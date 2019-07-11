Shaker Financial Services Upped Its Royce Value Tr (RVT) Stake by $759,122; Reliance Trust Has Lifted Its Position in Novartis Ag (NVS) as Stock Price Rose

Reliance Trust increased its stake in Novartis Ag (NVS) by 56.88% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Reliance Trust bought 8,089 shares as the company’s stock rose 2.49% with the market. The institutional investor held 22,311 shares of the major pharmaceuticals company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.15M, up from 14,222 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Reliance Trust who had been investing in Novartis Ag for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $209.38 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.36% or $0.33 during the last trading session, reaching $91.39. About 1.49M shares traded. Novartis AG (NYSE:NVS) has risen 16.23% since July 11, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 11.80% the S&P500. Some Historical NVS News: 27/03/2018 – NOVARTIS AG NOVN.S OPENS UP 1.9 PCT AFTER IT SELLS STAKE IN CONSUMER HEALTHCARE BUSINESS FOR $13 BLN; 02/05/2018 – NOVARTIS: SANDOZ RECEIVES COMPLETE US FDA RESPONSE TO RITUXIMAB; 19/04/2018 – NOVARTIS AG NOVN.S CEO SAYS ALCON ON NICE GROWTH TRAJECTORY, NOVARTIS REMAINS ON COURSE FOR POTENTIAL CAPITAL MARKETS ACTION IN 2019; 27/03/2018 – Novartis to Sell Stake in Consumer Healthcare Joint Venture to GSK for $13.0 Bln; 21/03/2018 – FDA: New Drug Application (NDA): 020234 Company: NOVARTIS; 09/04/2018 – NOVARTIS DOESN’T HAVE AN OUT IF THERE IS UNEXPECTED AVXS EVENT; 29/03/2018 – Xolair (omalizumab; Roche/Novartis) Drug Analysis 2018 – ResearchAndMarkets.com; 20/03/2018 – Harvard bioengineers’ biomaterial-based cancer immunotherapies to be developed by Novartis; 13/05/2018 – BSE Mumbai Bourse: Results from Novartis India for Apr 01 to Mar 31; 06/03/2018 – ELI LILLY AND CO – EMPERIAL TRIALS TO EVALUATE EFFECT OF JARDIANCE ON EXERCISE ABILITY, HEART FAILURE SYMPTOMS IN PEOPLE WITH CHRONIC HEART FAILURE

Shaker Financial Services Llc increased its stake in Royce Value Tr Inc (RVT) by 26.63% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Shaker Financial Services Llc bought 58,394 shares as the company’s stock declined 0.43% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 277,644 shares of the company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.82 million, up from 219,250 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Shaker Financial Services Llc who had been investing in Royce Value Tr Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $1.32B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.07% or $0.01 during the last trading session, reaching $13.86. About 271,503 shares traded or 15.59% up from the average. Royce Value Trust Inc. (NYSE:RVT) has declined 13.59% since July 11, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 18.02% the S&P500.

Reliance Trust, which manages about $621.21 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Aflac Inc (NYSE:AFL) by 6,800 shares to 30,211 shares, valued at $1.51 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Vanguard Total Bond Market Etf (BND) by 3,893 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 324,991 shares, and cut its stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market Etf (VTI).

Shaker Financial Services Llc, which manages about $132.85M and $197.41M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Rivernorth Doubleline Strate by 26,491 shares to 19,235 shares, valued at $315,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Credit Suisse Asset Mgmt Inc (CIK) by 167,981 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 54,793 shares, and cut its stake in Nuveen S&P 500 Buy (BXMX).