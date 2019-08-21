Shaker Investments Has Increased Dorman Products (DORM) Holding; Moore Medical (MMD) Sentiment Is 1

Shaker Investments Llc increased Dorman Products Inc (DORM) stake by 135.71% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Shaker Investments Llc acquired 3,800 shares as Dorman Products Inc (DORM)’s stock declined 14.10%. The Shaker Investments Llc holds 6,600 shares with $581,000 value, up from 2,800 last quarter. Dorman Products Inc now has $2.40B valuation. The stock increased 0.80% or $0.58 during the last trading session, reaching $73.3. About 3,300 shares traded. Dorman Products, Inc. (NASDAQ:DORM) has declined 2.44% since August 21, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 2.44% the S&P500. Some Historical DORM News: 12/03/2018 Dorman Products Trading Activity Jumps to Five Times Average; 01/05/2018 – Dorman Products 1Q Rev $227.3M; 14/05/2018 – Epoch Investment Partners Buys 1.4% Position in Dorman Products; 01/05/2018 – DORMAN PRODUCTS 1Q EPS 93C; 24/04/2018 – Brian Dorman: #Breaking: Two Law Enforcement Officers Shot At #Dallas Home Depot-; 23/05/2018 – Dorman Products, Inc. Uses Attunity Gold Client to Recognize Increased Efficiencies in Its SAP® Environment; 01/05/2018 – Dorman Products Sees 2018 EPS $4.00-EPS $4.23; 01/05/2018 – Dorman Products Sees 2018 Adj EPS $4.10-Adj EPS $4.32; 09/04/2018 – Brian Dorman: #Breaking: The #FBI raided the office of President Trump’s personal lawyer, seizing records on many topics,; 12/03/2018 – Dorman Products Closes Below 200-Day Moving Average: Technicals

Moore Medical Corp (MMD) investors sentiment decreased to 1 in 2019 Q1. It’s down -0.25, from 1.25 in 2018Q4. The ratio is negative, as 14 investment managers started new or increased stock positions, while 14 sold and decreased stakes in Moore Medical Corp. The investment managers in our database now hold: 3.83 million shares, down from 3.94 million shares in 2018Q4. Also, the number of investment managers holding Moore Medical Corp in top ten stock positions was flat from 0 to 0 for the same number . Sold All: 5 Reduced: 9 Increased: 10 New Position: 4.

More recent MainStay MacKay DefinedTerm Municipal Opportunities Fund (NYSE:MMD) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “MainStay MacKay DefinedTerm Municipal Opportunities Fund Declares Monthly Dividend Distributions For The Months Of July, August And September – Yahoo Finance” on July 01, 2019. Also Seekingalpha.com published the news titled: “This Tax Free 5.30% Yield Is Still Best In Breed – Seeking Alpha” on November 13, 2018. Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Another Great Opportunity In A Municipal CEF – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: April 06, 2018 was also an interesting one.

The stock increased 0.06% or $0.01 during the last trading session, reaching $20.8. About 1,197 shares traded. MainStay MacKay DefinedTerm Municipal Opportunities Fund (MMD) has 0.00% since August 21, 2018 and is . It has by 0.00% the S&P500.

Summit Financial Wealth Advisors Llc holds 0.22% of its portfolio in MainStay MacKay DefinedTerm Municipal Opportunities Fund for 40,750 shares. Advisory Services Network Llc owns 37,500 shares or 0.05% of their US portfolio. Moreover, Provise Management Group Llc has 0.04% invested in the company for 12,625 shares. The Colorado-based Cetera Advisors Llc has invested 0.02% in the stock. Guggenheim Capital Llc, a Illinois-based fund reported 99,077 shares.

MainStay DefinedTerm Municipal Opportunities Fund is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by New York Life Investment Management LLC. The company has market cap of $574.20 million. The fund is co-managed by MacKay Shields LLC. It currently has negative earnings. It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.24 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.16, from 1.4 in 2018Q4. It dived, as 17 investors sold DORM shares while 69 reduced holdings. 29 funds opened positions while 78 raised stakes. 25.64 million shares or 4.24% less from 26.78 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Deutsche National Bank & Trust Ag reported 9,638 shares stake. Pub Sector Pension Inv Board reported 0.02% in Dorman Products, Inc. (NASDAQ:DORM). Cwm Limited Liability invested in 3 shares or 0% of the stock. Bryn Mawr holds 37,426 shares or 0.18% of its portfolio. Mackenzie Fin Corporation accumulated 0.04% or 210,490 shares. Btim Corporation stated it has 0.37% of its portfolio in Dorman Products, Inc. (NASDAQ:DORM). Aqr Mngmt Limited Co reported 0% stake. Bb&T Corp has invested 0% in Dorman Products, Inc. (NASDAQ:DORM). Summit Creek Advsr Limited Liability holds 2.53% or 161,218 shares in its portfolio. Oklahoma-based Prescott Group Mngmt Limited Liability Corporation has invested 0.27% in Dorman Products, Inc. (NASDAQ:DORM). Pennsylvania-based Glenmede Na has invested 0% in Dorman Products, Inc. (NASDAQ:DORM). Dupont Cap Mngmt invested in 29,844 shares or 0.06% of the stock. Employees Retirement Association Of Colorado holds 0.13% or 225,585 shares in its portfolio. State Of Alaska Department Of Revenue holds 9,785 shares. Highstreet Asset Inc holds 0% or 32 shares in its portfolio.

Shaker Investments Llc decreased Abiomed Inc (NASDAQ:ABMD) stake by 3,547 shares to 11,545 valued at $3.30 million in 2019Q1. It also reduced Axos Finl Inc stake by 77,624 shares and now owns 617,991 shares. Broadcom Inc was reduced too.