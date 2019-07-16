Shaker Financial Services Upped Its Hancock John Invs Tr (JHI) Position by $2.22 Million; Stock Price Rose; Cognios Capital Has Trimmed Microsoft (MSFT) Stake by $732,420; Valuation Rose

Cognios Capital Llc decreased its stake in Microsoft Corp (MSFT) by 18.39% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Cognios Capital Llc sold 6,260 shares as the company’s stock rose 17.99% with the market. The institutional investor held 27,778 shares of the prepackaged software company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.28 million, down from 34,038 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Cognios Capital Llc who had been investing in Microsoft Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $ market cap company. The stock decreased 1.43% or $1.98 during the last trading session, reaching $136.92. About 14.47M shares traded. Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) has risen 28.55% since July 16, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 24.12% the S&P500. Some Historical MSFT News: 05/03/2018 – MICROSOFT: TEAM INVESTIGATING, WORKING TO MITIGATE; 15/03/2018 – ZENSAR TECHNOLOGIES LTD ZENT.NS – EXTENDS CO’S MANAGED PARTNER RELATIONSHIP WITH MICROSOFT IN SOUTH AFRICA; 18/04/2018 – Integrated Electronic Payment Processing, Management and Supplier Onboarding for Microsoft Dynamics GP Clients now offered through ACOM Solutions and Mekorma Partnership; 15/03/2018 – BlackRock Names Executives From Microsoft, Other Firms to Its Board; 17/04/2018 – Momentum to Unveil Mobility App, Portal Enhancements and More at Channel Partners; 09/05/2018 – WALMART SAYS SIGNED DEFINITIVE AGREEMENTS TO BECOME LARGEST SHAREHOLDER IN FLIPKART GROUP; 19/03/2018 – White House chief of staff John Kelly has appointed former Microsoft and General Motors executive Chris Liddell to be his deputy, in charge of policy; 05/05/2018 – BUFFETT SAYS BELIEVES BERKSHIRE WILL COME OUT OKAY IN ITS $10.2 BLN RETROACTIVE REINSURANCE TRANSACTION WITH AIG AIG.N; 16/05/2018 – Google and Microsoft still invest in email clients, but personal email is dead; 21/05/2018 – Microsoft Will Share Data, Tools to Speed Chinese AI Development

Shaker Financial Services Llc increased its stake in Hancock John Invs Tr (JHI) by 292.97% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Shaker Financial Services Llc bought 147,879 shares as the company’s stock rose 3.19% with the market. The institutional investor held 198,354 shares of the company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.13M, up from 50,475 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Shaker Financial Services Llc who had been investing in Hancock John Invs Tr for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $145.15M market cap company. The stock increased 0.12% or $0.02 during the last trading session, reaching $16.67. About 12,684 shares traded. John Hancock Investors Trust (NYSE:JHI) has declined 2.76% since July 16, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 7.19% the S&P500.

Analysts await Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) to report earnings on July, 18. They expect $1.21 earnings per share, up 7.08% or $0.08 from last year’s $1.13 per share. After $1.14 actual earnings per share reported by Microsoft Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 6.14% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.91 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.03, from 0.94 in 2018Q4. It is negative, as 64 investors sold MSFT shares while 922 reduced holdings. 159 funds opened positions while 742 raised stakes. 5.41 billion shares or 1.21% less from 5.48 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Opus Invest holds 5,000 shares. Whalerock Point Ltd Limited Liability Company owns 37,354 shares or 2.88% of their US portfolio. Moreover, Murphy Pohlad Asset Mngmt Ltd Co has 4.08% invested in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) for 57,193 shares. Kcm Inv Advsr Lc holds 339,181 shares. Earnest Limited Liability holds 3,547 shares. Svcs Automobile Association owns 8.57 million shares. 25,145 were reported by Windward Capital Management Ca. Winslow Evans Crocker Inc accumulated 90,714 shares or 3.04% of the stock. Noesis Cap Mangement Corp invested 0% in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). Milestone Gp Inc holds 12,471 shares. The Minnesota-based Winslow Mgmt Lc has invested 7.12% in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). Moreover, Ironwood Inv Counsel Ltd Liability Com has 6.11% invested in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). Synovus Fin accumulated 1.07% or 558,801 shares. Hayek Kallen Inv Mngmt reported 84,390 shares. Schroder Inv Grp reported 6.75 million shares.

