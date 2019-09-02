Shaker Investments Decreased Globant S A (GLOB) Stake By $481,735; Last Week Aerie Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (AERI) Analysts

Shaker Investments Llc decreased Globant S A (GLOB) stake by 12.93% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Shaker Investments Llc sold 6,785 shares as Globant S A (GLOB)’s stock rose 27.83%. The Shaker Investments Llc holds 45,690 shares with $3.26M value, down from 52,475 last quarter. Globant S A now has $3.40B valuation. The stock decreased 0.12% or $0.11 during the last trading session, reaching $94.93. About 228,938 shares traded. Globant S.A. (NYSE:GLOB) has risen 92.48% since September 2, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 92.48% the S&P500. Some Historical GLOB News: 04/04/2018 – $GLOB premium valuation to $EPAM and $LXFT should dissipate given higher business risk and lower financial transparency. $GLOB 40%-50% downside; 10/05/2018 – GLOBANT SA GLOB.LU FY2018 SHR VIEW $1.58, REV VIEW $504.1 MLN — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 10/05/2018 – GLOBANT 1Q NON-IFRS EPS 38C, EST. 34C; 04/04/2018 – Globant SA sprucepointcap sprucepointcap sprucepointcap; 04/04/2018 – $GLOB cash flows are not what they appear. Unusual involvement in trading and investing has generated $68m in cash flow between 2011-2016 #recurring?; 04/04/2018 – GLOBANT MENTIONED CAUTIOUSLY AT SPRUCE POINT; 03/04/2018 – Globant Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 04/04/2018 – $GLOB short thesis pulls back the “premium valuation” curtain to show a decelerating business warranting a crisis in management confidence; 04/04/2018 – Consolidated Research: 2018 Summary Expectations for Unifirst, Globant S.A, Kimball International, Green, Medical Transcription; 16/05/2018 – Globant Presenting at JPMorgan Conference Tomorrow

Among 6 analysts covering Aerie Pharma (NASDAQ:AERI), 6 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 0 Hold. Therefore 100% are positive. Aerie Pharma has $85 highest and $5200 lowest target. $67.25’s average target is 210.48% above currents $21.66 stock price. Aerie Pharma had 16 analyst reports since March 4, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. Mizuho maintained it with “Buy” rating and $77 target in Friday, March 8 report. The company was maintained on Monday, March 4 by Canaccord Genuity. The firm has “Buy” rating given on Wednesday, March 13 by JMP Securities. Cantor Fitzgerald maintained Aerie Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:AERI) rating on Tuesday, March 12. Cantor Fitzgerald has “Buy” rating and $85 target. The rating was maintained by Mizuho on Friday, June 21 with “Buy”. The firm earned “Buy” rating on Friday, March 22 by Mizuho. The firm has “Overweight” rating given on Thursday, August 8 by Cantor Fitzgerald. The stock of Aerie Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:AERI) has “Market Outperform” rating given on Thursday, August 8 by JMP Securities. Canaccord Genuity maintained Aerie Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:AERI) rating on Tuesday, March 19. Canaccord Genuity has “Buy” rating and $65 target. Oppenheimer maintained Aerie Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:AERI) on Tuesday, March 12 with “Buy” rating. See Aerie Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:AERI) latest ratings:

08/08/2019 Broker: JMP Securities Rating: Market Outperform Old Target: $58.0000 New Target: $52.0000 Maintain

08/08/2019 Broker: Cantor Fitzgerald Rating: Overweight Old Target: $85.0000 New Target: $62.0000 Maintain

21/06/2019 Broker: Mizuho Rating: Buy New Target: $77 Maintain

10/05/2019 Broker: Inc. – Common Stock Rating: Canaccord Genuity New Target: $65.0000 56.0000

09/04/2019 Broker: BidaskScore Rating: Sell Downgrade

29/03/2019 Broker: BidaskScore Rating: Sell Downgrade

22/03/2019 Broker: Mizuho Rating: Buy New Target: $77 Maintain

21/03/2019 Broker: PiperJaffray Rating: Overweight New Target: $80 Initiates Coverage On

19/03/2019 Broker: Oppenheimer Rating: Buy Maintain

19/03/2019 Broker: Canaccord Genuity Rating: Buy New Target: $65 Maintain

Since August 21, 2019, it had 1 insider purchase, and 0 selling transactions for $1.08 million activity. Another trade for 46,153 shares valued at $1.08M was made by Foresite Capital Management II – LLC on Wednesday, August 21.

