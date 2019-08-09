Shaker Investments Has Lifted Its Healthequity (HQY) Stake by $481,000; Share Value Rose; Permian Investment Partners LP Cut Its Nrg Energy (NRG) Stake as Share Value Declined

Shaker Investments Llc increased its stake in Healthequity Inc (HQY) by 76.47% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Shaker Investments Llc bought 6,500 shares as the company’s stock rose 18.26% . The institutional investor held 15,000 shares of the miscellaneous company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.11M, up from 8,500 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Shaker Investments Llc who had been investing in Healthequity Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $5.13B market cap company. The stock increased 2.63% or $2.05 during the last trading session, reaching $79.85. About 457,467 shares traded. HealthEquity, Inc. (NASDAQ:HQY) has risen 10.60% since August 9, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 10.60% the S&P500. Some Historical HQY News: 19/03/2018 – HealthEquity Sees FY19 Net $47M-Net $51M; 19/03/2018 – HEALTHEQUITY 4Q REV. $60.4M, EST. $58.2M; 31/05/2018 – HealthEquity Non-Deal Roadshow Scheduled By SunTrust for Jun. 7; 19/03/2018 – HEALTHEQUITY INC HQY.O SEES FY 2019 REVENUE $276 MLN TO $282 MLN; 05/03/2018 HealthEquity Sets Date to Announce Year-end Results; 28/03/2018 – HealthEquity Appoints New Director to the Board; 21/04/2018 – DJ HealthEquity Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (HQY); 19/03/2018 – HealthEquity Sees FY19 Rev $276M-$282M; 19/03/2018 – HEALTHEQUITY INC – SEES NET INCOME PER DILUTED SHARE RANGE OF $0.74 TO $0.80 FOR YEAR ENDING JAN 31, 2019; 19/03/2018 – HealthEquity Sees FY19 Adj EPS 98c-Adj EPS $1.04

Permian Investment Partners Lp decreased its stake in Nrg Energy Inc (NRG) by 16.16% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Permian Investment Partners Lp sold 304,000 shares as the company’s stock declined 15.81% . The institutional investor held 1.58 million shares of the public utilities company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $66.99M, down from 1.88 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Permian Investment Partners Lp who had been investing in Nrg Energy Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $9.27 billion market cap company. The stock increased 5.47% or $1.82 during the last trading session, reaching $35.12. About 4.76M shares traded or 31.80% up from the average. NRG Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NRG) has risen 9.88% since August 9, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 9.88% the S&P500. Some Historical NRG News: 16/05/2018 – Hedge Funds Buy FirstEnergy, Sell NRG Energy in Utilities: 13F; 21/05/2018 – NRG ENERGY INC – NOTES OFFERING IS EXPECTED TO BE LEVERAGE NEUTRAL; 07/03/2018 – NRG Energy Announces Retirement of Walt Young, Evan Silverstein and Barry Smitherman From Board; 07/03/2018 – NRG ENERGY – FOLLOWING CHANGES, BOARD SIZE WILL BE REDUCED TO 12 DIRECTORS; 27/03/2018 – NRG AGREES TO ACQUIRE XOOM ENERGY FOR $210 MILLION; 21/03/2018 – NRG LENDERS AGREE TO REPRICE TERM LOAN B; 03/05/2018 – NRG CEO MAURICIO GUTIERREZ SPEAKS ON 1Q EARNINGS CALL; 03/05/2018 – NRG ENERGY INC SAYS MAINTAINING 2018 GUIDANCE; 21/05/2018 – NRG ENERGY INC – INTENDS TO ENTER INTO ACCELERATED SHARE REPURCHASE TRANSACTIONS WITH ONE OR MORE FINANCIAL INSTITUTIONS; 03/05/2018 – NRG ENERGY INC QUARTERLY SHR $0.88

More notable recent NRG Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NRG) news were published by: Benzinga.com which released: “Earnings Scheduled For August 7, 2019 – Benzinga” on August 07, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Is NRG Energy a Buy? – Yahoo Finance” published on July 29, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “NRG Energy Inc (NRG) Q2 2019 Earnings Call Transcript – Yahoo Finance” on August 07, 2019. More interesting news about NRG Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NRG) were released by: Bizjournals.com and their article: “See which Houston-based public energy cos. had the biggest changes in employees last year – Houston Business Journal” published on July 10, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “NRG Energy, Inc. (NRG) CEO Mauricio Gutierrez on Q2 2019 Results – Earnings Call Transcript – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: August 07, 2019.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.98 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.03, from 1.01 in 2018Q4. It dropped, as 35 investors sold NRG shares while 151 reduced holdings. 72 funds opened positions while 111 raised stakes. 270.75 million shares or 1.55% more from 266.62 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Cleararc invested in 6,828 shares or 0.05% of the stock. Moreover, Barclays Public Ltd Company has 0.02% invested in NRG Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NRG). Tealwood Asset Management reported 42,457 shares stake. Mitsubishi Ufj Trust And Banking has invested 0.04% in NRG Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NRG). Com Of Vermont has 0% invested in NRG Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NRG). 60,475 are owned by Amalgamated Bancorp. 24,342 were accumulated by Natixis. Whittier Tru Company holds 17 shares. Natixis Advsr Limited Partnership has 0.03% invested in NRG Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NRG) for 70,298 shares. Convergence Invest Partners Limited Liability Company invested 0.21% in NRG Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NRG). Ls Inv Advisors Ltd Liability Corp holds 0.03% of its portfolio in NRG Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NRG) for 10,995 shares. Hbk Limited Partnership holds 0.2% of its portfolio in NRG Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NRG) for 364,470 shares. United Kingdom-based Artemis Investment Management Llp has invested 0.17% in NRG Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NRG). Bnp Paribas Arbitrage reported 0% of its portfolio in NRG Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NRG). Wellington Mngmt Group Inc Ltd Liability Partnership reported 4.97M shares.

Shaker Investments Llc, which manages about $129.10 million and $144.42 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Axos Finl Inc by 77,624 shares to 617,991 shares, valued at $17.90 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Spdr S&P 500 Etf Tr (SPY) by 1,132 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 2,590 shares, and cut its stake in Paycom Software Inc (NYSE:PAYC).

More notable recent HealthEquity, Inc. (NASDAQ:HQY) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “Notable ETF Outflow Detected – IWO, HQY, NSP, DECK – Nasdaq” on July 31, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Like Vanguard for Healthcare Costs: An Interview With HealthEquity CEO John Kessler – Yahoo Finance” published on July 19, 2019, Globenewswire.com published: “HealthEquity Announces Closing of Follow-On Offering and Over-Allotment Option – GlobeNewswire” on July 12, 2019. More interesting news about HealthEquity, Inc. (NASDAQ:HQY) were released by: Globenewswire.com and their article: “HealthEquity Reports First Quarter Ended April 30, 2019 Financial Results – GlobeNewswire” published on June 04, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “HealthEquity (HQY) in Focus: Stock Moves 6.7% Higher – Nasdaq” with publication date: July 11, 2019.