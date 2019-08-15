Shaker Investments Has Lifted Its Holding in Ulta Beauty (ULTA) by $318,420 as Valuation Rose; As Gilead Sciences (GILD) Stock Price Rose, Focused Wealth Management Cut Stake by $426,075

Shaker Investments Llc increased its stake in Ulta Beauty Inc (ULTA) by 14.03% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Shaker Investments Llc bought 915 shares as the company’s stock rose 4.27% . The institutional investor held 7,435 shares of the 2007 company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.59 million, up from 6,520 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Shaker Investments Llc who had been investing in Ulta Beauty Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $18.77B market cap company. The stock decreased 5.92% or $20.2 during the last trading session, reaching $321. About 1.25 million shares traded or 69.07% up from the average. Ulta Beauty, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULTA) has risen 43.41% since August 15, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 43.41% the S&P500. Some Historical ULTA News: 15/03/2018 – After-hours buzz: ADBE, AVGO, ULTA & more; 15/03/2018 – Ulta Beauty Profit Rises on U.S. Tax Law, Sales Increase–Earnings Review; 15/03/2018 – ULTA BEAUTY INC – SEES 2018 E-COMMERCE SALES GROWTH IN 40% RANGE; 15/03/2018 – Ulta Beauty 4Q Net $208.2M; 08/03/2018 – The Klein Law Firm Notifies Investors of an Investigation Concerning Possible Violations of Federal Securities Laws by Ulta Beauty, Inc; 26/03/2018 – The Klein Law Firm Reminds Investors of a Class Action Filed on Behalf of Ulta Beauty, Inc. Shareholders and a Lead Plaintiff Deadline of May 1, 2018; 20/03/2018 – The Klein Law Firm Announces a Class Action Filed on Behalf of Ulta Beauty, Inc. Shareholders and a Lead Plaintiff Deadline of May 1, 2018 (ULTA); 15/03/2018 – CORRECT: ULTA BEAUTY 4Q EPS $3.40; 30/04/2018 – ULTA 24 HOUR DEADLINE ALERT: Approximately 24 Hours Remain; ClaimsFiler Reminds Investors of Deadline in Class Action Lawsuit; 15/03/2018 – Ulta Beauty Approves New Shr Repurchase Authorization of $625M

Focused Wealth Management Inc decreased its stake in Gilead Sciences Inc (GILD) by 62.02% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Focused Wealth Management Inc sold 6,555 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.00% . The institutional investor held 4,014 shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $261,000, down from 10,569 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Focused Wealth Management Inc who had been investing in Gilead Sciences Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $79.94B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.84% or $1.18 during the last trading session, reaching $63.12. About 5.08M shares traded. Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD) has declined 14.15% since August 15, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 14.15% the S&P500. Some Historical GILD News: 19/04/2018 – DJ Gilead Sciences Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (GILD); 30/05/2018 – GALAPAGOS NV – FILGOTINIB WAS GENERALLY WELL-TOLERATED IN EQUATOR TRIAL, WITH NO NEW SAFETY SIGNALS OBSERVED; 22/05/2018 – Potential Gilead Takeover of Tesaro Would Make Sense: Wedbush; 01/05/2018 – Gilead Sciences Declares Dividend of 57c; 21/03/2018 – FOCUS-GlaxoSmithKline prescribes commercial reboot for pharma division; 25/04/2018 – Fish & Richardson Wins Federal Circuit Affirmance of Reversal of $200 Million Damages Against Gilead After Merck’s “Unclean Hands”; 15/05/2018 – Geode Capital Adds Valeant, Exits pSivida, Buys More Gilead; 09/05/2018 – Harish Manwani Joins Gilead Sciences’ Board of Directors; 30/05/2018 – GALAPAGOS – CO TO GET $15 MLN PAYMENT FROM GILEAD FOR PROGRESSION INTO PHASE 3 OF PHASE 2B/3 SELECTION STUDY OF FILGOTINIB IN ULCERATIVE COLITIS; 01/05/2018 – GILEAD 1Q ADJ EPS $1.48, EST. $1.66

