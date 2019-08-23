Shaker Investments Decreased Its Continental Bldg Prods (CBPX) Position; Last Week Bank of Montreal (TSE:BMO) Analysts

Among 5 analysts covering Bank of Montreal (TSE:BMO), 3 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 2 Hold. Therefore 60% are positive. Bank of Montreal has $113 highest and $103 lowest target. $109’s average target is 17.13% above currents $93.06 stock price. Bank of Montreal had 5 analyst reports since February 26, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The stock of Bank of Montreal (TSE:BMO) has “Buy” rating given on Tuesday, February 26 by Canaccord Genuity. RBC Capital Markets maintained it with “Buy” rating and $113 target in Wednesday, February 27 report. As per Wednesday, February 27, the company rating was maintained by Scotia Capital. The stock of Bank of Montreal (TSE:BMO) has “Hold” rating given on Tuesday, February 26 by Barclays Capital. The firm has “Hold” rating given on Tuesday, February 26 by Desjardins Securities. See Bank of Montreal (TSE:BMO) latest ratings:

Shaker Investments Llc decreased Continental Bldg Prods Inc (CBPX) stake by 35.29% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Shaker Investments Llc sold 16,327 shares as Continental Bldg Prods Inc (CBPX)’s stock declined 4.40%. The Shaker Investments Llc holds 29,938 shares with $742,000 value, down from 46,265 last quarter. Continental Bldg Prods Inc now has $846.05M valuation. The stock increased 2.78% or $0.66 during the last trading session, reaching $24.39. About 152,840 shares traded. Continental Building Products, Inc. (NYSE:CBPX) has declined 21.09% since August 23, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 21.09% the S&P500. Some Historical CBPX News: 03/05/2018 – CONTINENTAL BUILDING 1Q EBITDA $31.3M; 03/05/2018 – Continental Building: Outlook for Full Year 2018 Unchanged; 01/05/2018 – Continental Building Closes Below 50-Day Average: Technicals; 03/05/2018 – CONTINENTAL BUILDING 1Q EPS 36C, EST. 37C; 03/05/2018 – Continental Building 1Q EPS 36c; 03/05/2018 – CONTINENTAL BUILDING PRODUCTS – OUTLOOK FOR FULL YEAR 2018 UNCHANGED; 23/04/2018 DJ Continental Building Products Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (CBPX)

Investors sentiment decreased to 1 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.04, from 1.04 in 2018Q4. It dropped, as 21 investors sold CBPX shares while 52 reduced holdings. 21 funds opened positions while 52 raised stakes. 34.59 million shares or 0.73% less from 34.84 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Element Capital Lc reported 12,907 shares. Federated Invsts Pa owns 0.03% invested in Continental Building Products, Inc. (NYSE:CBPX) for 471,001 shares. 28,573 are held by Ubs Asset Mgmt Americas Inc. James Invest Research, Ohio-based fund reported 4,845 shares. Mutual Of America Ltd Liability Corp has invested 0% in Continental Building Products, Inc. (NYSE:CBPX). Moreover, Boston Prns has 0% invested in Continental Building Products, Inc. (NYSE:CBPX). Goldman Sachs Group reported 436,350 shares. Chicago Equity Prns Limited Liability invested in 102,785 shares. Swiss Commercial Bank holds 67,100 shares. Alliancebernstein Limited Partnership invested in 148,480 shares or 0% of the stock. First Trust LP owns 56,163 shares. Dimensional Fund Advsr Lp accumulated 0.02% or 1.61M shares. Fuller And Thaler Asset Management has invested 0.22% in Continental Building Products, Inc. (NYSE:CBPX). Adams Diversified Equity Fund invested in 11,500 shares or 0.02% of the stock. 32,000 are held by Guyasuta Invest Inc.

Among 2 analysts covering Continental Building Products (NYSE:CBPX), 1 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 1 Hold. Therefore 50% are positive. Continental Building Products has $33 highest and $32 lowest target. $32.50’s average target is 33.25% above currents $24.39 stock price. Continental Building Products had 7 analyst reports since February 25, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The firm has “Buy” rating given on Monday, February 25 by Barclays Capital. The stock of Continental Building Products, Inc. (NYSE:CBPX) has “Hold” rating given on Monday, February 25 by Citigroup.

Bank of Montreal provides diversified financial services primarily in North America. The company has market cap of $59.45 billion. It operates through three groups: Personal and Commercial Banking, Wealth Management, and BMO Capital Markets. It has a 9.87 P/E ratio. The companyÂ’s personal banking services and products include checking and savings accounts, credit cards, mortgages, creditor insurance, and financial and investment advice; and commercial banking services and products comprise business deposit accounts, commercial credit cards, business loans and commercial mortgages, cash management solutions, foreign exchange, and specialized banking programs for small business and commercial banking customers.

