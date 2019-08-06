Shaker Investments Has Increased Its Argan (AGX) Holding; Shorts at Mogu American Depositary Shares (each Repres (MOGU) Raised By 132.58%

Shaker Investments Llc increased Argan Inc (AGX) stake by 174.53% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Shaker Investments Llc acquired 35,255 shares as Argan Inc (AGX)’s stock declined 14.47%. The Shaker Investments Llc holds 55,455 shares with $2.77 million value, up from 20,200 last quarter. Argan Inc now has $590.63M valuation. The stock decreased 1.51% or $0.58 during the last trading session, reaching $37.78. About 31,681 shares traded. Argan, Inc. (NYSE:AGX) has risen 7.02% since August 6, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 7.02% the S&P500. Some Historical AGX News: 11/04/2018 – ARGAN INC QTRLY SHR $0.45; 12/04/2018 – Argan Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 11/04/2018 – ARGAN INC – PROJECT BACKLOG WAS $379 MLN AS OF JANUARY 31, 2018, DOWN FROM $1.0 BLN AT END OF PRIOR YEAR; 11/04/2018 – Argan Declares Dividend of 25c; 11/04/2018 – Argan Declares 25c Quarterly Div, a Change From Previous Practice of Annual Dividend; 28/03/2018 – Argan Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 03/04/2018 – ARGAN SA ARGAN.PA – CONFIRMS TARGET OF EUR 83 MLN RENTAL REVENUE IN 2018; 27/03/2018 Gemma Power Systems finalizes EPC Contract for a 475 MW Power Project in North Carolina; 29/05/2018 – ARGAN SA ARGAN.PA SAYS CASINO CHOOSES ARGAN TO DEVELOP ITS NEW E-COMMERCE WAREHOUSE IN FLEURY-MEROGIS; 22/04/2018 – DJ Argan Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (AGX)

Mogu Inc American Depositary Shares (each Repres (NYSE:MOGU) had an increase of 132.58% in short interest. MOGU’s SI was 30,700 shares in August as released by FINRA. Its up 132.58% from 13,200 shares previously. With 82,000 avg volume, 0 days are for Mogu Inc American Depositary Shares (each Repres (NYSE:MOGU)’s short sellers to cover MOGU’s short positions. The stock decreased 6.14% or $0.14 during the last trading session, reaching $2.14. About 13,604 shares traded. MOGU Inc. (NYSE:MOGU) has 0.00% since August 6, 2018 and is . It has by 0.00% the S&P500.

Shaker Investments Llc decreased Worldpay Inc stake by 3,082 shares to 23,207 valued at $2.63M in 2019Q1. It also reduced Dexcom Inc (NASDAQ:DXCM) stake by 4,183 shares and now owns 40,197 shares. Continental Bldg Prods Inc (NYSE:CBPX) was reduced too.

MOGU Inc. operates as an online fashion and lifestyle destination in China. The company has market cap of $228.94 million. It operates a platform that enables users to discover and share latest fashion trends through its community. It currently has negative earnings. The firm offers its users accessibility to dress in style and express themselves by offering a range of fashion apparel and other lifestyle products, such as beauty products and accessories provided by third party merchants.