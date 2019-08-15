Shaker Financial Services Lowered Its Pioneer Floating Rate Tr (PHD) Position by $1.52 Million; Ardevora Asset Management Llp Raised Ingredion (INGR) Position by $695,600

Ardevora Asset Management Llp increased its stake in Ingredion Inc (INGR) by 2% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Ardevora Asset Management Llp bought 7,400 shares as the company’s stock declined 16.16% . The institutional investor held 377,800 shares of the packaged foods company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $35.77 million, up from 370,400 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Ardevora Asset Management Llp who had been investing in Ingredion Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $4.99 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.01% or $0.01 during the last trading session, reaching $74.76. About 226,724 shares traded. Ingredion Incorporated (NYSE:INGR) has declined 22.43% since August 15, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 22.43% the S&P500. Some Historical INGR News: 21/03/2018 INGREDION INCORPORATED DECLARES QUARTERLY DIVIDEND OF $0.60 PER SHARE; 03/05/2018 – Ingredion Sees 2018 Cash From Operations $830M to $880M; 21/04/2018 – DJ Ingredion Incorporated, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (INGR); 23/04/2018 – Ingredion Presenting at Bank of Montreal Conference May 17; 16/05/2018 – INGREDION DECLARES QTRLY DIV OF $0.60/SHR; 30/05/2018 – SweeGen and lngredion bring non-GMO Reb M to Colombia; 16/05/2018 – Ingredion Presenting at Bank of Montreal Conference Tomorrow; 20/04/2018 – Moody’s: Upgrade Reflects Ingredion’s Success at Shifting Product Mix Toward Larger Proportion of Specialty Food, Starch Ingredients; 20/04/2018 – Moody’s Expecs Ingredion Will Remain One of the Top Producers of Starches and Sweeteners; 20/04/2018 – Moody’s Upgrades Ingredion To Baa1; Outlook Stable

Shaker Financial Services Llc decreased its stake in Pioneer Floating Rate Tr (PHD) by 50.22% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Shaker Financial Services Llc sold 151,850 shares as the company’s stock 0.00% . The institutional investor held 150,537 shares of the company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.57 million, down from 302,387 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Shaker Financial Services Llc who had been investing in Pioneer Floating Rate Tr for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $256.32 million market cap company. The stock decreased 0.08% or $0.01 during the last trading session, reaching $10.36. About 23,916 shares traded. Pioneer Floating Rate Trust (NYSE:PHD) has 0.00% since August 15, 2018 and is . It has by 0.00% the S&P500.

Shaker Financial Services Llc, which manages about $132.85M and $197.41M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Eaton Vance Tax Mngd Gbl Dv (EXG) by 98,318 shares to 209,485 shares, valued at $1.71M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Eaton Vance Tx Adv Glbl Div (ETG) by 122,186 shares in the quarter, for a total of 420,635 shares, and has risen its stake in Apollo Tactical Income Fd In (AIF).

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.86 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.46, from 1.32 in 2018Q4. It dropped, as 7 investors sold PHD shares while 15 reduced holdings. 6 funds opened positions while 13 raised stakes. 6.65 million shares or 5.96% more from 6.27 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Sit Associate Inc stated it has 136,615 shares. Round Table Svcs Ltd Limited Liability Company invested in 13,149 shares. 550,936 were accumulated by Baillie Gifford And. Cohen And Steers has 263,117 shares for 0.01% of their portfolio. 33,935 were accumulated by Fort Washington Investment Advsr Oh. Moreover, Mariner Invest Gp Limited Com has 0.31% invested in Pioneer Floating Rate Trust (NYSE:PHD). Park Avenue Secs Ltd Liability Com owns 0.01% invested in Pioneer Floating Rate Trust (NYSE:PHD) for 22,247 shares. The Florida-based Raymond James Serv Advisors has invested 0% in Pioneer Floating Rate Trust (NYSE:PHD). Raymond James & reported 44,881 shares. 2,000 were accumulated by Bancorp Of Montreal Can. Morgan Stanley reported 0% in Pioneer Floating Rate Trust (NYSE:PHD). Citigroup owns 27 shares. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley Ltd owns 2,028 shares. Rivernorth Mgmt Lc holds 0.28% or 415,513 shares. Rmb Cap Ltd Company reported 0.04% of its portfolio in Pioneer Floating Rate Trust (NYSE:PHD).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.24 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.55, from 0.69 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 25 investors sold INGR shares while 114 reduced holdings. 53 funds opened positions while 119 raised stakes. 57.75 million shares or 6.04% less from 61.46 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Moreover, Brookfield Asset Mngmt has 0% invested in Ingredion Incorporated (NYSE:INGR) for 11,917 shares. Corecommodity Limited Liability owns 20,718 shares for 1.11% of their portfolio. Employees Retirement Systems Of Texas, a Texas-based fund reported 46,000 shares. Daiwa Secs Group has invested 0% in Ingredion Incorporated (NYSE:INGR). Franklin Resource has invested 0% in Ingredion Incorporated (NYSE:INGR). Employees Retirement System Of Ohio owns 0.02% invested in Ingredion Incorporated (NYSE:INGR) for 45,604 shares. Gulf Bancorp (Uk) Ltd stated it has 0.03% in Ingredion Incorporated (NYSE:INGR). Dimensional Fund Limited Partnership owns 1.49 million shares. Moreover, Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt has 0.06% invested in Ingredion Incorporated (NYSE:INGR) for 5,200 shares. Ameritas Invest Ptnrs Inc invested 0.09% of its portfolio in Ingredion Incorporated (NYSE:INGR). Nordea Mngmt reported 205,071 shares. Arrowstreet Cap LP owns 37,734 shares or 0.01% of their US portfolio. Gabelli Funds Ltd Liability Com stated it has 0.07% in Ingredion Incorporated (NYSE:INGR). Suntrust Banks has 0% invested in Ingredion Incorporated (NYSE:INGR) for 2,326 shares. Paloma Prns Management holds 0.03% or 14,427 shares.

Ardevora Asset Management Llp, which manages about $3.83B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Monolithic Pwr Sys Inc (NASDAQ:MPWR) by 27,300 shares to 271,780 shares, valued at $36.82 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Kinder Morgan Inc Del (NYSE:KMI) by 200,000 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 1.98 million shares, and cut its stake in Worldpay Inc.