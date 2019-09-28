Shaker Financial Services Increased Position in Franklin Unvl Tr (FT); As Colfax (CFX) Share Value Declined, Sei Investments Company Lifted Stake by $1.21 Million

Shaker Financial Services Llc increased its stake in Franklin Unvl Tr (FT) by 378.57% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Shaker Financial Services Llc bought 172,543 shares as the company’s stock 0.00% . The institutional investor held 218,120 shares of the company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $1.60 million, up from 45,577 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Shaker Financial Services Llc who had been investing in Franklin Unvl Tr for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $191.26 million market cap company. The stock increased 0.29% or $0.02 during the last trading session, reaching $7.58. About 29,114 shares traded. Franklin Universal Trust (NYSE:FT) has 0.00% since September 28, 2018 and is . It has by 0.00% the S&P500.

Sei Investments Company increased its stake in Colfax Corp (CFX) by 1682.4% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Sei Investments Company bought 44,735 shares as the company’s stock declined 7.67% . The institutional investor held 47,394 shares of the fluid controls company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $1.33M, up from 2,659 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Sei Investments Company who had been investing in Colfax Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $3.37 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.38% or $0.39 during the last trading session, reaching $28.62. About 917,226 shares traded. Colfax Corporation (NYSE:CFX) has declined 11.54% since September 28, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 11.54% the S&P500.

Shaker Financial Services Llc, which manages about $132.85 million and $192.32M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Eaton Vance Sr Fltng Rte Tr (EFR) by 34,319 shares to 16,848 shares, valued at $221,000 in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Allianzgi Con Incm 2024 Targ by 129,925 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 173,474 shares, and cut its stake in Blackrock Multi (BIT).

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.4 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.40, from 1.8 in 2019Q1. It dived, as 5 investors sold FT shares while 10 reduced holdings. 11 funds opened positions while 10 raised stakes. 4.38 million shares or 39.48% more from 3.14 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Shaker Fincl holds 218,120 shares. Landscape Mngmt Lc, a New Jersey-based fund reported 122,322 shares. Rivernorth Cap Lc invested in 58,214 shares or 0.02% of the stock. Wells Fargo And Mn stated it has 479,479 shares. Boothbay Fund Mngmt Ltd Liability holds 0.17% of its portfolio in Franklin Universal Trust (NYSE:FT) for 260,403 shares. Royal National Bank Of Canada accumulated 0% or 93,418 shares. Raymond James Na reported 10,689 shares or 0% of all its holdings. California-based Lpl Financial Limited Liability has invested 0% in Franklin Universal Trust (NYSE:FT). Stifel Financial Corporation has invested 0% of its portfolio in Franklin Universal Trust (NYSE:FT). Bulldog Invsts Ltd Co owns 528,755 shares for 1.21% of their portfolio. Stratos Wealth Prtn Ltd holds 18,900 shares. Mufg Americas Hldg holds 15 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Saba Cap Mngmt Lp reported 10,058 shares. Rmb Cap Mgmt Lc owns 36,370 shares or 0.01% of their US portfolio. Bank & Trust Of America Corporation De reported 0% stake.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.34 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.38, from 1.72 in 2019Q1. It dived, as 25 investors sold CFX shares while 52 reduced holdings. 31 funds opened positions while 72 raised stakes. 110.61 million shares or 3.89% more from 106.47 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Loring Wolcott And Coolidge Fiduciary Limited Liability Partnership Ma holds 0% or 45 shares in its portfolio. Jpmorgan Chase & Company accumulated 0% or 61,651 shares. Aperio Group Inc holds 0.01% of its portfolio in Colfax Corporation (NYSE:CFX) for 129,279 shares. Utah Retirement Systems invested in 0.01% or 17,229 shares. Moreover, Stephens Ar has 0.07% invested in Colfax Corporation (NYSE:CFX) for 110,788 shares. Private Grp Inc accumulated 852,349 shares. Van Den Berg Management I holds 1.06 million shares. Moreover, Vanguard Gp has 0.01% invested in Colfax Corporation (NYSE:CFX) for 7.98 million shares. Bank Of Montreal Can has 125,945 shares. Cardinal Capital Mgmt Lc Ct owns 2.50 million shares for 2.29% of their portfolio. Rhumbline Advisers reported 222,211 shares. Moreover, Axa has 0% invested in Colfax Corporation (NYSE:CFX) for 23,200 shares. Blackrock invested in 0.01% or 8.86M shares. Federated Invsts Inc Pa invested 0.03% of its portfolio in Colfax Corporation (NYSE:CFX). Canada Pension Plan Investment Board holds 0% in Colfax Corporation (NYSE:CFX) or 7,021 shares.