Since February 6, 2019, it had 0 insider buys, and 1 sale for $28.35 million activity.

More notable recent Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “Technology Sector Update for 07/08/2019: SYMC, AVGO, NNDM, MAXR, MSFT, AAPL, IBM, CSCO, GOOG – Nasdaq” on July 08, 2019, also Benzinga.com with their article: “Microsoft’s Azure Is No AWS, Says Bearish Jefferies – Benzinga” published on June 25, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “Technology Sector Update for 07/15/2019: SOL, NICE, YNDX, UBER, MSFT, AAPL, IBM, CSCO, GOOG – Nasdaq” on July 15, 2019. More interesting news about Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “What To Know Before Buying Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) For Its Dividend – Yahoo Finance” published on July 08, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “Technology Sector Update for 07/11/2019: RVLT, FRSX, EXFO, MSFT, AAPL, IBM, CSCO, GOOG – Nasdaq” with publication date: July 11, 2019.

Cognios Capital Llc, which manages about $312.20M and $283.60 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG) by 10,843 shares to 55,709 shares, valued at $5.80 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Apple Inc (NASDAQ:AAPL) by 3,631 shares in the quarter, for a total of 46,951 shares, and has risen its stake in Nutrien Ltd Com Npv Isin#Ca670.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.89 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.89, from 1 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 0 investors sold JHI shares while 9 reduced holdings. 4 funds opened positions while 13 raised stakes. 1.85 million shares or 16.35% more from 1.59 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Moreover, Private Advisor Gru Limited Liability Company has 0.01% invested in John Hancock Investors Trust (NYSE:JHI). Fifth Third National Bank & Trust invested in 774 shares or 0% of the stock. 6,121 are owned by Royal Bancorporation Of Canada. 57,509 are held by Retail Bank Of America Corp De. Shaker Serv Ltd Llc reported 198,354 shares. 300 were reported by Cwm Ltd Co. First Hawaiian Savings Bank has invested 0% in John Hancock Investors Trust (NYSE:JHI). Invesco accumulated 112,331 shares. 24,232 were accumulated by Morgan Stanley. Sit Inv Associate owns 0.01% invested in John Hancock Investors Trust (NYSE:JHI) for 11,565 shares. 117,179 are held by Guggenheim Cap Limited Liability Corp. Stratos Wealth holds 0.12% of its portfolio in John Hancock Investors Trust (NYSE:JHI) for 170,899 shares. Robinson Cap Mngmt Ltd reported 42,228 shares or 0.21% of all its holdings. Cap Inv Advsr Lc holds 0.03% or 33,316 shares. Ameriprise Fincl holds 0% of its portfolio in John Hancock Investors Trust (NYSE:JHI) for 43,536 shares.

More notable recent John Hancock Investors Trust (NYSE:JHI) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Weekly Closed-End Fund Roundup: March 29, 2019 – Seeking Alpha” on April 14, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “December CEF Distributions Widespread Across Sponsors – DBL Cuts Big – Seeking Alpha” published on December 07, 2018, Prnewswire.com published: “John Hancock Income Securities Trust And John Hancock Investors Trust Announce Results Of Annual Meetings Of Shareholders – PR Newswire” on January 26, 2015. More interesting news about John Hancock Investors Trust (NYSE:JHI) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “The Cash Freeze – Seeking Alpha” published on January 10, 2017 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “MFS Intermediate Income Trust: A Fairly Low Duration, Unleveraged Investment Grade CEF – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: March 16, 2019.

Shaker Financial Services Llc, which manages about $132.85 million and $197.41M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Voya Glbl Eqty Div & Prem Op (IGD) by 125,378 shares to 27,000 shares, valued at $175,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Pioneer Floating Rate Tr (NYSE:PHD) by 151,850 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 150,537 shares, and cut its stake in Eaton Vance Tx Mgd Div Eq In (ETY).