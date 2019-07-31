Shaker Financial Services Stake in Hancock John Invs Tr (JHI) Has Upped as Market Value Rose; New Oriental Ed & Tech Grp I (EDU) Stock Rose While Indus Capital Partners Has Decreased Holding

Shaker Financial Services Llc increased its stake in Hancock John Invs Tr (JHI) by 292.97% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Shaker Financial Services Llc bought 147,879 shares as the company’s stock rose 3.19% with the market. The institutional investor held 198,354 shares of the company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.13 million, up from 50,475 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Shaker Financial Services Llc who had been investing in Hancock John Invs Tr for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $145.41 million market cap company. The stock increased 0.30% or $0.05 during the last trading session, reaching $16.7. About 18,961 shares traded. John Hancock Investors Trust (NYSE:JHI) has declined 2.76% since July 31, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 7.19% the S&P500.

Indus Capital Partners Llc decreased its stake in New Oriental Ed & Tech Grp I (EDU) by 27.9% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Indus Capital Partners Llc sold 34,300 shares as the company’s stock rose 8.71% with the market. The hedge fund held 88,644 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $7.99M, down from 122,944 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Indus Capital Partners Llc who had been investing in New Oriental Ed & Tech Grp I for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $16.50 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.70% or $0.73 during the last trading session, reaching $104.21. About 609,770 shares traded. New Oriental Education & Technology Group Inc. (NYSE:EDU) has declined 8.47% since July 31, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 12.90% the S&P500.

Indus Capital Partners Llc, which manages about $7.51B and $765.77 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Vipshop Hldgs Ltd (NYSE:VIPS) by 419,801 shares to 3.04M shares, valued at $24.42M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Baidu Inc (NASDAQ:BIDU) by 588,319 shares in the quarter, for a total of 641,721 shares, and has risen its stake in Ctrip Com Intl Ltd (NASDAQ:CTRP).

Shaker Financial Services Llc, which manages about $132.85 million and $197.41 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in First Tr Enhanced Eqty Inc F (NYSE:FFA) by 33,845 shares to 161,342 shares, valued at $2.43M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Mfs Intermediate High Inc Fd (CIF) by 260,877 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 244,719 shares, and cut its stake in Gabelli Divd & Income Tr (NYSE:GDV).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.89 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.89, from 1 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 0 investors sold JHI shares while 9 reduced holdings. 4 funds opened positions while 13 raised stakes. 1.85 million shares or 16.35% more from 1.59 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Shaker Fin Services Limited Com holds 1.58% or 198,354 shares. Cwm Ltd Co holds 0% or 300 shares in its portfolio. 112,331 are owned by Invesco Ltd. Private Advisor Group Limited Liability Corporation has 0.01% invested in John Hancock Investors Trust (NYSE:JHI). Fifth Third Bancorporation reported 0% stake. 14,956 were accumulated by Lpl Financial Lc. The Ohio-based Stratos Wealth Prtn Ltd has invested 0.12% in John Hancock Investors Trust (NYSE:JHI). Landscape Cap Limited Liability Corporation reported 30,257 shares. Moreover, Park Avenue Ltd Liability Com has 0.01% invested in John Hancock Investors Trust (NYSE:JHI). Envestnet Asset Management accumulated 17,027 shares. Sit Investment Assoc invested 0.01% in John Hancock Investors Trust (NYSE:JHI). Guggenheim Cap Ltd Liability holds 117,179 shares or 0.02% of its portfolio. 40,313 were accumulated by Philadelphia. Ameriprise Financial Incorporated has invested 0% of its portfolio in John Hancock Investors Trust (NYSE:JHI). The Ontario – Canada-based Royal Retail Bank Of Canada has invested 0% in John Hancock Investors Trust (NYSE:JHI).