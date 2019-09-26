Shaker Investments Decreased By $362,880 Its Euronet Worldwide (EEFT) Holding; INVESTEC PLC ORDINARY SHARES (IVTJF) Sellers Increased By 383.33% Their Shorts

INVESTEC PLC ORDINARY SHARES (OTCMKTS:IVTJF) had an increase of 383.33% in short interest. IVTJF’s SI was 29,000 shares in September as released by FINRA. Its up 383.33% from 6,000 shares previously. With 100 avg volume, 290 days are for INVESTEC PLC ORDINARY SHARES (OTCMKTS:IVTJF)’s short sellers to cover IVTJF’s short positions. It closed at $6.1 lastly. It is up 0.00% since September 26, 2018 and is . It has by 0.00% the S&P500.

Shaker Investments Llc decreased Euronet Worldwide Inc (EEFT) stake by 10.75% reported in 2019Q2 SEC filing. Shaker Investments Llc sold 2,160 shares as Euronet Worldwide Inc (EEFT)’s stock rose 4.11%. The Shaker Investments Llc holds 17,940 shares with $3.02 million value, down from 20,100 last quarter. Euronet Worldwide Inc now has $8.06B valuation. The stock increased 0.39% or $0.57 during the last trading session, reaching $147.96. About 93,355 shares traded. Euronet Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:EEFT) has risen 70.99% since September 26, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 70.99% the S&P500. Some Historical EEFT News: 24/04/2018 – Euronet Worldwide 1Q EPS 49c; 25/04/2018 – Euronet acquires lnnova Tax Free Group and Expands its Merchant Acquiring Offering in Europe; 19/04/2018 – DJ Euronet Worldwide Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (EEFT); 16/05/2018 – Euronet Non-Deal Roadshow Scheduled By Northland for May. 22; 19/03/2018 – Euronet Conference Call Scheduled By Northland for Mar. 27; 10/04/2018 – EURONET INDIA TO POWER YES BANK’S CORE PAYMENT INFRASTRUCTURE; 25/04/2018 – Euronet Acquires Innova Tax Free Group And Expands Its Merchant Acquiring Offering In Europe; 24/04/2018 – EURONET 1Q REV. $550.5M, EST. $536.0M; 31/05/2018 – New Research Coverage Highlights Constellation Brands, Yintech Investment, EZCORP, Euronet Worldwide, Fidelity National Financi; 07/03/2018 Euronet at Non-Deal Roadshow Hosted By SunTrust Today

Investec plc, a specialist bank and asset manager, provides various financial services and products in the United Kingdom, South Africa, Australia, other European countries, Asia, and internationally. The company has market cap of $4.26 billion. It operates in three divisions: Asset Management, Wealth & Investment, and Specialist Banking. It currently has negative earnings. The Asset Management division offers active investment services and products to institutional, advisory clients, and individuals.

Analysts await Euronet Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:EEFT) to report earnings on October, 17. They expect $2.74 EPS, up 31.10% or $0.65 from last year’s $2.09 per share. EEFT’s profit will be $149.30 million for 13.50 P/E if the $2.74 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.59 actual EPS reported by Euronet Worldwide, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 72.33% EPS growth.

Shaker Investments Llc increased Synnex Corp (NYSE:SNX) stake by 4,643 shares to 39,430 valued at $3.88 million in 2019Q2. It also upped Spdr S&P 500 Etf Tr (SPY) stake by 1,149 shares and now owns 3,739 shares. Dxp Enterprises Inc New (NASDAQ:DXPE) was raised too.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.95 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.10, from 1.05 in 2019Q1. It worsened, as 30 investors sold EEFT shares while 126 reduced holdings. 58 funds opened positions while 90 raised stakes. 46.76 million shares or 35.44% less from 72.42 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Origin Asset Mgmt Llp invested in 68,200 shares. 106 are held by Csat Invest Advisory Lp. 7,387 are owned by Raymond James & Associates. Georgia-based Synovus Finance has invested 0% in Euronet Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:EEFT). Guggenheim Cap Limited Liability Company reported 0.01% stake. United Kingdom-based River Mercantile Asset Management Ltd Liability Partnership has invested 0.05% in Euronet Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:EEFT). Crosslink Capital stated it has 198,300 shares or 7.6% of all its holdings. California-based Charles Schwab Inv Mngmt has invested 0.04% in Euronet Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:EEFT). Calamos Advsr Ltd Liability Corporation reported 0.03% stake. Balyasny Asset Management Limited Liability reported 0% in Euronet Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:EEFT). Pub Employees Retirement Association Of Colorado reported 7,934 shares or 0.01% of all its holdings. State Street Corp accumulated 670,916 shares. Stephens Investment Grp Limited Liability Corp has invested 1.75% in Euronet Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:EEFT). Robeco Institutional Asset Bv stated it has 0.11% of its portfolio in Euronet Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:EEFT). Redwood Invs Ltd Liability holds 46,348 shares.

Among 2 analysts covering Euronet Worldwide (NASDAQ:EEFT), 2 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 0 Hold. Therefore 100% are positive. Euronet Worldwide has $20000 highest and $18900 lowest target. $194.50’s average target is 31.45% above currents $147.96 stock price. Euronet Worldwide had 3 analyst reports since June 13, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The rating was maintained by Citigroup on Monday, September 9 with “Buy”.

