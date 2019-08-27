Shaker Investments Decreased Facebook (FB) Position by $315,400; Astec Industries (ASTE) Holder John G Ullman & Associates Raised Holding by $2.02 Million

Shaker Investments Llc decreased its stake in Facebook Inc (FB) by 49.35% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Shaker Investments Llc sold 1,900 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.62% . The institutional investor held 1,950 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $325,000, down from 3,850 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Shaker Investments Llc who had been investing in Facebook Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $514.56 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.47% or $2.61 during the last trading session, reaching $180.36. About 7.35M shares traded. Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) has risen 13.54% since August 27, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 13.54% the S&P500. Some Historical FB News: 04/04/2018 – Facebook says up to 87m users may be affected by privacy scandal; 21/03/2018 – EU DATA PROTETCTION REGULATORS COMMENT ON FACEBOOK; 25/04/2018 – Facebook Pledges to Curb Abuses Before 2018 Elections: TOPLive; 19/03/2018 – FACEBOOK SAYS IN THE COMING MONTHS, GOING TO EXPLORE TWO NEW MONETIZATION FEATURES FOR CREATORS; 28/03/2018 – CORRECT: INDIA SEEKS RESPONSE FROM FACEBOOK BY APRIL 7; 15/05/2018 – Facebook reports progress in addressing hate speech; 30/05/2018 – Economic Development Corporation of Utah : Facebook to Build Data Center in Eagle Mountain City, Utah; 19/03/2018 – FACEBOOK – INVESTIGATION IS PART OF REVIEW TO DETERMINE ACCURACY OF CAMBRIDGE ANALYTICA CLAIMS THAT FACEBOOK DATA IN QUESTION STILL EXISTS; 04/04/2018 – Mark Zuckerberg to Testify to Congress on Facebook’s Handling of Data Next Week; 01/05/2018 – FACEBOOK: WANT TO ENABLE USERS TO SEE SITES THAT SEND IT INFO

John G Ullman & Associates Inc increased its stake in Astec Industries Inc (ASTE) by 73.19% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. John G Ullman & Associates Inc bought 54,600 shares as the company’s stock declined 1.39% . The institutional investor held 129,200 shares of the capital goods company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $4.88 million, up from 74,600 at the end of the previous reported quarter. John G Ullman & Associates Inc who had been investing in Astec Industries Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $606.86 million market cap company. The stock increased 0.49% or $0.13 during the last trading session, reaching $26.93. About 89,951 shares traded. Astec Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:ASTE) has declined 30.45% since August 27, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 30.45% the S&P500. Some Historical ASTE News: 19/03/2018 – ASTEC INDUSTRIES, TO ATTEND SEAPORT GLOBAL TRANSPORTS & INDUSTR; 24/05/2018 – Astec Industries Short-Interest Ratio Rises 30% to 9 Days; 16/04/2018 – Astec Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ: ASTE) Announces The Company’s First Quarter Conference Call April 24, 2018 at 10:00 A.M. East; 01/05/2018 – Astec Industries Closes Below 200-Day Moving Average; 15/05/2018 – MARCATO ADDED UNVR, ASTE, THRM IN 1Q: 13F; 04/05/2018 – BSE Mumbai Bourse: Results from Astec Lifesciences for Apr 01 to Mar 31; 16/04/2018 – Astec Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ: ASTE) Announces The Company’s First Quarter Conference Call April 24, 2018 at 10:00 A.M. Eastern Time

Analysts await Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) to report earnings on October, 29. They expect $1.94 EPS, up 10.23% or $0.18 from last year’s $1.76 per share. FB’s profit will be $5.53 billion for 23.24 P/E if the $1.94 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.91 actual EPS reported by Facebook, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 113.19% EPS growth.