Aerie Pharmaceuticals, Inc., a clinical-stage pharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of first-in-class therapies for the treatment of glaucoma and other eye diseases. The company has market cap of $1.01 billion. The Company’s lead product candidate includes Rhopressa, a once-daily eye drop for the reduction of intraocular pressure in patients with glaucoma or ocular hypertension. It currently has negative earnings. The firm is also developing Roclatan, a once-daily eye drop to reduce IOP that is in Phase III registration trials to treat patients with open-angle glaucoma and ocular hypertension.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.42 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.32, from 1.1 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 16 investors sold Aerie Pharmaceuticals, Inc. shares while 41 reduced holdings. 28 funds opened positions while 53 raised stakes. 43.62 million shares or 4.67% less from 45.76 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. 6.32 million are held by Wellington Mgmt Grp Llp. Millennium Mgmt Limited Co holds 494,942 shares or 0.04% of its portfolio. Ameriprise Fincl accumulated 399,064 shares. Ameritas Investment Ptnrs Inc, Nebraska-based fund reported 2,964 shares. 1,060 are held by Meeder Asset Mngmt. Oppenheimer Asset Mngmt holds 0% of its portfolio in Aerie Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:AERI) for 991 shares. Bnp Paribas Arbitrage reported 8,482 shares stake. Group Inc Inc has 0% invested in Aerie Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:AERI). Neuberger Berman Gru Limited Co has invested 0.02% in Aerie Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:AERI). Teachers Retirement Systems Of The State Of Kentucky owns 82,196 shares. Daiwa Grp Inc Inc Inc has 289 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Phoenix Inv Adviser Llc has 1,550 shares for 0.16% of their portfolio. Royal Bancshares Of Canada holds 17,426 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Weiss Multi reported 35,000 shares stake. Stifel Fincl stated it has 95,456 shares or 0.01% of all its holdings.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.19 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.16, from 1.03 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 6 investors sold GLOB shares while 52 reduced holdings. 34 funds opened positions while 35 raised stakes. 25.82 million shares or 0.88% less from 26.05 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. New York State Common Retirement Fund accumulated 13,237 shares. 5,892 are held by Tower Rech Capital Ltd Liability Co (Trc). 118,681 are owned by Fil Limited. Massachusetts Serv Communication Ma holds 0% or 79,973 shares. Morgan Stanley holds 0.08% of its portfolio in Globant S.A. (NYSE:GLOB) for 3.92M shares. Ontario – Canada-based Savings Bank Of Montreal Can has invested 0% in Globant S.A. (NYSE:GLOB). Jane Street Group Ltd Liability has invested 0% of its portfolio in Globant S.A. (NYSE:GLOB). Citadel Advsrs Limited Liability Corporation holds 0% or 7,179 shares. Credit Suisse Ag has 0% invested in Globant S.A. (NYSE:GLOB) for 5,005 shares. Axa holds 272,740 shares or 0.08% of its portfolio. Baker Avenue Asset Mngmt L P, a California-based fund reported 9,097 shares. Gotham Asset Management Limited Liability Com reported 0.09% in Globant S.A. (NYSE:GLOB). Deutsche Bancorp Ag owns 336,201 shares or 0.01% of their US portfolio. Da Davidson stated it has 0.01% in Globant S.A. (NYSE:GLOB). Hood River Capital Management Ltd Llc owns 567,843 shares.

Analysts await Globant S.A. (NYSE:GLOB) to report earnings on November, 21. They expect $0.49 EPS, up 32.43% or $0.12 from last year’s $0.37 per share. GLOB’s profit will be $17.53M for 48.43 P/E if the $0.49 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.40 actual EPS reported by Globant S.A. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 22.50% EPS growth.