Shaker Investments Decreased Microchip Technology (MCHP) Holding; Atlantic American Has 2.5 Sentiment

Shaker Investments Llc decreased Microchip Technology Inc (MCHP) stake by 42.82% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Shaker Investments Llc analyzed 6,092 shares as Microchip Technology Inc (MCHP)'s stock declined 5.91%. The Shaker Investments Llc holds 8,135 shares with $675,000 value, down from 14,227 last quarter. Microchip Technology Inc now has $23.49 billion valuation. The stock increased 0.57% or $0.56 during the last trading session, reaching $98.67. About 683,408 shares traded. Microchip Technology Incorporated (NASDAQ:MCHP) has declined 8.20% since July 29, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 12.63% the S&P500.

Atlantic American Corp (AAME) investors sentiment increased to 2.5 in Q1 2019. It’s up 1.83, from 0.67 in 2018Q4. The ratio improved, as 5 investment managers opened new and increased equity positions, while 2 reduced and sold positions in Atlantic American Corp. The investment managers in our database now have: 953,181 shares, down from 965,577 shares in 2018Q4. Also, the number of investment managers holding Atlantic American Corp in top ten equity positions was flat from 0 to 0 for the same number . Sold All: 0 Reduced: 2 Increased: 4 New Position: 1.

Atlantic American Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides life and health, and property and casualty insurance products in the United States. The company has market cap of $49.75 million. The firm offers property and casualty insurance products, including business automobile insurance coverage for state governments, local municipalities, and other motor pools and fleets; and inland marine and general liability products. It has a 6.21 P/E ratio. It also provides surety bond coverage for school bus transportation and subdivision construction, as well as performance and payment bonds.

Shufro Rose & Co Llc holds 0.01% of its portfolio in Atlantic American Corporation for 34,992 shares. Teton Advisors Inc. owns 22,000 shares or 0.01% of their US portfolio. Moreover, Bank Of America Corp De has 0% invested in the company for 458 shares. The New York-based Bank Of New York Mellon Corp has invested 0% in the stock. Blackrock Inc., a New York-based fund reported 15,893 shares.

The stock increased 6.93% or $0.16 during the last trading session, reaching $2.47. About 236 shares traded. Atlantic American Corporation (AAME) has declined 22.81% since July 29, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 27.24% the S&P500.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.21 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.47, from 0.74 in 2018Q4.

Analysts await Microchip Technology Incorporated (NASDAQ:MCHP) to report earnings on August, 6 after the close. They expect $1.25 earnings per share, down 17.76% or $0.27 from last year’s $1.52 per share. MCHP’s profit will be $297.54M for 19.73 P/E if the $1.25 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.36 actual earnings per share reported by Microchip Technology Incorporated for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -8.09% negative EPS growth.

Since February 13, 2019, it had 0 insider buys, and 2 insider sales for $751,106 activity. 3,585 shares were sold by LITTLE MITCHELL R, worth $326,860 on Wednesday, February 13. The insider CHAPMAN MATTHEW W sold 4,660 shares worth $424,246.

Shaker Investments Llc increased Alarm Com Hldgs Inc stake by 5,100 shares to 31,950 valued at $2.07M in 2019Q1.

Among 8 analysts covering Microchip (NASDAQ:MCHP), 7 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 1 Hold. Therefore 88% are positive.