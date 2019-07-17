Shaker Investments Has Lowered Paycom Software (PAYC) Holding by $991,494 as Share Value Rose; Cutler Capital Management Has Raised Its Community West (CWBC) Position

Shaker Investments Llc decreased its stake in Paycom Software Inc (PAYC) by 14.42% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Shaker Investments Llc sold 5,246 shares as the company’s stock rose 18.10% with the market. The institutional investor held 31,127 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $5.89M, down from 36,373 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Shaker Investments Llc who had been investing in Paycom Software Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $14.23 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.38% or $3.32 during the last trading session, reaching $243.29. About 229,833 shares traded. Paycom Software, Inc. (NYSE:PAYC) has risen 100.36% since July 17, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 95.93% the S&P500. Some Historical PAYC News: 10/05/2018 – Paycom Software Presenting at Conference Jun 5; 01/05/2018 – PAYCOM SOFTWARE SEES 2Q REV. $123.0M TO $125.0M; 29/05/2018 – Paycom Announces Latest Expansion in Columbus; 05/04/2018 – Rochester Becomes Paycom’s Latest Sales Office Opening; 01/05/2018 – PAYCOM SOFTWARE 1Q REV. $153.9M, EST. $151.5M; 02/05/2018 – Paycom Software Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 16/05/2018 – Sylebra Adds Pagseguro Digital Ltd., Exits Paycom Software: 13F; 01/05/2018 – Paycom Software 1Q EPS 70c; 01/05/2018 – Paycom Software 1Q Adj EPS 95c; 16/05/2018 – Sylebra HK Co Exits Position in Paycom Software

Cutler Capital Management Llc increased its stake in Community West (CWBC) by 40.13% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Cutler Capital Management Llc bought 62,039 shares as the company’s stock declined 3.75% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 216,639 shares of the major banks company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.21M, up from 154,600 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Cutler Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Community West for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $83.65 million market cap company. The stock increased 0.20% or $0.02 during the last trading session, reaching $9.9. About 4,094 shares traded. Community West Bancshares (NASDAQ:CWBC) has declined 11.89% since July 17, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 16.32% the S&P500. Some Historical CWBC News: 03/05/2018 Community West B: Business Banker Nathan Raizman Joins Community West Bank 05/03/2018

Shaker Investments Llc, which manages about $129.10M and $144.42 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Argan Inc (NYSE:AGX) by 35,255 shares to 55,455 shares, valued at $2.77M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Cabot Microelectronics Corp (NASDAQ:CCMP) by 9,693 shares in the quarter, for a total of 16,043 shares, and has risen its stake in Ulta Beauty Inc (NASDAQ:ULTA).

Analysts await Paycom Software, Inc. (NYSE:PAYC) to report earnings on July, 30. They expect $0.61 earnings per share, up 12.96% or $0.07 from last year’s $0.54 per share. PAYC’s profit will be $35.69M for 99.71 P/E if the $0.61 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.82 actual earnings per share reported by Paycom Software, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -25.61% negative EPS growth.

Since January 30, 2019, it had 17 buys, and 0 selling transactions for $100,751 activity. STOVESAND KIRK bought 296 shares worth $2,984. $4,875 worth of Community West Bancshares (NASDAQ:CWBC) was bought by Plourd Martin E. On Monday, February 4 Filippin William F bought $10,300 worth of Community West Bancshares (NASDAQ:CWBC) or 1,000 shares.