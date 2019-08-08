Shaker Investments Has Raised Its Position in Dorman Products (DORM) by $334,400 as Market Valuation Declined; As Southwest Airlines Co (LUV) Shares Declined, Shareholder Norman Fields Gottscho Capital Management Lifted Its Stake

Shaker Investments Llc increased its stake in Dorman Products Inc (DORM) by 135.71% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Shaker Investments Llc bought 3,800 shares as the company’s stock declined 14.10% . The institutional investor held 6,600 shares of the capital goods company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $581,000, up from 2,800 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Shaker Investments Llc who had been investing in Dorman Products Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $2.31 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.34% or $0.24 during the last trading session, reaching $70.58. About 163,269 shares traded. Dorman Products, Inc. (NASDAQ:DORM) has declined 2.44% since August 8, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 2.44% the S&P500. Some Historical DORM News: 12/03/2018 Dorman Products Trading Activity Jumps to Five Times Average; 01/05/2018 – Dorman Products 1Q Adj EPS 96c; 09/04/2018 – Brian Dorman: #Breaking: The #FBI raided the office of President Trump’s personal lawyer, seizing records on many topics,; 01/05/2018 – Dorman Products 1Q Rev $227.3M; 20/04/2018 – DJ Dorman Products Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (DORM); 01/05/2018 – DORMAN PRODUCTS 1Q REV. $227.3M, EST. $234.0M; 13/03/2018 – Dorman Products Forms Golden Cross: Technicals; 01/05/2018 – DORMAN PRODUCTS SEES FY REV. +6% TO +9%; 01/05/2018 – Dorman Products Sees 2018 Adj EPS $4.10-Adj EPS $4.32; 01/05/2018 – Dorman Products 1Q Net $30.6M

Norman Fields Gottscho Capital Management Llc increased its stake in Southwest Airlines Co (LUV) by 55.79% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Norman Fields Gottscho Capital Management Llc bought 33,560 shares as the company’s stock declined 4.40% . The institutional investor held 93,715 shares of the air freight and delivery services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $4.87 million, up from 60,155 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Norman Fields Gottscho Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Southwest Airlines Co for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $27.75B market cap company. The stock increased 0.44% or $0.22 during the last trading session, reaching $49.93. About 3.37 million shares traded. Southwest Airlines Co. (NYSE:LUV) has declined 11.00% since August 8, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 11.00% the S&P500. Some Historical LUV News: 08/03/2018 – SOUTHWEST AIRLINES FEB. CAPACITY UP 1% :LUV US; 15/03/2018 – SOUTHWEST HAS RAISED ONE-WAY FARES $2 TO $5 SINCE MONDAY; 16/05/2018 – SOUTHWEST AIR CEO COMMENTS AHEAD OF ANNUAL SHAREHOLDER MEETING; 16/05/2018 – SOUTHWEST AIRLINES CO – INCREASED COMPANY’S QUARTERLY DIVIDEND BY 28 PERCENT; 03/05/2018 – Failed Southwest Air Jet Engine Had Passed Seven Inspections; 16/05/2018 – SOUTHWEST AIR SEES `STRONG EARNINGS, MARGINS’ FOR 2018; 26/04/2018 – SOUTHWEST CEO: ALREADY INSPECTED MORE THAN 80% OF FLEET: CNBC; 17/04/2018 – New York Post: Southwest Airlines incident marks end of US safety streak; 26/04/2018 – SOUTHWEST: DEMAND STRENGHTENED AFTER MARKETING EFFORTS RESUMED; 23/04/2018 – ALASKA AIR TO LEASE GATES AT LGA AND DCA TO SOUTHWEST AIRLINES

Shaker Investments Llc, which manages about $129.10 million and $144.42M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Dexcom Inc (NASDAQ:DXCM) by 4,183 shares to 40,197 shares, valued at $4.79M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in The Trade Desk Inc by 20,997 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 27,880 shares, and cut its stake in Paycom Software Inc (NYSE:PAYC).

