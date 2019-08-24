Shaker Financial Services Lifted Source Cap (SOR) Stake By $3.08 Million; Oaktree Capital Group, (OAK) Had 0 Analysts Last Week

Among 2 analysts covering Oaktree Capital Group (NYSE:OAK), 0 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 2 Hold. Therefore 0 are positive. Oaktree Capital Group has $49 highest and $43 lowest target. $46’s average target is -10.84% below currents $51.59 stock price. Oaktree Capital Group had 7 analyst reports since March 14, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The firm has “Hold” rating by Wells Fargo given on Thursday, March 14. The rating was maintained by Credit Suisse with “Hold” on Thursday, March 14. See Oaktree Capital Group, LLC (NYSE:OAK) latest ratings:

29/05/2019 Broker: BidaskScore Rating: Buy Upgrade

17/05/2019 Broker: BidaskScore Rating: Hold Downgrade

25/04/2019 Broker: BidaskScore Rating: Hold Downgrade

30/03/2019 Broker: BidaskScore Rating: Buy Upgrade

14/03/2019 Broker: Wells Fargo Rating: Hold New Target: $49 Maintain

14/03/2019 Broker: Credit Suisse Rating: Hold New Target: $43 Maintain

14/03/2019 Broker: Morgan Stanley Old Rating: Overweight New Rating: Equal-Weight Downgrade

Shaker Financial Services Llc increased Source Cap Inc (SOR) stake by 280.63% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Shaker Financial Services Llc acquired 85,678 shares as Source Cap Inc (SOR)’s stock 0.00%. The Shaker Financial Services Llc holds 116,209 shares with $4.18M value, up from 30,531 last quarter. Source Cap Inc now has $299.55M valuation. The stock decreased 1.59% or $0.57 during the last trading session, reaching $35.2. About 13,125 shares traded or 4.83% up from the average. Source Capital, Inc. (NYSE:SOR) has 0.00% since August 24, 2018 and is . It has by 0.00% the S&P500.

Shaker Financial Services Llc decreased Nuveen Tax Advantaged Div Gr (JTD) stake by 99,348 shares to 280,734 valued at $4.51 million in 2019Q1. It also reduced Guggenheim Enhncd Eqty Incm (GPM) stake by 43,236 shares and now owns 203,271 shares. Doubleline Income Solutions (DSL) was reduced too.

More notable recent Source Capital, Inc. (NYSE:SOR) news were published by: Businesswire.com which released: “Source Capital, Inc. Declares Quarterly Distribution on Common Stock – Business Wire” on May 13, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Source Capital: Big Change Is Coming At This Closed-End Fund – Seeking Alpha” published on December 02, 2015, Prweb.com published: “OneCloud Signs OEM Agreement, Receives Investment From Workiva – PR Web” on July 31, 2019. More interesting news about Source Capital, Inc. (NYSE:SOR) were released by: Stockhouse.com and their article: “Cenovus substantially achieves $7 billion near-term net debt target – Stockhouse” published on July 25, 2019 as well as Themiddlemarket.com‘s news article titled: “M&A wrap: Canaccord Genuity, Petsky Prunier, InterContintental, Six Senses, Millpond, NewSpring – Mergers & Acquisitions” with publication date: February 14, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.5 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.74, from 0.76 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 6 investors sold SOR shares while 8 reduced holdings. 5 funds opened positions while 16 raised stakes. 5.20 million shares or 45.01% more from 3.59 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Intersect Ltd Com reported 2.40 million shares or 1.01% of all its holdings. Cohen Steers Incorporated invested in 73,698 shares. Mraz Amerine And stated it has 56,713 shares or 0.63% of all its holdings. Reilly Financial Limited Liability Co holds 0% of its portfolio in Source Capital, Inc. (NYSE:SOR) for 29 shares. First LP invested in 61,959 shares. M&R Cap reported 68 shares. Johnson Financial Grp Inc Inc has 0% invested in Source Capital, Inc. (NYSE:SOR). 169,644 are owned by Bulldog Investors Lc. Da Davidson Company has invested 0.04% in Source Capital, Inc. (NYSE:SOR). Pecaut & stated it has 99,813 shares or 1.76% of all its holdings. Citigroup reported 981 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management invested in 0.07% or 3,888 shares. Royal State Bank Of Canada stated it has 3,680 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Destination Wealth Mgmt has 0% invested in Source Capital, Inc. (NYSE:SOR). 116,209 were accumulated by Shaker Financial Ltd Limited Liability Company.

