

Since July 18, 2019, it had 3 insider buys, and 0 insider sales for $138,472 activity. 2,500 shares valued at $76,218 were bought by Johnson Daniel L. on Thursday, August 1.