Shaker Investments Cut Supernus Pharmaceuticals (SUPN) Stake as Stock Value Declined; Devon Energy (DVN) Holding Maintained by Arizona State Retirement System

Shaker Investments Llc decreased its stake in Supernus Pharmaceuticals Inc (SUPN) by 53.84% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Shaker Investments Llc sold 33,835 shares as the company’s stock declined 8.63% . The institutional investor held 29,005 shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $960,000, down from 62,840 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Shaker Investments Llc who had been investing in Supernus Pharmaceuticals Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $1.49B market cap company. The stock increased 0.99% or $0.28 during the last trading session, reaching $28.47. About 392,488 shares traded. Supernus Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:SUPN) has declined 36.98% since September 26, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 36.98% the S&P500. Some Historical SUPN News: 08/05/2018 – SUPERNUS 1Q REV. $90.4M, EST. $85.0M; 11/04/2018 – Factors of Influence in 2018, Key Indicators and Opportunity within Harmonic, Supernus Pharmaceuticals, America First Multifami; 20/03/2018 – Supernus Forms Golden Cross: Technicals; 19/04/2018 – DJ Supernus Pharmaceuticals Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (SUPN); 08/05/2018 – SUPERNUS 1Q EPS 49C, EST. 33C; 15/03/2018 – SUPERNUS REPORTS PRICING OF $350M PRIVATE OFFER OF CONV NOTES; 07/03/2018 Norges Bank Buys New 1.1% Position in Supernus; 08/05/2018 – Supernus Pharmaceuticals 1Q Rev $90.4M

Arizona State Retirement System increased its stake in Devon Energy Corp (DVN) by 117.69% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Arizona State Retirement System bought 99,049 shares as the company’s stock declined 15.20% . The institutional investor held 183,210 shares of the oil & gas production company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $5.23M, up from 84,161 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Arizona State Retirement System who had been investing in Devon Energy Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $9.99 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.04% or $0.01 during the last trading session, reaching $24.71. About 4.30 million shares traded. Devon Energy Corporation (NYSE:DVN) has declined 40.08% since September 26, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 40.08% the S&P500. Some Historical DVN News: 20/03/2018 – RPT-A small oil field in Oklahoma is seeing big bets from producers; 07/03/2018 – DEVON ENERGY REPORTS TENDER OFFERS FOR UP TO $1.0B IN DEBT; 07/03/2018 – DEVON ENERGY BOOSTS CASH DIV 33% REPORTS $1.0B SHARE-REPURCHASE; 02/05/2018 – Devon Energy to Incur Additional Restructuring Charges, Liabilities of $75M-$100M Starting in 2Q; 21/03/2018 – DEVON ENERGY- RECEIVED REQUISITE CONSENTS RELATED TO CONSENT SOLICITATIONS TO ADOPT SOME PROPOSED AMENDMENTS TO INDENTURE GOVERNING 7.950% DEBENTURES DUE 2032; 10/04/2018 – Ernie Scheyder: BREAKING:U.S. shale oil producer @DevonEnergy laying off 300 workers, roughly 9 percent of its staff. Company s; 21/03/2018 – Devon Energy Announces Early Tender Results, Results of Consent Solicitations and Upsizing of Tender Offers; 14/03/2018 – Oil majors give in to investors with share buyback spree; 01/05/2018 – Devon Energy Sees Per-Unit Lease Operating Expense to Decline 5%-10% by Year-End; 22/03/2018 – Redhawk Investment Group Aligns with The Mitchell Group to Announce Redhawk Minerals Fund Il, LP

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.8 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.15, from 0.95 in 2019Q1. It fall, as 58 investors sold DVN shares while 201 reduced holdings. 60 funds opened positions while 148 raised stakes. 308.94 million shares or 0.35% less from 310.04 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Moreover, Fincl Counselors Inc has 0.02% invested in Devon Energy Corporation (NYSE:DVN) for 20,946 shares. 20,017 are held by Advisor Prtnrs Ltd Liability. Reilly Advsrs Limited Liability Corp owns 0% invested in Devon Energy Corporation (NYSE:DVN) for 123 shares. Andra Ap invested in 225,800 shares or 0.19% of the stock. Argyle Capital Mngmt Inc reported 26,200 shares or 0.28% of all its holdings. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney And Strauss Lc holds 807 shares. Alberta Invest, a Alberta – Canada-based fund reported 25,100 shares. Covington Capital has 0.11% invested in Devon Energy Corporation (NYSE:DVN). Thrivent Fincl For Lutherans invested 0% in Devon Energy Corporation (NYSE:DVN). Bessemer Grp Inc holds 0.01% of its portfolio in Devon Energy Corporation (NYSE:DVN) for 99,382 shares. Lpl Finance Ltd invested in 0.01% or 85,184 shares. Shapiro Cap Management Limited has 2.85M shares for 0% of their portfolio. Hap Trading Ltd Liability Com reported 14,922 shares or 0.03% of all its holdings. Artisan Prns Partnership owns 2.45 million shares or 0.13% of their US portfolio. Litman Gregory Asset Mngmt Llc reported 0% of its portfolio in Devon Energy Corporation (NYSE:DVN).

