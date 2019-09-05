Shaker Investments Boosted Its Dorman Products (DORM) Holding by $334,400 as Shares Declined; As Micron Technology (MU) Share Price Rose, Holder Clearline Capital LP Has Trimmed Stake

Shaker Investments Llc increased its stake in Dorman Products Inc (DORM) by 135.71% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Shaker Investments Llc bought 3,800 shares as the company’s stock declined 14.10% . The institutional investor held 6,600 shares of the capital goods company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $581,000, up from 2,800 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Shaker Investments Llc who had been investing in Dorman Products Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $2.42 billion market cap company. The stock increased 2.90% or $2.07 during the last trading session, reaching $73.65. About 73,060 shares traded. Dorman Products, Inc. (NASDAQ:DORM) has declined 2.44% since September 5, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 2.44% the S&P500. Some Historical DORM News: 14/05/2018 – Epoch Investment Partners Buys 1.4% Position in Dorman Products; 12/03/2018 – Dorman Products Closes Below 200-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 24/04/2018 – Brian Dorman: #Breaking: Two Law Enforcement Officers Shot At #Dallas Home Depot-; 09/04/2018 – Brian Dorman: #Breaking: The #FBI raided the office of President Trump’s personal lawyer, seizing records on many topics,; 11/05/2018 – Brian Dorman: #Breaking: Sheriff’s deputies in #Palmdale are also responding to reports of an active shooter at Manzanita; 23/03/2018 – Tennessee DOL: Governor Haslam, Commissioner Rolfe Announce Dorman Products to Expand in Portland; 01/05/2018 – Dorman Products 1Q Adj EPS 96c; 13/04/2018 – Factors of Influence in 2018, Key Indicators and Opportunity within Dorman Products, Arch Capital Group, Acacia Communications,; 13/03/2018 – Dorman Products Forms Golden Cross: Technicals; 24/04/2018 – Brian Dorman: #Breaking: Two police officers were shot at a Home Depot after a shoplifting call turned violent. #Dallas

Clearline Capital Lp decreased its stake in Micron Technology Inc (MU) by 82.93% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Clearline Capital Lp sold 118,559 shares as the company’s stock rose 7.14% . The hedge fund held 24,405 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.01M, down from 142,964 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Clearline Capital Lp who had been investing in Micron Technology Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $51.26 billion market cap company. The stock increased 4.07% or $1.91 during the last trading session, reaching $48.72. About 20.52M shares traded. Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU) has declined 15.32% since September 5, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 15.32% the S&P500.

Clearline Capital Lp, which manages about $865.30M and $191.26M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Resideo Technologies Inc by 38,644 shares to 75,331 shares, valued at $1.45 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Microstrategy Inc (NASDAQ:MSTR) by 10,406 shares in the quarter, for a total of 71,486 shares, and has risen its stake in Fgl Hldgs.

Analysts await Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU) to report earnings on September, 26 after the close. They expect $0.41 EPS, down 88.29% or $3.09 from last year’s $3.5 per share. MU’s profit will be $431.33M for 29.71 P/E if the $0.41 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.00 actual EPS reported by Micron Technology, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -59.00% negative EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.06 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.30, from 0.76 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 63 investors sold MU shares while 237 reduced holdings. 102 funds opened positions while 216 raised stakes. 807.22 million shares or 2.34% less from 826.56 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Kepos Ltd Partnership reported 154,520 shares or 0.48% of all its holdings. Sunbelt reported 8,780 shares. Tci Wealth Advisors Inc reported 0% of its portfolio in Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU). Moreover, Banque Pictet And Cie Sa has 0.06% invested in Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU). 1.97 million are held by Nomura Incorporated. Stone Ridge Asset Lc stated it has 0.51% of its portfolio in Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU). Virtu Fincl Limited Liability stated it has 0.08% of its portfolio in Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU). Utah Retirement owns 211,349 shares for 0.17% of their portfolio. Private Asset Incorporated holds 2.3% of its portfolio in Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU) for 312,150 shares. Grp One Trading LP holds 5,385 shares. Perigon Wealth Mgmt Ltd Liability reported 0.1% in Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU). Oakbrook Invs Llc stated it has 77,660 shares. Prudential Fin holds 0.11% or 1.60M shares. Raymond James Fin Serv reported 537,832 shares. Jpmorgan Chase And Communication accumulated 3.72M shares.

More notable recent Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “WDC, MU gain on positive pricing note – Seeking Alpha” on September 04, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “Micron (MU) Q1 Earnings Top Estimates, Revenues Disappoint – Nasdaq” published on December 19, 2018, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Stocks – Techs Helps S&P Bounce Back From Slump – Yahoo Finance” on September 04, 2019. More interesting news about Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “Noteworthy Wednesday Option Activity: MRK, MU, MLM – Nasdaq” published on April 17, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “4 Ways the Trade War Will Continue to Affect Micron Stock – Nasdaq” with publication date: August 06, 2019.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.24 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.16, from 1.4 in 2018Q4. It dived, as 17 investors sold DORM shares while 69 reduced holdings. 29 funds opened positions while 78 raised stakes. 25.64 million shares or 4.24% less from 26.78 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. 1,251 were accumulated by Fifth Third Bancorp. Louisiana State Employees Retirement owns 0.05% invested in Dorman Products, Inc. (NASDAQ:DORM) for 10,900 shares. 2,475 were reported by Los Angeles Cap Mgmt And Equity. Gemmer Asset Mgmt Limited Co invested in 57 shares or 0% of the stock. Ls Inv Advsr Llc owns 1,901 shares. Moreover, Comerica Bank & Trust has 0.04% invested in Dorman Products, Inc. (NASDAQ:DORM) for 49,458 shares. Minerva Advsr Ltd Company holds 24,970 shares. Oregon Employees Retirement Fund holds 0.01% or 11,262 shares in its portfolio. Bb&T Ltd Com owns 2,619 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Brinker Cap owns 18,157 shares. Thb Asset Mgmt holds 4,285 shares. Third Avenue Mngmt Limited Liability Company, New York-based fund reported 43,600 shares. Sg Americas Securities Limited reported 25,792 shares or 0.02% of all its holdings. Dakota Wealth Management holds 13,065 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Cornerstone Incorporated stated it has 13 shares or 0% of all its holdings.

More notable recent Dorman Products, Inc. (NASDAQ:DORM) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Margins down at Dorman Products in Q1 – Seeking Alpha” on April 29, 2019, also Globenewswire.com with their article: “Dorman Products, Inc. Announces Leadership Succession Nasdaq:DORM – GlobeNewswire” published on January 10, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “DORM Makes Bullish Cross Above Critical Moving Average – Nasdaq” on July 24, 2019. More interesting news about Dorman Products, Inc. (NASDAQ:DORM) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “Dorman Products, Inc. Reports Second Quarter 2019 Results – Nasdaq” published on July 30, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Investors Who Bought Dorman Products (NASDAQ:DORM) Shares Five Years Ago Are Now Up 69% – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: June 11, 2019.

Shaker Investments Llc, which manages about $129.10 million and $144.42M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Broadcom Inc by 3,922 shares to 10,540 shares, valued at $3.17 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Microchip Technology Inc (NASDAQ:MCHP) by 6,092 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 8,135 shares, and cut its stake in Axos Finl Inc.