More notable recent Oaktree Capital Group, LLC (NYSE:OAK) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Oaktree Capital Makes What Could Be Its Last Financial Report – Yahoo Finance” on July 25, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Tom Gayner Sells Chipotle, Trims Facebook – Yahoo Finance” published on August 07, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Is Oaktree Capital Group LLC (OAK) A Good Stock To Buy? – Yahoo Finance” on June 25, 2019. More interesting news about Oaktree Capital Group, LLC (NYSE:OAK) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Broyhill Asset Management – Oaktree Capital Group – Seeking Alpha” published on March 10, 2019 as well as Themiddlemarket.com‘s news article titled: “M&A wrap: BC Partners, Blackstone, Silver Oak, Mastercard, Gannett, Fox – Mergers & Acquisitions” with publication date: August 06, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.9 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.08, from 0.82 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 27 investors sold Oaktree Capital Group, LLC shares while 50 reduced holdings. 36 funds opened positions while 33 raised stakes. 46.74 million shares or 9.09% more from 42.84 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Vertex One Asset Mgmt accumulated 95,000 shares. Moreover, Private Advisor Gru Ltd Liability has 0.02% invested in Oaktree Capital Group, LLC (NYSE:OAK) for 19,403 shares. Blume Management Incorporated, California-based fund reported 700 shares. 128,810 are held by Alpine Global Mgmt Lc. Goodhaven Cap Management Lc has 72,380 shares. Hightower Advsrs Limited Co has invested 0.01% in Oaktree Capital Group, LLC (NYSE:OAK). Jane Street Limited Liability has invested 0% in Oaktree Capital Group, LLC (NYSE:OAK). Covington Mngmt owns 0% invested in Oaktree Capital Group, LLC (NYSE:OAK) for 550 shares. Neuberger Berman Gp Ltd Liability Corp holds 18,800 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Ariel Investments Ltd Limited Liability Company holds 0.48% in Oaktree Capital Group, LLC (NYSE:OAK) or 783,793 shares. Clearbridge Lc stated it has 200 shares. Deutsche Bancorp Ag invested in 534,303 shares or 0.02% of the stock. Artisan Ptnrs Lp holds 1.37 million shares. Capwealth Advisors Ltd Liability Company holds 10,143 shares. Westpac Bk invested in 132,412 shares or 0% of the stock.

Since August 5, 2019, it had 1 buying transaction, and 0 sales for $665,602 activity. GILBERT STEVEN J had bought 25,000 shares worth $665,602.

The stock decreased 1.24% or $0.65 during the last trading session, reaching $51.59. About 619,169 shares traded. Oaktree Capital Group, LLC (NYSE:OAK) has risen 20.76% since August 24, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 20.76% the S&P500. Some Historical OAK News: 03/05/2018 – Oaktree’s Wintrob Says Watch and Wait as Peers Convert to C-Corp; 27/05/2018 – Oaktree founder warns private equity standards slipping; 08/05/2018 – REG-Oaktree Oaktree Nominates Two Additional Directors for Upcoming Ranger Shareholder Annual General Meeting; 10/04/2018 – WINTROB: RISING RATES MAY INCREASE OAKTREE’S OPPORTUNITIES; 26/04/2018 – Oaktree Capital Group 1Q Rev $337.3M; 10/04/2018 – OAKTREE CEO JAY WINTROB SPEAKS ON BLOOMBERG TV; 10/05/2018 – Fitch Expects to Rate Oaktree’s Preferred Issuance ‘BBB+(EXP)’; 09/03/2018 – Williams Co’s PE partners in Caiman Energy Il seek to cash out; 09/05/2018 – TRINITY INVESTMENTS LLC – CO, FUNDS MANAGED BY AFFILIATES OF WALTON STREET, FUNDS MANAGED BY OAKTREE ANNOUNCED FORMATION OF JV; 16/04/2018 – OAKTREE: NEW PRESENTATION DOESN’T IMPACT ADJUSTED NET

Oaktree Capital Group, LLC operates as a global investment management firm that focuses on alternative markets. The company has market cap of $8.24 billion. It manage investments in a number of strategies within six asset classes, including distressed debt; corporate debt, including high yield debt and senior loans; control investing; convertible securities; real estate; and listed equities. It has a 17.18 P/E ratio. The firm pursues these strategies through closed-end, open-end, and evergreen funds.