Investors sentiment increased to 1.32 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.33, from 0.99 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 42 investors sold ULTA shares while 185 reduced holdings. 124 funds opened positions while 175 raised stakes. 49.65 million shares or 8.41% less from 54.21 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Greenwood Assoc Limited Liability Corp reported 0.09% of its portfolio in Ulta Beauty, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULTA). Telemus Limited Liability Corporation accumulated 0.04% or 1,442 shares. 997 are held by Dupont Capital Corporation. Cullen Frost Bankers Incorporated has 0.43% invested in Ulta Beauty, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULTA) for 40,265 shares. Wetherby Asset reported 0.03% of its portfolio in Ulta Beauty, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULTA). The Kentucky-based Teachers Retirement Systems Of The State Of Kentucky has invested 0.02% in Ulta Beauty, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULTA). Tower Rech Cap Lc (Trc) reported 0.04% stake. Janney Montgomery Scott Ltd Llc holds 0.05% in Ulta Beauty, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULTA) or 21,961 shares. 314,680 are owned by Frontier Mgmt Company Ltd Limited Liability Company. Pennsylvania-based Veritable LP has invested 0.02% in Ulta Beauty, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULTA). Marshall Wace Limited Liability Partnership accumulated 104,495 shares. Vident Inv Advisory Limited Liability reported 3,597 shares. Great West Life Assurance Com Can owns 82,548 shares for 0.08% of their portfolio. Chilton Investment Ltd Company stated it has 2,367 shares or 0.03% of all its holdings. First Advisors Ltd Partnership, Illinois-based fund reported 100,557 shares.

More notable recent Ulta Beauty, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULTA) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “Will Prime & AWS Momentum Aid Amazon’s (AMZN) Q2 Earnings? – Nasdaq” on July 22, 2019, also Investorplace.com with their article: “3 Retail Stocks to Buy Now – Investorplace.com” published on July 16, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “5 Picks Ahead of Q2 Earnings on Soaring Consumer Confidence – Nasdaq” on July 31, 2019. More interesting news about Ulta Beauty, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULTA) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “What Ulta Beauty Wants You to Know – Nasdaq” published on June 03, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “Hot Investing Trends Updates: IoT, EV, Streaming Video and Marijuana Legalization – Nasdaq” with publication date: July 23, 2019.

Shaker Investments Llc, which manages about $129.10M and $144.42 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Broadcom Inc by 3,922 shares to 10,540 shares, valued at $3.17 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in The Trade Desk Inc by 20,997 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 27,880 shares, and cut its stake in Dexcom Inc (NASDAQ:DXCM).

More notable recent Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “Gilead (GILD) 1st Quarter Earnings: What to Expect – Nasdaq” on May 02, 2019, also Investorplace.com with their article: “5 Top Stock Trades for Thursday: GE, GILD, SPOT, EA – Investorplace.com” published on July 31, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Gilead Chugs Along – Seeking Alpha” on August 12, 2019. More interesting news about Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “The 8 Best Cash Cow Stocks to Buy for Stable Returns – Nasdaq” published on August 14, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “GILD Crosses Above 4% Yield Territory – Nasdaq” with publication date: August 06, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.02 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.42, from 0.6 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 64 investors sold GILD shares while 421 reduced holdings. 115 funds opened positions while 381 raised stakes. 961.76 million shares or 3.38% less from 995.36 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Westend Ltd Liability Corp, North Carolina-based fund reported 535,693 shares. Smithfield Trust Com accumulated 2,048 shares or 0.01% of the stock. Pekin Hardy Strauss stated it has 9,690 shares or 0.05% of all its holdings. California-based Dowling Yahnke Lc has invested 0.3% in Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD). Illinois-based Rothschild Corporation Il has invested 0.06% in Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD). Quantbot Tech LP invested in 161,572 shares. Adage Capital Prns Grp invested in 0.21% or 1.27M shares. Moreover, Selway Asset Mgmt has 0.44% invested in Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD). B And T Management Dba Alpha Management reported 0.97% stake. Prudential Fincl, New Jersey-based fund reported 4.10M shares. Interest Invsts owns 8.05M shares. Principal Fincl Gru Incorporated Inc has 1.87M shares. Texas Permanent School Fund reported 0.26% stake. Hanson Doremus Investment has 7,267 shares for 0.16% of their portfolio. Huntington Bancorporation holds 110,942 shares.

Focused Wealth Management Inc, which manages about $364.20M and $330.36 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Citigroup Inc (NYSE:C) by 9,021 shares to 53,247 shares, valued at $3.31 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Spdr Series Trust by 66,544 shares in the quarter, for a total of 868,992 shares, and has risen its stake in Spdr Series Trust (SPYG).