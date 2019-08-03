Shaker Investments Cut Its Paycom Software (PAYC) Holding; Brooks Automation (BRKS)’s Sentiment Is 1.49

Brooks Automation Inc (BRKS) investors sentiment increased to 1.49 in 2019 Q1. It’s up 0.38, from 1.11 in 2018Q4. The ratio is more positive, as 109 funds started new or increased positions, while 73 sold and reduced their holdings in Brooks Automation Inc. The funds in our database now possess: 72.94 million shares, up from 69.91 million shares in 2018Q4. Also, the number of funds holding Brooks Automation Inc in top ten positions decreased from 2 to 0 for a decrease of 2. Sold All: 15 Reduced: 58 Increased: 79 New Position: 30.

Shaker Investments Llc decreased Paycom Software Inc (PAYC) stake by 14.42% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Shaker Investments Llc sold 5,246 shares as Paycom Software Inc (PAYC)’s stock rose 19.50%. The Shaker Investments Llc holds 31,127 shares with $5.89 million value, down from 36,373 last quarter. Paycom Software Inc now has $13.50 billion valuation. The stock decreased 0.57% or $1.36 during the last trading session, reaching $236.52. About 488,611 shares traded. Paycom Software, Inc. (NYSE:PAYC) has risen 133.47% since August 3, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 133.47% the S&P500. Some Historical PAYC News: 17/04/2018 – Paycom Appoints Chief Operating Officer, Chief Information Officer; 02/05/2018 – Paycom Software Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 25/04/2018 – Paycom to Participate in Upcoming Investor Conferences; 01/05/2018 – Paycom Software 1Q Net $41.3M; 01/05/2018 – Paycom Releases Redesigned Employee Self-Service Product; 16/05/2018 – Sylebra Adds Pagseguro Digital Ltd., Exits Paycom Software: 13F; 01/05/2018 – PAYCOM SOFTWARE 1Q REV. $153.9M, EST. $151.5M; 01/05/2018 – PAYCOM SOFTWARE 1Q ADJ EPS 95C, EST. 90C; 01/05/2018 – Paycom Software 1Q Rev $153.9M; 01/05/2018 – Paycom Software Sees 2Q Rev $123M-$125M

Among 4 analysts covering Paycom Software (NYSE:PAYC), 2 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 2 Hold. Therefore 50% are positive. Paycom Software had 9 analyst reports since February 6, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The stock of Paycom Software, Inc. (NYSE:PAYC) earned “Buy” rating by Jefferies on Monday, March 4. The rating was maintained by Canaccord Genuity on Wednesday, February 6 with “Hold”. The stock has “Equal-Weight” rating by Barclays Capital on Friday, April 12. KeyBanc Capital Markets maintained the stock with “Overweight” rating in Wednesday, February 6 report. The firm has “Overweight” rating given on Wednesday, April 17 by KeyBanc Capital Markets. KeyBanc Capital Markets maintained the shares of PAYC in report on Wednesday, June 19 with “Buy” rating.

Daruma Capital Management Llc holds 2.34% of its portfolio in Brooks Automation, Inc. for 700,377 shares. Granahan Investment Management Inc Ma owns 1.19 million shares or 1.87% of their US portfolio. Moreover, Rk Capital Management Llc has 1.78% invested in the company for 210,800 shares. The Pennsylvania-based Millrace Asset Group Inc. has invested 1.62% in the stock. Df Dent & Co Inc, a Maryland-based fund reported 2.69 million shares.

Brooks Automation, Inc. provides automation and cryogenic solutions for various applications and markets. The company has market cap of $2.36 billion. It operates through two divisions, Brooks Semiconductor Solutions Group and Brooks Life Science Systems. It has a 66.85 P/E ratio. The Brooks Semiconductor Solutions Group segment offers critical automated transport, vacuum, and contamination controls solutions and services.

The stock decreased 13.47% or $5.09 during the last trading session, reaching $32.69. About 1.35 million shares traded or 165.94% up from the average. Brooks Automation, Inc. (BRKS) has risen 28.43% since August 3, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 28.43% the S&P500. Some Historical BRKS News: 07/05/2018 – Brooks Automation Announces 2018 Analyst and Investor Day; 01/05/2018 – Brooks Automation Sees 3Q Rev $215M-$225M; 26/03/2018 – Brooks Automation Presenting at Conference Tomorrow; 14/05/2018 – Arrowstreet Cap Limited Partner Exits Brooks Automation; 01/05/2018 – Brooks Automation 2Q Net $67M; 01/05/2018 – BROOKS AUTOMATION 2Q REV. $207M, EST. $199.5M; 21/05/2018 – Cleveland Clinic and Brooks Automation Announce New Biobanking Facility; 24/04/2018 – BROOKS AUTOMATION INC – ACQUIRED BIOSPECIMAN CORPORATION, A CANADIAN PROVIDER OF STORAGE SERVICES FOR BIOLOGICAL SAMPLE MATERIALS; 01/05/2018 – Brooks Automation 2Q Adj EPS 40c; 14/05/2018 – Brooks Automation Presenting at Conference May 24