Shaker Investments Has Cut Continental Bldg Prods (CBPX) Holding as Stock Price Declined; Deroy & Devereaux Private Investment Counsel Lifted Its Thor Industries (THO) Holding by $6.14 Million; Shares Declined

Deroy & Devereaux Private Investment Counsel Inc increased its stake in Thor Industries Inc (THO) by 54.29% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Deroy & Devereaux Private Investment Counsel Inc bought 99,008 shares as the company’s stock declined 7.91% . The institutional investor held 281,372 shares of the consumer non-durables company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $17.55 million, up from 182,364 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Deroy & Devereaux Private Investment Counsel Inc who had been investing in Thor Industries Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $2.67B market cap company. The stock decreased 2.62% or $1.35 during the last trading session, reaching $50.18. About 435,264 shares traded. Thor Industries, Inc. (NYSE:THO) has declined 36.90% since August 9, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 36.90% the S&P500.

Shaker Investments Llc decreased its stake in Continental Bldg Prods Inc (CBPX) by 35.29% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Shaker Investments Llc sold 16,327 shares as the company’s stock declined 4.40% . The institutional investor held 29,938 shares of the capital goods company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $742,000, down from 46,265 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Shaker Investments Llc who had been investing in Continental Bldg Prods Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $870.64M market cap company. The stock increased 1.54% or $0.37 during the last trading session, reaching $24.41. About 102,092 shares traded. Continental Building Products, Inc. (NYSE:CBPX) has declined 21.09% since August 9, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 21.09% the S&P500. Some Historical CBPX News: 03/05/2018 – Continental Building 1Q EPS 36c; 03/05/2018 – CONTINENTAL BUILDING 1Q EBITDA $31.3M; 03/05/2018 – Continental Building: Outlook for Full Year 2018 Unchanged; 03/05/2018 – CONTINENTAL BUILDING 1Q EPS 36C, EST. 37C; 03/05/2018 – CONTINENTAL BUILDING PRODUCTS – OUTLOOK FOR FULL YEAR 2018 UNCHANGED; 01/05/2018 – Continental Building Closes Below 50-Day Average: Technicals; 23/04/2018 DJ Continental Building Products Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (CBPX)

Shaker Investments Llc, which manages about $129.10M and $144.42 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Alarm Com Hldgs Inc by 5,100 shares to 31,950 shares, valued at $2.07M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Argan Inc (NYSE:AGX) by 35,255 shares in the quarter, for a total of 55,455 shares, and has risen its stake in Dorman Products Inc (NASDAQ:DORM).

Investors sentiment decreased to 1 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.04, from 1.04 in 2018Q4. It fall, as 21 investors sold CBPX shares while 52 reduced holdings. 21 funds opened positions while 52 raised stakes. 34.59 million shares or 0.73% less from 34.84 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. 49,446 were accumulated by Bowling Portfolio Mgmt Ltd Liability Company. Thrivent Finance For Lutherans accumulated 69,307 shares. Tudor Invest Corp Et Al reported 10,557 shares stake. Bank Of Montreal Can owns 5,161 shares. Deutsche Bancorp Ag reported 0% of its portfolio in Continental Building Products, Inc. (NYSE:CBPX). Marshall Wace Ltd Liability Partnership reported 52,384 shares stake. Glenmede Na owns 0% invested in Continental Building Products, Inc. (NYSE:CBPX) for 110 shares. Globeflex LP holds 0.12% of its portfolio in Continental Building Products, Inc. (NYSE:CBPX) for 22,599 shares. Renaissance Technologies Ltd accumulated 562,972 shares or 0.01% of the stock. 63,110 are owned by First Quadrant Lp Ca. Zurcher Kantonalbank (Zurich Cantonalbank) stated it has 0% in Continental Building Products, Inc. (NYSE:CBPX). Merian Invsts (Uk) Ltd invested in 284,713 shares. Royal Bancorp Of Canada holds 526 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Northern Tru Corp owns 461,796 shares. First Mercantile Trust, a Tennessee-based fund reported 4,265 shares.

More notable recent Continental Building Products, Inc. (NYSE:CBPX) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Continental: Growing, But Risky – Seeking Alpha” on December 10, 2018, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Continental Building Products: Steady As She Goes – Seeking Alpha” published on December 24, 2018, Benzinga.com published: “Stocks That Set New 52-Week Lows Friday Morning – Benzinga” on August 02, 2019. More interesting news about Continental Building Products, Inc. (NYSE:CBPX) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “We Think Continental Building Products (NYSE:CBPX) Can Stay On Top Of Its Debt – Yahoo Finance” published on August 01, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Did Hedge Funds Drop The Ball On Frontline Ltd (FRO) ? – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: May 03, 2019.

Since July 8, 2019, it had 1 insider buy, and 0 insider sales for $202,880 activity.

More notable recent Thor Industries, Inc. (NYSE:THO) news were published by: Streetinsider.com which released: “Thor Industries (THO) Announces Andy Graves as New Independent Chairman – StreetInsider.com” on July 29, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Thor -11% after dealer rationalization hits hard – Seeking Alpha” published on March 06, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Thor Industries sees sales drop in North America – Seeking Alpha” on June 10, 2019. More interesting news about Thor Industries, Inc. (NYSE:THO) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Should We Be Cautious About Thor Industries, Inc.’s (NYSE:THO) ROE Of 6.3%? – Yahoo Finance” published on June 30, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Hereâ€™s What Hedge Funds Think About Thor Industries, Inc. (THO) – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: June 20, 2019.