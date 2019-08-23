Shaker Investments Cut Globant S A (GLOB) Position as Valuation Rose; Miller Howard Investments Has Decreased Stake in Pfizer Com (PFE) by $4.51 Million

Shaker Investments Llc decreased its stake in Globant S A (GLOB) by 12.93% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Shaker Investments Llc sold 6,785 shares as the company’s stock rose 27.83% . The institutional investor held 45,690 shares of the edp services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.26 million, down from 52,475 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Shaker Investments Llc who had been investing in Globant S A for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $3.51 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.85% or $0.82 during the last trading session, reaching $96. About 305,041 shares traded. Globant S.A. (NYSE:GLOB) has risen 92.48% since August 23, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 92.48% the S&P500. Some Historical GLOB News: 15/05/2018 – Globant Presenting at JPMorgan Conference May 17; 16/04/2018 – Globant Files Annual Report for 2017; 04/04/2018 – GLOBANT EXTENDS DECLINE TO 4.1%, MOST SINCE JAN. 25; 10/05/2018 – Globant Sees FY Rev $502M-$510M; 10/05/2018 – Globant 1Q EPS 28c; 04/04/2018 – $GLOB premium valuation to $EPAM and $LXFT should dissipate given higher business risk and lower financial transparency. $GLOB 40%-50% downside; 16/04/2018 – We criticized $GLOB for lack of transparency of its organic growth, and guess what, they become less transparent. Impossible now to determine revenue contribution from recent acquisitions; 04/04/2018 – Globant SA sprucepointcap sprucepointcap sprucepointcap; 09/05/2018 – Globant Launches Its Cybersecurity Studio To Formalize its Offerings; 10/05/2018 – Globant Sees 2Q Adj EPS 36c-Adj EPS 40c

Miller Howard Investments Inc decreased its stake in Pfizer Inc Com (PFE) by 4.79% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Miller Howard Investments Inc sold 107,313 shares as the company’s stock declined 4.73% . The institutional investor held 2.13M shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $90.59M, down from 2.24M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Miller Howard Investments Inc who had been investing in Pfizer Inc Com for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $190.85B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.64% or $0.58 during the last trading session, reaching $34.51. About 16.00 million shares traded. Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) has risen 0.65% since August 23, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 0.65% the S&P500. Some Historical PFE News: 21/03/2018 – PFIZER – POTENTIAL ALTERNATIVES FOR CONSUMER HEALTHCARE BUSINESS,INCLUDE SPIN-OFF,SALE OR OTHER TRANSACTION,AND PFIZER ULTIMATELY RETAINING BUSINESS; 24/05/2018 – Health Care Down as Pfizer, Recro Weighs — Health Care Roundup; 24/05/2018 – ACCC – FULL COURT OF THE FEDERAL COURT OF AUSTRALIA DISMISSED APPEAL BY ACCC AGAINST EARLIER JUDGMENT IN RELATION TO PFIZER AUSTRALIA PTY LTD; 02/04/2018 – Depomed Announces the Appointment of Stan Bukofzer, M.D. as Senior Vice President and Chief Medical and Scientific Officer; 23/03/2018 – Pfizer’s Consumer Deal Fizzles, but Drug Giant Still Has Options; 10/04/2018 – Pfizer Signs Lease for the Spiral at Hudson Yards in Manhattan; 12/04/2018 – $PFE Doses First Patient Using Mini-Dystrophin Gene Therapy for DMD Early data expected in 1H19, once all 12 patients have been evaluated for one full year post-treatment. -; 07/05/2018 – PFIZER INDIA QTR NET 1.05B RUPEES; 20/03/2018 – Roche: Tecentriq, Chemotherapy to Treat a Type of Advanced Lung Cancer; 10/04/2018 – Pfizer: Primary Endpoint Was Extending Disease-Free Survival Compared With Placebo

Shaker Investments Llc, which manages about $129.10 million and $144.42 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Amazon Com Inc (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 255 shares to 1,416 shares, valued at $2.52 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Ulta Beauty Inc (NASDAQ:ULTA) by 915 shares in the quarter, for a total of 7,435 shares, and has risen its stake in Healthequity Inc (NASDAQ:HQY).

