Shaker Financial Services Increased Stake in Royce Value Tr (RVT) by $759,122 as Stock Value Declined; As Anheuser Busch Inbev (BUD) Valuation Rose, Vantage Investment Partners Raised by $2.28 Million Its Position

Vantage Investment Partners Llc increased its stake in Anheuser Busch Inbev (BUD) by 31.57% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Vantage Investment Partners Llc bought 27,500 shares as the company’s stock rose 7.83% with the market. The institutional investor held 114,600 shares of the beverages (production and distribution) company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $9.62 million, up from 87,100 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Vantage Investment Partners Llc who had been investing in Anheuser Busch Inbev for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $170.44B market cap company. The stock decreased 3.03% or $2.72 during the last trading session, reaching $86.94. About 5.69 million shares traded or 350.00% up from the average. Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV (NYSE:BUD) has declined 12.20% since July 15, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 16.63% the S&P500. Some Historical BUD News: 25/04/2018 – AB INBEV’S BRITO SAYS CRAFT STRATEGY IS TO HAVE BRAND PORTFOLIO; 22/03/2018 – ANADOLU EFES AEFES.IS – EACH OF EFES BREWERIES INTERNATIONAL AND AB INBEV WESTERN EUROPEAN WILL HOLD 50% STAKE IN AB INBEV EFES; 04/04/2018 – C&C GROUP PLC – ACQUISITION OF MATTHEW CLARK AND BIBENDUM; 09/05/2018 – ANHEUSER BUSCH INBEV SAYS EXPECT NET CAPITAL EXPENDITURE OF BETWEEN 4.0 AND 4.5 BILLION USD IN FY18; 29/03/2018 – MONDELEZ – DEBORA KOYAMA ASSUMES ROLE OF REGIONAL CHIEF MARKETING OFFICER FOR EUROPE, JOINING FROM ABINBEV; 15/05/2018 – Lone Pine Adds Dollar Tree, Exits AB InBev: 13F; 22/03/2018 – ANADOLU EFES AEFES.IS COMPANIES RECEIVE ALL REGULATORY APPROVALS IN RUSSIA AND UKRAINE AND COMPLETION IS EXPECTED IN MARCH 2018; 03/04/2018 – JSE: ANH – AB INBEV AND ANADOLU EFES COMPLETE MERGER OF BUSINESSES IN RUSSIA AND UKRAINE; 25/04/2018 – AB INBEV DOESN’T GIVE TIMING TARGET FOR NET DEBT/EBITDA 2 TIMES; 04/04/2018 – C&C: AB InBev Will Provide More Fincl Support to Transaction

Shaker Financial Services Llc increased its stake in Royce Value Tr Inc (RVT) by 26.63% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Shaker Financial Services Llc bought 58,394 shares as the company’s stock declined 0.43% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 277,644 shares of the company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.82 million, up from 219,250 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Shaker Financial Services Llc who had been investing in Royce Value Tr Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $1.33 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.65% or $0.09 during the last trading session, reaching $13.93. About 205,672 shares traded. Royce Value Trust Inc. (NYSE:RVT) has declined 13.59% since July 15, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 18.02% the S&P500.

