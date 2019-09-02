Shaker Investments Has Cut Insulet (PODD) Holding by $1.19 Million; Stock Price Rose; Becton Dickinson And Company (BDX) Holding Raised by Zevenbergen Capital Investments Llc

Shaker Investments Llc decreased its stake in Insulet Corp (PODD) by 20.96% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Shaker Investments Llc sold 12,570 shares as the company’s stock rose 44.93% . The institutional investor held 47,415 shares of the medical and dental instruments company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $4.51 million, down from 59,985 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Shaker Investments Llc who had been investing in Insulet Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $9.16 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.09% or $1.66 during the last trading session, reaching $154.17. About 252,595 shares traded. Insulet Corporation (NASDAQ:PODD) has risen 50.98% since September 2, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 50.98% the S&P500. Some Historical PODD News: 03/05/2018 – INSULET SEES 2Q REV. $130M TO $134M, EST. $131.5M; 05/04/2018 – Report: Developing Opportunities within Insulet, Karyopharm Therapeutics, Playa Hotels & Resorts N.V, Cision Ltd., Freightcar A; 25/04/2018 – Hartford Growth Opportunities Adds Insulet, Exits Booking; 03/05/2018 – INSULET 1Q LOSS/SHR 11C; 31/05/2018 – Factors of Influence in 2018, Key Indicators and Opportunity within Insulet, Everi, Ciner Resources LP, Aluminum Corporation of; 04/05/2018 – INSULET CORP PODD.O : BMO RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $100 FROM $90; 28/03/2018 – INSULET CORP PODD.O : COWEN AND COMPANY RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $100 FROM $90; 29/05/2018 – Insulet Presenting at Conference Jun 12; 03/05/2018 – Insulet Reports First Quarter 2018 Revenue of $123.6 Million, Up 21% Year-Over-Year, and Gross Margin of 61.4%, Up 300 Basis; 03/05/2018 – INSULET CORP PODD.O – FOR THE QUARTER ENDING JUNE 30, 2018, THE COMPANY IS INTRODUCING REVENUE GUIDANCE IN THE RANGE OF $130 TO $134 MILLION

Zevenbergen Capital Investments Llc increased its stake in Becton Dickinson And Company (BDX) by 16.55% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Zevenbergen Capital Investments Llc bought 1,325 shares as the company’s stock rose 7.28% . The institutional investor held 9,330 shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.33 million, up from 8,005 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Zevenbergen Capital Investments Llc who had been investing in Becton Dickinson And Company for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $68.30B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.44% or $1.12 during the last trading session, reaching $253.92. About 799,885 shares traded. Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX) has risen 2.24% since September 2, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 2.24% the S&P500.

Zevenbergen Capital Investments Llc, which manages about $2.92B and $2.82B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Mercadolibre Inc. (NASDAQ:MELI) by 44,872 shares to 289,927 shares, valued at $147.21 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Medidata Solutions Inc. (NASDAQ:MDSO) by 32,570 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 639,346 shares, and cut its stake in Amazon.Com Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN).

Shaker Investments Llc, which manages about $129.10M and $144.42 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Dorman Products Inc (NASDAQ:DORM) by 3,800 shares to 6,600 shares, valued at $581,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Argan Inc (NYSE:AGX) by 35,255 shares in the quarter, for a total of 55,455 shares, and has risen its stake in Alarm Com Hldgs Inc.

Analysts await Insulet Corporation (NASDAQ:PODD) to report earnings on November, 7. They expect $0.04 earnings per share, up 33.33% or $0.01 from last year’s $0.03 per share. PODD’s profit will be $2.38M for 963.56 P/E if the $0.04 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.02 actual earnings per share reported by Insulet Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 100.00% EPS growth.