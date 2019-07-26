Shaker Financial Services Upped Its Royce Value Tr (RVT) Position by $759,122; Evanson Asset Management Cut Position in Oneok New (OKE) by $326,853 as Shares Rose

Evanson Asset Management Llc decreased its stake in Oneok Inc New (OKE) by 9.22% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Evanson Asset Management Llc sold 4,737 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.77% with the market. The institutional investor held 46,651 shares of the public utilities company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.26M, down from 51,388 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Evanson Asset Management Llc who had been investing in Oneok Inc New for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $28.30B market cap company. It closed at $68.57 lastly. It is down 0.99% since July 26, 2018 and is uptrending. It has underperformed by 3.44% the S&P500. Some Historical OKE News: 23/03/2018 – ONEOK INC OKE.N : MORGAN STANLEY RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $62 FROM $59; 04/04/2018 – ONEOK TEMPORARILY DISABLES ELECTRONIC DATA INTERCHANGE SERVICES; 19/04/2018 – Oneok Raises Dividend to 79.5c; 02/05/2018 – OKE DOESN’T EXPECT FERC TAX CHANGE TO ‘MATERIALLY’ IMPACT CO; 03/04/2018 – ONEOK -AS PRECAUTIONARY STEP FOR INTERSTATE NATURAL GAS PIPELINES,TEMPORARILY DISABLED SERVICE WITH ELECTRONIC DATA INTERCHANGE SERVICES PROVIDER; 02/05/2018 – ONEOK SAYS IN ADVANCED TALKS ON WEST TEXAS SYSTEM GAS EXPANSION; 03/04/2018 – OKE: TEMPORARILY DISABLED SERVICE W/ELECTRONIC DATA INTERCHANGE; 20/04/2018 – DJ ONEOK Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (OKE); 19/04/2018 – ONEOK BOOSTS QTR DIV TO 79.5C/SHR FROM 77C, EST. 79C; 19/04/2018 – OKE REAFFIRMS DIV VIEW, SEES 90-95% OF DIV AS CAPITAL RETURN

Shaker Financial Services Llc increased its stake in Royce Value Tr Inc (RVT) by 26.63% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Shaker Financial Services Llc bought 58,394 shares as the company’s stock declined 0.43% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 277,644 shares of the company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.82M, up from 219,250 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Shaker Financial Services Llc who had been investing in Royce Value Tr Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $1.34B market cap company. The stock increased 0.57% or $0.08 during the last trading session, reaching $14.14. About 202,808 shares traded. Royce Value Trust Inc. (NYSE:RVT) has declined 13.59% since July 26, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 18.02% the S&P500.

Shaker Financial Services Llc, which manages about $132.85M and $197.41M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Dreyfus Alcentra Gbl Cr Inco by 201,511 shares to 273,230 shares, valued at $2.41M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Kkr Income Opportunities Fd (KIO) by 151,987 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 136,760 shares, and cut its stake in Eaton Vance High Income 2021.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.76 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.13, from 1.63 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 6 investors sold RVT shares while 27 reduced holdings. 12 funds opened positions while 46 raised stakes. 19.96 million shares or 1.92% more from 19.59 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Paradigm Financial Advsr Ltd reported 24,046 shares. General Invsts holds 0.27% or 197,358 shares. 224,399 were accumulated by Rothschild Investment Corp Il. Wells Fargo & Mn invested in 1.49 million shares or 0.01% of the stock. 46,727 are held by First Trust L P. Jpmorgan Chase & stated it has 2 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Cambridge Invest Rech Advsr invested 0.02% in Royce Value Trust Inc. (NYSE:RVT). Lpl reported 180,090 shares. First Allied Advisory Svcs Incorporated holds 641,272 shares. Brown Advisory Inc reported 62,282 shares stake. Walleye Trading Limited Liability Co, Minnesota-based fund reported 19,084 shares. Minnesota-based Punch & Assoc Investment Management Inc has invested 0.28% in Royce Value Trust Inc. (NYSE:RVT). Advsr Asset Mgmt accumulated 1.08M shares. Bb&T Securities Ltd Liability Corporation has invested 0% of its portfolio in Royce Value Trust Inc. (NYSE:RVT). Creative Planning has 0% invested in Royce Value Trust Inc. (NYSE:RVT).

Analysts await ONEOK, Inc. (NYSE:OKE) to report earnings on July, 30. They expect $0.72 EPS, up 5.88% or $0.04 from last year’s $0.68 per share. OKE’s profit will be $297.19M for 23.81 P/E if the $0.72 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.81 actual EPS reported by ONEOK, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -11.11% negative EPS growth.