More notable recent Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV (NYSE:BUD) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “3 Legal Highs for Your Portfolio – Nasdaq” on July 12, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “California Hits Anheuser-Busch With $500,000 Fine For Violating Air Pollution Laws – Yahoo Finance” published on July 03, 2019, Globenewswire.com published: “CLASS ACTION UPDATE for JMIA, EQBK, AOS and BUD: Levi & Korsinsky, LLP Reminds Investors of Class Actions on Behalf of Shareholders – GlobeNewswire” on July 03, 2019. More interesting news about Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV (NYSE:BUD) were released by: Bizjournals.com and their article: “Nike, Budweiser among the brands lauding women’s soccer team win – Bizwomen – The Business Journals” published on July 08, 2019 as well as Bizjournals.com‘s news article titled: “Developer buys 700 acres next to Anheuser Busch plant in Bartow County – Atlanta Business Chronicle – Atlanta Business Chronicle” with publication date: July 03, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.27 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.71, from 0.56 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 48 investors sold BUD shares while 98 reduced holdings. 61 funds opened positions while 124 raised stakes. 72.00 million shares or 4.58% more from 68.85 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Moors & Cabot Inc reported 2,752 shares. Whittier owns 3,981 shares or 0.01% of their US portfolio. Valley National Advisers owns 147 shares or 0% of their US portfolio. Raymond James & Associate has 0.07% invested in Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV (NYSE:BUD) for 571,543 shares. Hightower Limited Co holds 11,889 shares or 0.01% of its portfolio. Camarda Advsrs Limited Liability Corp reported 0.04% stake. M&T National Bank & Trust accumulated 42,928 shares or 0.02% of the stock. Parkside Retail Bank And Tru has invested 0.06% in Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV (NYSE:BUD). Boston Private Wealth Limited Com accumulated 3,633 shares or 0.01% of the stock. Natixis, a France-based fund reported 5,802 shares. Checchi Advisers accumulated 4,678 shares. Sterling Investment Mngmt has 0.64% invested in Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV (NYSE:BUD). Assetmark reported 2,778 shares stake. Asset Mngmt holds 0.1% or 24,338 shares in its portfolio. California-based Beddow Capital Mngmt has invested 3.53% in Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV (NYSE:BUD).

Vantage Investment Partners Llc, which manages about $1.53 billion and $1.07B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Ishares Core Msci Emerging Mkt (IEMG) by 77,767 shares to 110,870 shares, valued at $5.73 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Spdr Select Cons Stpls (XLP) by 78,300 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 208,600 shares, and cut its stake in Alphabet Inc.

More notable recent Royce Value Trust Inc. (NYSE:RVT) news were published by: Prnewswire.com which released: “DDR Announces Strategic Transformation Through Creation Of Retail Value Trust – PR Newswire” on December 14, 2017, also Prnewswire.com with their article: “Royce Value Trust (NYSE: RVT) as of March 31, 2017 – PR Newswire” published on April 27, 2017, Prnewswire.com published: “Royce Value Trust, Inc. Announces Terms for Its Common Stock Rights Offering – PR Newswire” on May 18, 2018. More interesting news about Royce Value Trust Inc. (NYSE:RVT) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Is This The Best Small-Cap Fund For Your Income Portfolio? – Seeking Alpha” published on June 26, 2017 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Royce Value Trust (NYSE: RVT) as of May 31, 2019 – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: June 28, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.76 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.13, from 1.63 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 6 investors sold RVT shares while 27 reduced holdings. 12 funds opened positions while 46 raised stakes. 19.96 million shares or 1.92% more from 19.59 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. 357,161 are held by Cls Investments Limited Liability Company. Yakira Cap Mgmt stated it has 1.06% of its portfolio in Royce Value Trust Inc. (NYSE:RVT). 57,742 are held by Citadel Ltd. Fort Washington Inc Oh reported 11,500 shares. Fmr Ltd Co holds 0% of its portfolio in Royce Value Trust Inc. (NYSE:RVT) for 4 shares. California-based Reilly Fin Advsr Ltd Limited Liability Company has invested 0% in Royce Value Trust Inc. (NYSE:RVT). Bb&T Securities Limited Co reported 23,164 shares. Sigma Planning invested 0.04% in Royce Value Trust Inc. (NYSE:RVT). Raymond James & Associates invested in 1.34M shares or 0.03% of the stock. Bulldog Investors Limited holds 0.43% or 70,579 shares. Benjamin F Edwards And holds 85,645 shares or 0.11% of its portfolio. Massmutual Trust Fsb Adv holds 10 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Blue Bell Private Wealth Limited Liability Co reported 402,473 shares. Coastline holds 0.03% or 13,474 shares. Rothschild Investment Corp Il holds 224,399 shares or 0.36% of its portfolio.

Shaker Financial Services Llc, which manages about $132.85 million and $197.41M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Rivernorth Doubleline Strate by 26,491 shares to 19,235 shares, valued at $315,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Pimco Income Strategy Fund I (PFN) by 160,506 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 227,736 shares, and cut its stake in Special Opportunities Fd Inc (SPE).