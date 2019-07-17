Shaker Financial Services Lowered Pioneer Floating Rate Tr (PHD) Holding By $1.52 Million; Sigmatron International (SGMA) Sellers Increased By 240% Their Shorts

Sigmatron International Inc (NASDAQ:SGMA) had an increase of 240% in short interest. SGMA’s SI was 30,600 shares in July as released by FINRA. Its up 240% from 9,000 shares previously. With 15,300 avg volume, 2 days are for Sigmatron International Inc (NASDAQ:SGMA)’s short sellers to cover SGMA’s short positions. The SI to Sigmatron International Inc’s float is 0.87%. The stock increased 1.53% or $0.04 during the last trading session, reaching $2.65. About 489 shares traded. SigmaTron International, Inc. (NASDAQ:SGMA) has declined 56.09% since July 17, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 60.52% the S&P500. Some Historical SGMA News: 09/03/2018 Sigmatron Intl: SigmaTron Source 4Q, 2017; 14/03/2018 – Sigmatron: Continue to Face Headwinds in Component Marketplace; 14/03/2018 – SIGMATRON INTERNATIONAL INC – EXPECT TO CONTINUE TO FACE HEADWINDS IN COMPONENT MARKETPLACE DURING MUCH IF NOT ALL OF 2018; 14/03/2018 – Sigmatron 3Q EPS 1c; 14/03/2018 – Sigmatron: Component Shortages in 3Q Will Likely Continue Through 4Q; 20/04/2018 – DJ SigmaTron International Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (SGMA)

Shaker Financial Services Llc decreased Pioneer Floating Rate Tr (PHD) stake by 50.22% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Shaker Financial Services Llc sold 151,850 shares as Pioneer Floating Rate Tr (PHD)’s stock rose 1.24%. The Shaker Financial Services Llc holds 150,537 shares with $1.57M value, down from 302,387 last quarter. Pioneer Floating Rate Tr now has $262.71 million valuation. The stock increased 0.28% or $0.03 during the last trading session, reaching $10.62. About 4,328 shares traded. Pioneer Floating Rate Trust (NYSE:PHD) has declined 7.34% since July 17, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 11.77% the S&P500.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.86 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.46, from 1.32 in 2018Q4. It turned negative, as 7 investors sold PHD shares while 15 reduced holdings. 6 funds opened positions while 13 raised stakes. 6.65 million shares or 5.96% more from 6.27 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Weiss Asset Management LP stated it has 0.02% in Pioneer Floating Rate Trust (NYSE:PHD). Q Glob Advisors Ltd Liability Com accumulated 66,216 shares. Cohen & Steers Inc reported 0.01% of its portfolio in Pioneer Floating Rate Trust (NYSE:PHD). Envestnet Asset Management Inc holds 0% of its portfolio in Pioneer Floating Rate Trust (NYSE:PHD) for 24,953 shares. Guggenheim Cap Ltd Limited Liability Company reported 508,563 shares. Wolverine Asset Limited Co holds 0.03% or 186,927 shares. Boothbay Fund Management Ltd Com has invested 0.01% of its portfolio in Pioneer Floating Rate Trust (NYSE:PHD). Gradient Investments Limited Com owns 561 shares or 0% of their US portfolio. Round Table Limited Liability Company, a New Jersey-based fund reported 13,149 shares. Mariner Investment Grp Inc Limited Company owns 0.31% invested in Pioneer Floating Rate Trust (NYSE:PHD) for 22,189 shares. 364,687 are owned by Invesco Ltd. Raymond James And Assoc reported 0% of its portfolio in Pioneer Floating Rate Trust (NYSE:PHD). Wells Fargo And Communication Mn owns 65,924 shares or 0% of their US portfolio. 753,739 were reported by Amundi Pioneer Asset Mngmt Incorporated. Stifel Financial holds 0% of its portfolio in Pioneer Floating Rate Trust (NYSE:PHD) for 40,963 shares.

SigmaTron International, Inc. operates as an independent well-known provider of electronic manufacturing services . The company has market cap of $11.21 million. The Company’s EMS services include production of printed circuit board assemblies and completely assembled (box-build) electronic products. It currently has negative earnings. The firm also offers automatic and manual assembly, and testing of products; material sourcing and procurement services; manufacturing and test engineering support services; design services; warehousing and distribution services; and assistance in obtaining product approval from governmental and other regulatory bodies.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.63 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.80, from 1.43 in 2018Q4. It turned negative, as 3 investors sold SigmaTron International, Inc. shares while 5 reduced holdings. 2 funds opened positions while 3 raised stakes. 992,267 shares or 7.73% less from 1.08 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Barclays Public Ltd Liability accumulated 0% or 29 shares. Morgan Stanley, a New York-based fund reported 3,719 shares. Deutsche National Bank Ag stated it has 33,300 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Tower Cap Ltd Liability Corporation (Trc) has invested 0% in SigmaTron International, Inc. (NASDAQ:SGMA). Blackrock invested in 184,300 shares or 0% of the stock. Geode Capital Management Ltd Co invested in 11,463 shares. Earnest Prtn Limited Liability Co stated it has 0% of its portfolio in SigmaTron International, Inc. (NASDAQ:SGMA). Moreover, Royal National Bank Of Canada has 0% invested in SigmaTron International, Inc. (NASDAQ:SGMA). 14,141 are held by Rbf Capital Limited Com. Cambridge Inv Advisors invested in 20,000 shares. Dimensional Fund Advsrs Ltd Partnership holds 0% in SigmaTron International, Inc. (NASDAQ:SGMA) or 50,707 shares. North Carolina-based Bank Of America De has invested 0% in SigmaTron International, Inc. (NASDAQ:SGMA). Renaissance Technologies Limited Liability Co has 0% invested in SigmaTron International, Inc. (NASDAQ:SGMA) for 252,146 shares. Vanguard Gru Inc owns 0% invested in SigmaTron International, Inc. (NASDAQ:SGMA) for 17,886 shares. Wells Fargo Co Mn holds 0% in SigmaTron International, Inc. (NASDAQ:SGMA) or 2,200 shares.

