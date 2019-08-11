Shaker Investments Has Boosted Its Callon Pete Co Del (CPE) Holding by $330,400 as Valuation Declined; Tiaa Cref Investment Management Stake in Ww Grainger (GWW) Cut as Shares Rose

Tiaa Cref Investment Management Llc decreased its stake in Ww Grainger Inc (GWW) by 14.12% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Tiaa Cref Investment Management Llc sold 174,931 shares as the company’s stock rose 5.88% . The institutional investor held 1.06 million shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $320.16 million, down from 1.24M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Tiaa Cref Investment Management Llc who had been investing in Ww Grainger Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $14.65B market cap company. The stock decreased 2.50% or $6.88 during the last trading session, reaching $268.36. About 374,512 shares traded. W.W. Grainger, Inc. (NYSE:GWW) has declined 13.50% since August 11, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 13.50% the S&P500. Some Historical GWW News: 19/04/2018 – W W GRAINGER INC – EXPECTS 2018 SALES GROWTH OF 5 TO 8 PERCENT AND EARNINGS PER SHARE OF $14.30 TO $15.30; 25/04/2018 – WW Grainger Raises Dividend to $1.36; 16/04/2018 – W W Grainger Inc expected to post earnings of $3.43 a share – Earnings Preview

Shaker Investments Llc increased its stake in Callon Pete Co Del (CPE) by 123.92% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Shaker Investments Llc bought 47,200 shares as the company’s stock declined 33.06% . The institutional investor held 85,290 shares of the oil & gas production company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $644,000, up from 38,090 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Shaker Investments Llc who had been investing in Callon Pete Co Del for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $1.18B market cap company. The stock increased 2.38% or $0.12 during the last trading session, reaching $5.16. About 15.32 million shares traded or 32.35% up from the average. Callon Petroleum Company (NYSE:CPE) has declined 55.60% since August 11, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 55.60% the S&P500. Some Historical CPE News: 24/04/2018 – Diversified Gas & Oil Significantly Strengthens Management Capabilities; 31/05/2018 – CALLON PETROLEUM – INTENDS TO OFFER $300 MLN OF SENIOR UNSECURED NOTES DUE 2026; 02/05/2018 – Callon Petroleum 1Q Rev $127.4M; 14/05/2018 – Callon Petroleum Presenting at Conference Tomorrow; 02/05/2018 – Callon Petroleum 1Q EPS 27c; 06/04/2018 – CALLON PETROLEUM AMENDS CREDIT FACILITY, EXPANDS BORROWING BASE; 24/05/2018 – CALLON REPORTS WARD COUNTY PURCHASE; 13/04/2018 – CALLON PETROLEUM CO CPE.N : CREDIT SUISSE RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $15 FROM $14; 22/04/2018 – DJ Callon Petroleum Company, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (CPE); 23/05/2018 – Callon Petroleum Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals

Tiaa Cref Investment Management Llc, which manages about $141.24B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Invesco Ltd (NYSE:IVZ) by 484,098 shares to 1.22 million shares, valued at $23.59M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Freshpet Inc (NASDAQ:FRPT) by 25,372 shares in the quarter, for a total of 164,375 shares, and has risen its stake in Bank Ozk.

Analysts await W.W. Grainger, Inc. (NYSE:GWW) to report earnings on October, 15. They expect $4.49 EPS, up 7.16% or $0.30 from last year’s $4.19 per share. GWW’s profit will be $245.03 million for 14.94 P/E if the $4.49 EPS becomes a reality. After $4.64 actual EPS reported by W.W. Grainger, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -3.23% negative EPS growth.

More notable recent W.W. Grainger, Inc. (NYSE:GWW) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Investors mull mixed quarter for Grainger – Seeking Alpha” on April 22, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “With EPS Growth And More, W.W. Grainger (NYSE:GWW) Is Interesting – Yahoo Finance” published on July 22, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Were Hedge Funds Right About Flocking Into W.W. Grainger, Inc. (GWW) ? – Yahoo Finance” on June 10, 2019. More interesting news about W.W. Grainger, Inc. (NYSE:GWW) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “WW Grainger Inc (GWW) Q2 2019 Earnings Call Transcript – Yahoo Finance” published on July 24, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “When Should You Buy W.W. Grainger, Inc. (NYSE:GWW)? – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: June 24, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.92 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.18, from 0.74 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 31 investors sold GWW shares while 190 reduced holdings. 70 funds opened positions while 133 raised stakes. 43.13 million shares or 6.27% less from 46.01 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Eaton Vance Management holds 0.01% in W.W. Grainger, Inc. (NYSE:GWW) or 13,749 shares. Segall Bryant & Hamill invested in 0.15% or 31,412 shares. Qs Investors stated it has 0.08% in W.W. Grainger, Inc. (NYSE:GWW). Plante Moran Finance Advsr Lc reported 0.02% in W.W. Grainger, Inc. (NYSE:GWW). State Street holds 0.06% or 2.52M shares in its portfolio. Sg Americas Limited reported 0.02% of its portfolio in W.W. Grainger, Inc. (NYSE:GWW). Mcf Advisors Lc owns 0% invested in W.W. Grainger, Inc. (NYSE:GWW) for 5 shares. Conning invested in 0.01% or 961 shares. Voya Invest Mgmt Ltd Llc holds 0.49% or 728,372 shares. Moody Bancorporation Tru Division stated it has 58 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Public Employees Retirement Association Of Colorado has invested 0.01% in W.W. Grainger, Inc. (NYSE:GWW). Wellington Mgmt Gp Limited Liability Partnership, Massachusetts-based fund reported 56,079 shares. Bokf Na has 12,076 shares for 0.09% of their portfolio. Shine Invest Advisory Inc owns 215 shares. Weiss Asset Ltd Partnership holds 687 shares.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.4 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.23, from 1.17 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 32 investors sold CPE shares while 69 reduced holdings. 48 funds opened positions while 93 raised stakes. 285.62 million shares or 3.55% less from 296.14 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. State Teachers Retirement Systems has 0% invested in Callon Petroleum Company (NYSE:CPE) for 155,715 shares. Moreover, Morgan Stanley has 0% invested in Callon Petroleum Company (NYSE:CPE) for 1.28M shares. Brown Advisory Inc reported 173,832 shares stake. Shelton Cap Mgmt holds 108 shares. Qs Investors Ltd Llc holds 17,955 shares or 0% of its portfolio. 61,000 are owned by Louisiana State Employees Retirement Sys. Principal Financial Gru owns 0.01% invested in Callon Petroleum Company (NYSE:CPE) for 1.14 million shares. Ranger Invest Mngmt Lp has 3.00M shares. Maine-based Schroder Inv Mgmt Grp has invested 0.02% in Callon Petroleum Company (NYSE:CPE). Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc accumulated 0.11% or 537,932 shares. First Natl Bank Of Omaha invested in 162,564 shares. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board reported 0.01% in Callon Petroleum Company (NYSE:CPE). Agf Invests holds 107,595 shares. Barclays Public Llc reported 177,652 shares. Key Gp (Cayman) Ltd holds 0.11% of its portfolio in Callon Petroleum Company (NYSE:CPE) for 213,835 shares.