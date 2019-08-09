Shaker Financial Services Raised Stake in Source Cap (SOR) as Stock Value Were Volatile; Navellier & Associates Lowered Its Stake in Evolution Petroleum (EPM) as Share Value Declined

Shaker Financial Services Llc increased its stake in Source Cap Inc (SOR) by 280.63% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Shaker Financial Services Llc bought 85,678 shares as the company’s stock 0.00% . The institutional investor held 116,209 shares of the company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $4.18M, up from 30,531 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Shaker Financial Services Llc who had been investing in Source Cap Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $306.95 million market cap company. The stock increased 1.21% or $0.43 during the last trading session, reaching $36.07. About 4,008 shares traded. Source Capital, Inc. (NYSE:SOR) has 0.00% since August 9, 2018 and is . It has by 0.00% the S&P500.

Navellier & Associates Inc decreased its stake in Evolution Petroleum Corp (EPM) by 88.54% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Navellier & Associates Inc sold 83,236 shares as the company’s stock declined 12.23% . The hedge fund held 10,775 shares of the energy company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $73,000, down from 94,011 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Navellier & Associates Inc who had been investing in Evolution Petroleum Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $202.44M market cap company. The stock increased 2.35% or $0.14 during the last trading session, reaching $6.1. About 114,153 shares traded. Evolution Petroleum Corporation (NYSEMKT:EPM) has declined 42.99% since August 9, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 42.99% the S&P500. Some Historical EPM News: 09/05/2018 – EVOLUTION PETROLEUM CORP EPM.A QUARTERLY SHR $0.09; 18/05/2018 – ENDURO ROYALTY TRUST – ENDURO RESOURCE PARTNERS INFORMED TRUSTEE IT ENTERED INTO STALKING HORSE PURCHASE AGREEMENT WITH EVOLUTION PETROLEUM CORP; 19/04/2018 DJ Evolution Petroleum Corporation, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (EPM); 01/05/2018 – Evolution Petroleum Presenting at Conference May 10; 09/05/2018 – Evolution Petroleum Presenting at Conference Tomorrow

Shaker Financial Services Llc, which manages about $132.85 million and $197.41 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Pimco Income Strategy Fund (PFL) by 151,346 shares to 78,296 shares, valued at $898,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Kkr Income Opportunities Fd (KIO) by 151,987 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 136,760 shares, and cut its stake in Calamos Strategic Totl Retn (CSQ).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.5 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.74, from 0.76 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 6 investors sold SOR shares while 8 reduced holdings. 5 funds opened positions while 16 raised stakes. 5.20 million shares or 45.01% more from 3.59 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Pnc Fincl Services Gp holds 10,049 shares. Reilly Financial Advsrs Ltd Liability reported 29 shares. First Hawaiian Natl Bank accumulated 0% or 65 shares. Morgan Stanley has 21,345 shares. Wells Fargo And Co Mn reported 0% of its portfolio in Source Capital, Inc. (NYSE:SOR). 12,231 are held by Landscape Cap Lc. Citigroup Incorporated reported 0% stake. Cornerstone Advisors has 1.02% invested in Source Capital, Inc. (NYSE:SOR). First Trust Advsrs LP invested in 0% or 61,959 shares. Blue Bell Private Wealth Mgmt Ltd Liability Co reported 3,888 shares or 0.07% of all its holdings. Johnson Fincl Grp, Wisconsin-based fund reported 40 shares. Shaker Svcs Ltd Liability Corporation invested 2.12% of its portfolio in Source Capital, Inc. (NYSE:SOR). Ami owns 37,233 shares. First Manhattan Company owns 250 shares. Cohen Capital Management accumulated 9,574 shares.