Arizona State Retirement System, which manages about $8.64 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX) by 37,293 shares to 147,060 shares, valued at $13.76 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Intuit Inc (NASDAQ:INTU) by 2,399 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 60,577 shares, and cut its stake in Alexion Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:ALXN).

More notable recent Devon Energy Corporation (NYSE:DVN) news were published by: Benzinga.com which released: “10 Biggest Price Target Changes For Monday – Benzinga” on September 23, 2019, also Fool.com with their article: “Why U.S. Oil Stocks Are Going Ballistic Today – The Motley Fool” published on September 16, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Stocks – Wall Street Slightly Lower as Fed Meeting Kicks Off – Yahoo Finance” on September 17, 2019. More interesting news about Devon Energy Corporation (NYSE:DVN) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “What Are Analysts Expecting From Devon Energy Corporation (NYSE:DVN) Over The Next Year? – Yahoo Finance” published on July 10, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Is Devon Energy Corporation’s (NYSE:DVN) CEO Overpaid Relative To Its Peers? – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: June 22, 2019.

Since August 23, 2019, it had 1 buy, and 0 insider sales for $189,982 activity.

Analysts await Supernus Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:SUPN) to report earnings on November, 5. They expect $0.59 EPS, up 13.46% or $0.07 from last year’s $0.52 per share. SUPN’s profit will be $30.94M for 12.06 P/E if the $0.59 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.61 actual EPS reported by Supernus Pharmaceuticals, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -3.28% negative EPS growth.

Shaker Investments Llc, which manages about $129.10M and $150.22 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Dxp Enterprises Inc New (NASDAQ:DXPE) by 13,955 shares to 25,255 shares, valued at $957,000 in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Argan Inc (NYSE:AGX) by 11,950 shares in the quarter, for a total of 67,405 shares, and has risen its stake in Microchip Technology Inc (NASDAQ:MCHP).

More notable recent Supernus Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:SUPN) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “How Do Analysts See Supernus Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:SUPN) Performing Over The Next Year? – Yahoo Finance” on June 17, 2019, also Globenewswire.com with their article: “Supernus to Acquire Biscayne Neurotherapeutics Nasdaq:SUPN – GlobeNewswire” published on September 13, 2018, Globenewswire.com published: “Supernus Announces Record Full Year 2018 Financial Results – GlobeNewswire” on February 26, 2019. More interesting news about Supernus Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:SUPN) were released by: Benzinga.com and their article: “The Daily Biotech Pulse: EC Nod For Bristol-Myers Squibb, Kyowa Kirin’s Parkinson’s Add-On Therapy Approved – Benzinga” published on August 28, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Supernus Pharmaceuticals Q4 2018 Earnings Preview – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: February 25, 2019.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.94 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.77, from 1.71 in 2019Q1. It is negative, as 28 investors sold SUPN shares while 83 reduced holdings. 32 funds opened positions while 72 raised stakes. 48.47 million shares or 20.16% less from 60.70 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Asset Management accumulated 948 shares. Lpl Fincl Ltd Co reported 15,797 shares. Oak Ridge Investments reported 132,607 shares. Bancorporation Of Ny Mellon Corp holds 0.01% or 1.03M shares in its portfolio. Illinois-based Ubs Asset Americas has invested 0% in Supernus Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:SUPN). Stifel holds 62,501 shares or 0.01% of its portfolio. American Grp Incorporated Incorporated accumulated 0% or 37,321 shares. Raymond James Assocs owns 45,743 shares or 0% of their US portfolio. Polar Capital Ltd Liability Partnership holds 0.02% of its portfolio in Supernus Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:SUPN) for 75,000 shares. Arrowgrass Capital Prns (Us) Limited Partnership stated it has 136,951 shares or 0.11% of all its holdings. Everence Capital Inc holds 0.04% of its portfolio in Supernus Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:SUPN) for 7,020 shares. Scout Invests stated it has 659,281 shares. Cornerstone Inc holds 813 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Dupont Mngmt holds 0.03% or 37,694 shares in its portfolio. Alliancebernstein Lp accumulated 148,860 shares.