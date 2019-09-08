Shaker Financial Services Increased Stake in Royce Micro (RMT) by $626,256; Soros Fund Management Boosted Its Viper Energy Partners LP (VNOM) Position by $21.79 Million; Stock Value Rose

Soros Fund Management Llc increased its stake in Viper Energy Partners Lp (VNOM) by 227.99% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Soros Fund Management Llc bought 660,356 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.48% . The hedge fund held 950,000 shares of the oil & gas production company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $31.50 million, up from 289,644 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Soros Fund Management Llc who had been investing in Viper Energy Partners Lp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $3.98 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 2.03% or $0.61 during the last trading session, reaching $29.44. About 105,612 shares traded. Viper Energy Partners LP (NASDAQ:VNOM) has declined 0.43% since September 8, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 0.43% the S&P500. Some Historical VNOM News: 21/05/2018 – VIPER ENERGY PARTNERS LP VNOM.O : SIMMONS RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $38 FROM $33; 29/03/2018 – VIPER ENERGY REPORTS PROPOSED ELECTION TO CHANGE TAX STATUS; 21/03/2018 – Former Viper Plant to Become New Home of FCA US Car Collection; Company Launches Viper Memorabilia Auction to Benefit United Way; 21/03/2018 – Former Viper Plant to Become New Home of FCA US Car Collection; Company Launches Viper Memorabilia Auction to Benefit United; 03/04/2018 – Viper Networks Engages ChainBytes for Weather Capture Development on Smart LED Poles; 29/03/2018 – VIPER ENERGY PARTNERS – CHANGE OF CO’S FEDERAL INCOME TAX STATUS FROM PASS-THROUGH PARTNERSHIP TO TAXABLE ENTITY VIA A “CHECK BOX” ELECTION; 03/05/2018 – VIPER ENERGY PARTNERS LP VNOM.O : NORTHLAND CAPITAL RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $38 FROM $29; 01/05/2018 – VIPER ENERGY 1Q OPER INCOME $62.4M, EST. $61.2M; 01/05/2018 – VIPER ENERGY 1Q EPU 38C, EST. 36C; 29/03/2018 – Viper Energy Partners LP, a Subsidiary of Diamondback Energy, Inc., Announces Proposed Election to Change Tax Status From Pass-Through Partnership to a Taxable Entity

Shaker Financial Services Llc increased its stake in Royce Micro (RMT) by 38.76% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Shaker Financial Services Llc bought 78,282 shares as the company’s stock 0.00% . The institutional investor held 280,270 shares of the company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.34 million, up from 201,988 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Shaker Financial Services Llc who had been investing in Royce Micro for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $329.37M market cap company. The stock increased 0.50% or $0.04 during the last trading session, reaching $7.98. About 80,693 shares traded. Royce Micro-Cap Trust, Inc. (NYSE:RMT) has 0.00% since September 8, 2018 and is . It has by 0.00% the S&P500.

Shaker Financial Services Llc, which manages about $132.85M and $197.41 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Rivernorth Doubleline Strate by 26,491 shares to 19,235 shares, valued at $315,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Doubleline Income Solutions (DSL) by 193,273 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 12,281 shares, and cut its stake in Nuveen Tax Advantaged Div Gr (JTD).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.86 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.18, from 1.68 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 6 investors sold RMT shares while 15 reduced holdings. 15 funds opened positions while 24 raised stakes. 6.64 million shares or 27.48% less from 9.16 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Northwestern Mutual Wealth has invested 0% in Royce Micro-Cap Trust, Inc. (NYSE:RMT). First Tru Advisors Limited Partnership reported 56,708 shares. Stifel Financial owns 127,149 shares. North Star Invest Mgmt Corp has invested 0% of its portfolio in Royce Micro-Cap Trust, Inc. (NYSE:RMT). Cetera Advisor Netwr Ltd Llc reported 0.01% stake. Shaker Fincl Services Lc holds 1.18% or 280,270 shares. Moreover, Fmr Ltd Liability Company has 0% invested in Royce Micro-Cap Trust, Inc. (NYSE:RMT). Wolverine Asset Management Ltd Liability has invested 0.03% of its portfolio in Royce Micro-Cap Trust, Inc. (NYSE:RMT). Blue Bell Private Wealth Mngmt Limited Liability Company, a Pennsylvania-based fund reported 52,791 shares. Doliver Lp holds 0.04% or 11,195 shares. Pecaut & Company invested in 1.04% or 91,115 shares. Institute For Wealth Ltd Liability accumulated 0.06% or 32,836 shares. Moreover, Da Davidson And has 0.01% invested in Royce Micro-Cap Trust, Inc. (NYSE:RMT). Bank & Trust Of America Corporation De reported 74,772 shares. Cornerstone Advsr reported 1,200 shares.

Soros Fund Management Llc, which manages about $4.31B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Anheuser Busch Inbev Sa/Nv (NYSE:BUD) by 130,000 shares to 20,000 shares, valued at $1.68M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Spdr S&P 500 Etf Tr (SPY) by 223,780 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 101,220 shares, and cut its stake in Unitedhealth Group Inc (NYSE:UNH).