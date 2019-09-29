Shaker Investments Has Lowered Supernus Pharmaceuticals (SUPN) Holding By $1.12 Million; Castine Capital Management Upped Opus Bk Irvine Calif (OPB) Stake

Shaker Investments Llc decreased Supernus Pharmaceuticals Inc (SUPN) stake by 53.84% reported in 2019Q2 SEC filing. Shaker Investments Llc sold 33,835 shares as Supernus Pharmaceuticals Inc (SUPN)’s stock declined 8.63%. The Shaker Investments Llc holds 29,005 shares with $960,000 value, down from 62,840 last quarter. Supernus Pharmaceuticals Inc now has $1.44B valuation. The stock decreased 0.13% or $0.03 during the last trading session, reaching $27.47. About 420,067 shares traded. Supernus Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:SUPN) has declined 36.98% since September 29, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 36.98% the S&P500. Some Historical SUPN News: 23/04/2018 – Provident Investment Management Buys 1% Position in Supernus; 19/04/2018 – DJ Supernus Pharmaceuticals Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (SUPN); 08/05/2018 – SUPERNUS SEES FY NET PRODUCT SALES $375M TO $400M; 08/05/2018 – SUPERNUS – FOR 2018, ALSO REITERATES ITS PRIOR GUIDANCE FOR OPERATING EARNINGS; 11/04/2018 – Factors of Influence in 2018, Key Indicators and Opportunity within Harmonic, Supernus Pharmaceuticals, America First Multifami; 08/05/2018 – SUPERNUS – FOR 2018, REITERATES ITS PRIOR GUIDANCE FOR NET PRODUCT SALES, RESEARCH AND DEVELOPMENT EXPENSES; 15/03/2018 – SUPERNUS REPORTS PRICING OF $350M PRIVATE OFFER OF CONV NOTES; 08/05/2018 – Supernus Pharmaceuticals 1Q Rev $90.4M; 13/03/2018 – SUPERNUS PHARMACEUTICALS- TO USE PROCEEDS FROM SALE OF NOTES TO ACQUIRE OR INVEST IN COMPLEMENTARY BUSINESSES, COMPANIES, PRODUCTS AND TECHNOLOGIES; 17/05/2018 – Supernus Pharmaceuticals Senior VP of Sales and Marketing Victor Vaughn to Retire May 31

Castine Capital Management Llc increased Opus Bk Irvine Calif (OPB) stake by 111.7% reported in 2019Q2 SEC filing. Castine Capital Management Llc acquired 321,445 shares as Opus Bk Irvine Calif (OPB)’s stock rose 1.72%. The Castine Capital Management Llc holds 609,221 shares with $12.86M value, up from 287,776 last quarter. Opus Bk Irvine Calif now has $793.91M valuation. The stock increased 0.41% or $0.09 during the last trading session, reaching $21.9. About 64,284 shares traded. Opus Bank (NASDAQ:OPB) has declined 20.67% since September 29, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 20.67% the S&P500. Some Historical OPB News: 18/04/2018 – Opus Group: Welcome to the Annual General Meeting (AGM) in Opus Group AB (PUBL); 11/05/2018 – OPUS GROUP AB (PUBL) – HAS WON A PUBLIC TENDER AND SIGNED A 9-YEAR VEHICLE INSPECTION CONCESSION IN ARICA, CHILE; 11/05/2018 – Opus Bank at Non-Deal Roadshow Hosted By KBW Today; 28/05/2018 – OPUS TO REDEEM ITS SENIOR UNSECURED FLOATING RATE BONDS, 2013/2018, IN ADVANCE OF THE FINAL MATURITY DATE; 29/05/2018 – OPUS GROUP AB (PUBL) OPUS.ST – VTV COMPANIES WILL BE CONSOLIDATED INTO OPUS ACCOUNTS FROM DATE OF ACQUISITION; 24/05/2018 – Opus Group: Opus issues bond of SEK 500 million; 24/05/2018 – OPUS GROUP: OPUS ISSUES BOND OF SEK500 M; 11/05/2018 – OPUS GROUP AB (PUBL) – CONCESSION IS EXPECTED TO GENERATE APPROXIMATELY SEK 120 MLN IN NET REVENUES OVER 9-YEAR CONCESSION; 29/05/2018 – OPUS GROUP AB (PUBL) OPUS.ST – NO ONE-OFF INCREMENTAL EXPENSES ARE EXPECTED AS A RESULT OF COMPLETED TRANSACTION; 11/05/2018 – Opus Group: Opus wins new concession in Chile

Since August 23, 2019, it had 1 buy, and 0 sales for $189,982 activity. Khattar Jack A. bought $189,982 worth of Supernus Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:SUPN) on Friday, August 23.

Analysts await Supernus Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:SUPN) to report earnings on November, 5. They expect $0.59 earnings per share, up 13.46% or $0.07 from last year’s $0.52 per share. SUPN’s profit will be $30.95 million for 11.64 P/E if the $0.59 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.61 actual earnings per share reported by Supernus Pharmaceuticals, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -3.28% negative EPS growth.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.94 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.77, from 1.71 in 2019Q1. It worsened, as 28 investors sold SUPN shares while 83 reduced holdings. 32 funds opened positions while 72 raised stakes. 48.47 million shares or 20.16% less from 60.70 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Arizona State Retirement System owns 0.03% invested in Supernus Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:SUPN) for 81,259 shares. Alphaone Inv Svcs Lc reported 0.83% stake. Jane Street Group Inc Limited Liability Corporation has 0% invested in Supernus Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:SUPN). Natixis LP has invested 0.02% in Supernus Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:SUPN). 76,362 were accumulated by State Teachers Retirement System. Grp One Trading Limited Partnership reported 0% of its portfolio in Supernus Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:SUPN). 14,000 are held by Employees Retirement Sys Of Texas. Thrivent For Lutherans stated it has 0% in Supernus Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:SUPN). Ashford invested 3.69% in Supernus Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:SUPN). Shaker Invs Limited Liability Oh reported 0.64% of its portfolio in Supernus Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:SUPN). Mason Street Advisors Ltd Liability holds 0.01% of its portfolio in Supernus Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:SUPN) for 17,486 shares. Pictet Asset Management holds 0.03% or 403,532 shares. Los Angeles Capital Mgmt Equity Rech owns 16,576 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Invesco Ltd invested in 399,171 shares or 0% of the stock. Ajo Limited Partnership invested 0.02% in Supernus Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:SUPN).

