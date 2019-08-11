Shaker Financial Services Raised Its Eaton Vance Txmgd Gl Buywr O (ETW) Holding by $2.21 Million; Kirr Marbach & Company Trimmed Cognizant Tech Solution (CTSH) Position as Market Valuation Declined

Shaker Financial Services Llc increased its stake in Eaton Vance Txmgd Gl Buywr O (ETW) by 291.57% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Shaker Financial Services Llc bought 245,768 shares as the company’s stock 0.00% . The institutional investor held 330,058 shares of the company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.23 million, up from 84,290 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Shaker Financial Services Llc who had been investing in Eaton Vance Txmgd Gl Buywr O for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $1.03B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.10% or $0.01 during the last trading session, reaching $9.54. About 169,677 shares traded. Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Global Buy-Write Opportunities Fund (NYSE:ETW) has 0.00% since August 11, 2018 and is . It has by 0.00% the S&P500.

Kirr Marbach & Company Llc decreased its stake in Cognizant Tech Solution (CTSH) by 2% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Kirr Marbach & Company Llc sold 4,286 shares as the company’s stock declined 9.75% . The institutional investor held 210,532 shares of the edp services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $15.25 million, down from 214,818 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Kirr Marbach & Company Llc who had been investing in Cognizant Tech Solution for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $34.50B market cap company. The stock decreased 2.35% or $1.5 during the last trading session, reaching $62.46. About 3.17M shares traded. Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation (NASDAQ:CTSH) has declined 19.34% since August 11, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 19.34% the S&P500. Some Historical CTSH News: 27/03/2018 – India tax department freezes certain Cognizant bank accounts-report; 02/05/2018 – COGNIZANT BUYS HEDERA CONSULTING, A BELGIAN ADVISORY, ANALYTICS; 14/05/2018 – IDP Education Partners with Cognizant to Help Students Realise Their International Study and Career Goals; 07/05/2018 – COGNIZANT SEES FY ADJ EPS $4.47, EST. $4.55; 29/03/2018 – Cognizant Named a Leader in Gartner Magic Quadrant for CRM and Customer Experience Implementation Services, Worldwide; 07/05/2018 – Cognizant Cuts 2018 Adjusted EPS View on Higher-Than-Expected Tax Rate; 07/05/2018 – COGNIZANT 1Q ADJ EPS $1.06, EST. $1.05; 03/04/2018 – COGNIZANT TECHNOLOGY SOLUTIONS CORP – HIGH COURT IN CHENNAI GRANTED CO’S APPLICATION FOR A STAY OF THE ACTIONS OF INDIAN INCOME TAX DEPARTMENT; 07/05/2018 – Cognizant Tech Solutions Sees 2Q Adj EPS $1.09; 15/05/2018 – STARBOARD EXITED FTNT, STC, TYPE, CTSH IN 1Q: 13F

Kirr Marbach & Company Llc, which manages about $658.08 million and $411.29 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Broadcom Inc by 8,444 shares to 30,239 shares, valued at $9.09M in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

Since May 23, 2019, it had 1 buy, and 0 insider sales for $1.16 million activity.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.39 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.56, from 0.83 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 30 investors sold CTSH shares while 258 reduced holdings. 94 funds opened positions while 305 raised stakes. 483.05 million shares or 0.21% more from 482.04 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Cohen Lawrence B has 2.69% invested in Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation (NASDAQ:CTSH). First Citizens Comml Bank And Trust holds 0.21% or 26,151 shares in its portfolio. Advisory Services Net Lc reported 8,918 shares. Sterling Lc holds 0.34% of its portfolio in Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation (NASDAQ:CTSH) for 470,015 shares. Bank Of The West invested in 66,560 shares or 0.56% of the stock. Veritas (Uk) Limited owns 224,146 shares. Westpac Bk Corporation holds 0% or 100,158 shares in its portfolio. Neuberger Berman Grp Inc accumulated 2.54M shares. Osterweis Mngmt Inc holds 212,785 shares or 0.96% of its portfolio. Ashfield Cap Ptnrs Limited Liability Corporation has invested 0.16% of its portfolio in Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation (NASDAQ:CTSH). Connor Clark Lunn Investment Management holds 0.05% or 96,150 shares. Chesley Taft Associate Ltd Liability Corporation holds 0.57% or 94,012 shares in its portfolio. Fosun Limited owns 46,250 shares. Virginia Retirement System Et Al reported 111,100 shares stake. State Of Tennessee Treasury Department has 0.08% invested in Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation (NASDAQ:CTSH).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.9 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.87, from 1.03 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 5 investors sold ETW shares while 16 reduced holdings. 13 funds opened positions while 27 raised stakes. 13.54 million shares or 17.77% more from 11.50 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Cetera Advisor Networks Limited Liability Company holds 0% or 12,393 shares in its portfolio. Kingfisher Lc owns 31,448 shares or 0.2% of their US portfolio. 52,027 are owned by Mariner Group Inc Lc. Regions Fin Corporation reported 6,700 shares. 10,385 are owned by Cetera Advisors Lc. Fifth Third Bankshares has 0% invested in Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Global Buy-Write Opportunities Fund (NYSE:ETW). Millennium Ltd Liability has invested 0% in Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Global Buy-Write Opportunities Fund (NYSE:ETW). Bessemer Gru Inc owns 2,000 shares. Lpl Financial Ltd reported 144,495 shares. Oppenheimer reported 0% in Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Global Buy-Write Opportunities Fund (NYSE:ETW). Northern Tru Corporation has 0% invested in Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Global Buy-Write Opportunities Fund (NYSE:ETW) for 10,500 shares. Janney Montgomery Scott Lc reported 22,606 shares. Manchester Mgmt Limited invested in 1,500 shares. Carroll Finance Associate reported 0% stake. Wells Fargo & Mn invested in 0% or 184,564 shares.

Shaker Financial Services Llc, which manages about $132.85M and $197.41M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Dreyfus Alcentra Gbl Cr Inco by 201,511 shares to 273,230 shares, valued at $2.41M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Credit Suisse Asset Mgmt Inc (CIK) by 167,981 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 54,793 shares, and cut its stake in Mfs Intermediate High Inc Fd (CIF).