More notable recent Source Capital, Inc. (NYSE:SOR) news were published by: Businesswire.com which released: “Genesee & Wyoming Reports Traffic for March 2019 – Business Wire” on April 15, 2019, also Businesswire.com with their article: “Source Capital, Inc. Declares Special and Regular Quarterly Distributions on Common Stock – Business Wire” published on February 08, 2016, Businesswire.com published: “Source Capital Portfolio Manager Eric Ende to Retire – Business Wire” on November 17, 2015. More interesting news about Source Capital, Inc. (NYSE:SOR) were released by: Globenewswire.com and their article: “Cenovus delivers strong operating performance in 2018 Toronto Stock Exchange:CVE – GlobeNewswire” published on February 13, 2019 as well as Businesswire.com‘s news article titled: “Genesee & Wyoming Reports Traffic for May 2019 – Business Wire” with publication date: June 18, 2019.

Analysts await Evolution Petroleum Corporation (NYSEAMERICAN:EPM) to report earnings on September, 6. They expect $0.10 EPS, down 28.57% or $0.04 from last year’s $0.14 per share. EPM’s profit will be $3.32 million for 15.25 P/E if the $0.10 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.07 actual EPS reported by Evolution Petroleum Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 42.86% EPS growth.

Navellier & Associates Inc, which manages about $2.37B and $644.47M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Capital Southwest Corp. (NASDAQ:CSWC) by 81,102 shares to 141,652 shares, valued at $2.98 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Fabrinet (NYSE:FN) by 40,042 shares in the quarter, for a total of 59,819 shares, and has risen its stake in Federal Signal Corp. (NYSE:FSS).

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.53 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.12, from 1.65 in 2018Q4. It fall, as 9 investors sold EPM shares while 29 reduced holdings. 26 funds opened positions while 32 raised stakes. 23.74 million shares or 4.94% more from 22.62 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Guggenheim Capital holds 0% or 29,477 shares in its portfolio. Northern Tru Corporation reported 378,442 shares. Zebra Management Limited Liability Company reported 10,789 shares or 0.04% of all its holdings. New York State Common Retirement Fund invested 0% of its portfolio in Evolution Petroleum Corporation (NYSEAMERICAN:EPM). Cornercap Investment Counsel holds 0.14% or 148,925 shares. 186,309 are held by Parametric Port Ltd Limited Liability Company. Community Bancshares Na has invested 0% of its portfolio in Evolution Petroleum Corporation (NYSEAMERICAN:EPM). Argent Capital Ltd Liability invested in 0.06% or 237,313 shares. Wealthtrust Axiom Limited holds 1.6% or 667,421 shares. State Street Corporation invested 0% in Evolution Petroleum Corporation (NYSEAMERICAN:EPM). Marshall Wace Ltd Liability Partnership reported 21,701 shares. Pennsylvania-based Connors Investor Svcs Incorporated has invested 0.03% in Evolution Petroleum Corporation (NYSEAMERICAN:EPM). Bancorp Of Montreal Can has invested 0% in Evolution Petroleum Corporation (NYSEAMERICAN:EPM). 4,000 were accumulated by Glenmede Trust Communications Na. Bridgeway Cap Mgmt stated it has 0.02% in Evolution Petroleum Corporation (NYSEAMERICAN:EPM).

More notable recent Evolution Petroleum Corporation (NYSEAMERICAN:EPM) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Evolution Petroleum Announces Appointment of Jason Brown as Chief Executive Officer – Yahoo Finance” on July 11, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “EnerCom Announces Further Presenting Companies at The Oil & Gas Conference® 2019 – Yahoo Finance” published on June 25, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Stocks To Watch: Disney+ And Bank Majors Step Out – Seeking Alpha” on April 06, 2019. More interesting news about Evolution Petroleum Corporation (NYSEAMERICAN:EPM) were released by: Investorplace.com and their article: “20 High-Dividend Stocks With Too Much Cash to Count – Investorplace.com” published on May 18, 2018 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Evolution Petroleum to Present at EnerCom’s The Oil & Gas Conference(R) on August 13th in Denver – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: August 06, 2019.