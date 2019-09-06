Shaker Financial Services Lifted By $626,256 Its Royce Micro (RMT) Position; Security Equity Account Thirteen (IRL)’s Sentiment Is 0.67

Security Equity Account Thirteen (IRL) investors sentiment decreased to 0.67 in Q1 2019. It’s down -0.43, from 1.1 in 2018Q4. The ratio dived, as 8 funds started new and increased positions, while 12 cut down and sold stock positions in Security Equity Account Thirteen. The funds in our database reported: 1.44 million shares, down from 1.47 million shares in 2018Q4. Also, the number of funds holding Security Equity Account Thirteen in top ten positions was flat from 0 to 0 for the same number . Sold All: 5 Reduced: 7 Increased: 6 New Position: 2.

Shaker Financial Services Llc increased Royce Micro (RMT) stake by 38.76% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Shaker Financial Services Llc acquired 78,282 shares as Royce Micro (RMT)’s stock 0.00%. The Shaker Financial Services Llc holds 280,270 shares with $2.34 million value, up from 201,988 last quarter. Royce Micro now has $327.72M valuation. The stock increased 0.89% or $0.07 during the last trading session, reaching $7.94. About 86,487 shares traded. Royce Micro-Cap Trust, Inc. (NYSE:RMT) has 0.00% since September 6, 2018 and is . It has by 0.00% the S&P500.

The stock increased 0.59% or $0.05 during the last trading session, reaching $8.5. About 15,427 shares traded or 118.98% up from the average. The New Ireland Fund, Inc. (IRL) has 0.00% since September 6, 2018 and is . It has by 0.00% the S&P500.

The New Ireland Fund, Inc. is a close-ended balanced mutual fund launched by Bank of Ireland Asset Management Limited. The company has market cap of $41.44 million. It is managed by Kleinwort Benson Investors International Ltd. It currently has negative earnings. The fund invests in the public equity and fixed income markets of the Ireland.

Shaker Financial Services Llc holds 0.5% of its portfolio in The New Ireland Fund, Inc. for 109,392 shares. 1607 Capital Partners Llc owns 599,624 shares or 0.3% of their US portfolio. Moreover, Css Llc Il has 0.15% invested in the company for 269,733 shares. The California-based Meridian Investment Counsel Inc. has invested 0.11% in the stock. Jbf Capital Inc., a Colorado-based fund reported 60,100 shares.

Shaker Financial Services Llc decreased Eaton Vance Tx Mgd Div Eq In (ETY) stake by 46,895 shares to 51,290 valued at $580,000 in 2019Q1. It also reduced Nuveen Tx Adv Total Ret Strg (JTA) stake by 59,511 shares and now owns 524,926 shares. Kkr Income Opportunities Fd (KIO) was reduced too.