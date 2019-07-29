Shaker Investments Has Raised Amazon Com (AMZN) Position by $454,155; Mackenzie Financial Boosted Liberty Global Plc (LBTYA) Position by $12.93 Million

Mackenzie Financial Corp increased its stake in Liberty Global Plc (LBTYA) by 13.44% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Mackenzie Financial Corp bought 538,622 shares as the company’s stock rose 2.31% with the market. The hedge fund held 4.55 million shares of the television services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $113.27M, up from 4.01M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp who had been investing in Liberty Global Plc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $20.16B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.22% or $0.06 during the last trading session, reaching $27.79. About 1.02M shares traded. Liberty Global Plc (NASDAQ:LBTYA) has declined 16.31% since July 29, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 20.74% the S&P500.

Shaker Investments Llc increased its stake in Amazon Com Inc (AMZN) by 21.96% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Shaker Investments Llc bought 255 shares as the company’s stock rose 14.09% with the market. The institutional investor held 1,416 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.52 million, up from 1,161 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Shaker Investments Llc who had been investing in Amazon Com Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $959.87 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.56% or $30.77 during the last trading session, reaching $1943.05. About 4.93M shares traded or 28.38% up from the average. Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) has risen 16.83% since July 29, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 12.40% the S&P500. Some Historical AMZN News: 16/03/2018 – EXCLUSIVE-Brookfield Property submits new offer for mall owner GGP; 26/04/2018 – AMAZON.COM INC QTRLY AMAZON WEB SERVICES NET SALES $5,442 MLN VS $3,661 MLN REPORTED LAST YEAR; 02/04/2018 – ProfNet Experts Available on Commerce in the Amazon Age, IT Operations, More; 19/03/2018 – Indiewire: Amazon Is Spending as Much as $500 Million on Its `Lord of the Rings’ Series – Report; 16/03/2018 – Matt Rosoff: Scoop from @chrissyfarr here – Amazon $AMZN has hired former FDA CTO Taha Kass-Hout, as per a source – tip; 18/05/2018 – Watch out, Sephora and Ulta: Amazon is coming for higher-end beauty shoppers. Via @Racked:; 26/04/2018 – MEDIA-India’s SoftBank wants Flipkart to wait for Amazon offer – Mint; 15/03/2018 – PLAINTIFF SAYS WALMART “ABRUPTLY” FIRED HIM IN RETALIATION FOR HIS WHISTLEBLOWING, INCLUDING A REPORT TO ITS U.S. E-COMMERCE CEO, IN JANUARY 2017; 16/03/2018 – Exclusive: Amazon is hiring a former FDA official to work on its secretive health tech business, CNBC has learned; 08/03/2018 – Dimon on Tariffs, Cohn, Chinese Banks, Amazon and Equal Pay (Video)

Investors sentiment is 1.55 in 2019 Q1. Its the same as in 2018Q4. It is the same, as 55 investors sold AMZN shares while 555 reduced holdings. only 176 funds opened positions while 770 raised stakes. 264.58 million shares or 28.87% less from 371.97 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Mutual Of America Capital Mgmt Ltd stated it has 1.51% in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN). Gladius Capital Mngmt Ltd Partnership owns 6,574 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Jw Asset Lc owns 19,627 shares or 17.95% of their US portfolio. Centurylink Inv reported 3.16% in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN). Dodge & Cox accumulated 580 shares. 29,066 were reported by Ajo Lp. California State Teachers Retirement Sys accumulated 735,592 shares. Aldebaran Fincl stated it has 4.39% of its portfolio in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN). Cohen Klingenstein Lc has invested 4.98% in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN). Moreover, Marco Invest Management Ltd Limited Liability Company has 0.1% invested in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN). Page Arthur B, Massachusetts-based fund reported 793 shares. Glynn Mngmt Limited Liability reported 7.72% in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN). Sterling Cap Mngmt Ltd Liability Corp holds 0.37% of its portfolio in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) for 20,857 shares. Canandaigua Bankshares Commerce reported 1,560 shares or 0.53% of all its holdings. Carlton Hofferkamp And Jenks Wealth Mngmt Limited Co reported 1.14% stake.

More notable recent Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “Tech Earnings Last Week: Amazon Disappoints, Alphabet Delights, and Facebook Satisfies – Nasdaq” on July 28, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Amazon still a star on Wall Street – Seeking Alpha” published on July 26, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “Better Buy: Amazon vs. Facebook – Nasdaq” on July 13, 2019. More interesting news about Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “Amazon’s (AMZN) AWS Momentum to Drive Growth in Q2 Earnings – Nasdaq” published on July 23, 2019 as well as Benzinga.com‘s news article titled: “Amazon To Spend $700 Million To Retrain One-Third Of U.S. Workforce – Benzinga” with publication date: July 11, 2019.

Shaker Investments Llc, which manages about $129.10M and $144.42 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Worldpay Inc by 3,082 shares to 23,207 shares, valued at $2.63M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Insulet Corp (NASDAQ:PODD) by 12,570 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 47,415 shares, and cut its stake in Spdr S&P 500 Etf Tr (SPY).

More notable recent Liberty Global Plc (NASDAQ:LBTYA) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “Rogers Communications (RCI) Misses on Q2 Earnings, Revenues – Nasdaq” on July 24, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “Market Close Report: NASDAQ Composite index closes at 8,207.24 up 22.03 points – Nasdaq” published on July 18, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Liberty Global shifts Europe leadership alongside asset sales – Seeking Alpha” on June 17, 2019. More interesting news about Liberty Global Plc (NASDAQ:LBTYA) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “Market Close Report: NASDAQ Composite index closes at 7,938.69 up 46.91 points – Nasdaq” published on April 05, 2019 as well as Businesswire.com‘s news article titled: “Liberty Global Schedules Investor Call for Full-Year 2018 Results – Business Wire” with publication date: February 11, 2019.