More notable recent Dorman Products, Inc. (NASDAQ:DORM) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “Consumer Sector Update for 04/29/2019: COTY,ADM,DORM – Nasdaq” on April 29, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Investors Who Bought Dorman Products (NASDAQ:DORM) Shares Five Years Ago Are Now Up 69% – Yahoo Finance” published on June 11, 2019, Globenewswire.com published: “Dorman Products, Inc. Reports Second Quarter 2019 Results – GlobeNewswire” on July 30, 2019. More interesting news about Dorman Products, Inc. (NASDAQ:DORM) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Margins down at Dorman Products in Q1 – Seeking Alpha” published on April 29, 2019 as well as Benzinga.com‘s news article titled: “What To Watch In August: Retail Earnings, IPOs, Fed Moves – Benzinga” with publication date: July 31, 2019.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.24 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.16, from 1.4 in 2018Q4. It fall, as 17 investors sold DORM shares while 69 reduced holdings. 29 funds opened positions while 78 raised stakes. 25.64 million shares or 4.24% less from 26.78 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Wells Fargo Com Mn owns 162,035 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Regions Corporation holds 0.01% in Dorman Products, Inc. (NASDAQ:DORM) or 6,169 shares. Tiedemann Advisors owns 2,775 shares. Moreover, Jennison Assocs Ltd Llc has 0% invested in Dorman Products, Inc. (NASDAQ:DORM) for 7,341 shares. Ubs Asset Mgmt Americas Inc stated it has 23,069 shares or 0% of all its holdings. 1,251 were reported by Fifth Third Bankshares. Teachers Retirement System Of The State Of Kentucky accumulated 0.01% or 8,646 shares. Lpl Financial Ltd Liability Com reported 0% of its portfolio in Dorman Products, Inc. (NASDAQ:DORM). Goldman Sachs Grp Incorporated reported 162,089 shares stake. 353,925 are held by Royal Retail Bank Of Canada. Shaker Invests Ltd Limited Liability Company Oh reported 0.4% in Dorman Products, Inc. (NASDAQ:DORM). Atlanta Capital Management L L C has 640,029 shares for 0.27% of their portfolio. Pnc Fincl Group invested in 0.04% or 507,263 shares. State Street holds 789,829 shares. Sei holds 0% or 12,338 shares.

More notable recent Southwest Airlines Co. (NYSE:LUV) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Are Southwest Airlines Co.â€™s (NYSE:LUV) High Returns Really That Great? – Yahoo Finance” on August 04, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Southwest exiting Newark; shares down after mixed results – Seeking Alpha” published on July 25, 2019, Investorplace.com published: “3 Big Stock Charts for Friday: Southwest Airlines, Juniper Networks and BorgWarner – Investorplace.com” on July 26, 2019. More interesting news about Southwest Airlines Co. (NYSE:LUV) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Stocks To Watch: Trading Tariff Turbulence – Seeking Alpha” published on August 03, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Warren Buffett’s 4 Airline Holdings – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: July 25, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.12 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.23, from 0.89 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 55 investors sold LUV shares while 213 reduced holdings. 94 funds opened positions while 205 raised stakes. 432.15 million shares or 1.46% more from 425.94 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Ledyard Bankshares holds 96,784 shares. 23,887 are held by Metropolitan Life Com New York. Legal General Public Ltd Company reported 0.03% in Southwest Airlines Co. (NYSE:LUV). Aperio Grp Lc accumulated 303,836 shares or 0.07% of the stock. Advisory Networks Lc has 18,817 shares. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insur Tru Fund invested 0.11% of its portfolio in Southwest Airlines Co. (NYSE:LUV). Raymond James Advisors owns 79,276 shares or 0.02% of their US portfolio. Smith Graham Co Investment Advisors LP reported 163,130 shares. Fred Alger Management Inc invested in 0% or 228 shares. Cls Invs Limited Liability Company invested in 0% or 854 shares. Chesley Taft & Limited Co accumulated 10,065 shares. Investment Advisors Ltd reported 41,144 shares. 6.66M were reported by Comml Bank Of Mellon. South Dakota Invest Council accumulated 265,213 shares. Ls Ltd Llc holds 16,590 shares or 0.05% of its portfolio.