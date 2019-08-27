Shaker Financial Services Holds Stake in Eaton Vance Txmgd Gl Buywr O (ETW); Ao Smith (AOS) Stake Upped by Ashmore Wealth Management Llc

Ashmore Wealth Management Llc increased its stake in Ao Smith Corp (AOS) by 47% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Ashmore Wealth Management Llc bought 158,606 shares as the company’s stock declined 13.43% . The institutional investor held 496,076 shares of the consumer electronics and appliances company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $26.45 million, up from 337,470 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Ashmore Wealth Management Llc who had been investing in Ao Smith Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $7.43B market cap company. The stock increased 0.42% or $0.19 during the last trading session, reaching $45.2. About 973,543 shares traded. A. O. Smith Corporation (NYSE:AOS) has declined 22.52% since August 27, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 22.52% the S&P500. Some Historical AOS News: 23/04/2018 – DJ A O Smith Corporation, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (AOS); 09/04/2018 – A. O. Smith declares quarterly dividend; 08/03/2018 Barb VanderMolen, A. O. Smith vice president-finance, receiving recognition with a Women in Manufacturing STEP Ahead Award; 25/04/2018 – A. O. SMITH CORP AOS.N SEES FY 2018 ADJUSTED SHR $2.55 TO $2.61; 13/04/2018 – WA. STATE WARN NOTICE: A.O. SMITH IN RENTON TO CUT 57 JOBS; 16/04/2018 – A.O. Smith to Become Primary Water Treatment Brand at Lowe’s; 25/04/2018 – A. O. SMITH CORP – TRANSITION TO A. O. SMITH BRAND AT LOWE’S WILL TAKE PLACE BEGINNING IN AUGUST; 16/04/2018 – A. O. SMITH – HAS BEEN SELECTED AS PRIMARY SUPPLIER OF RESIDENTIAL WATER TREATMENT PRODUCTS FOR ALL LOWE’S U.S. HOME IMPROVEMENT STORES; 05/04/2018 – AO Smith Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 19/03/2018 – A. O. Smith names Karge president-North America water treatment

Shaker Financial Services Llc increased its stake in Eaton Vance Txmgd Gl Buywr O (ETW) by 291.57% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Shaker Financial Services Llc bought 245,768 shares as the company’s stock 0.00% . The institutional investor held 330,058 shares of the company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.23 million, up from 84,290 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Shaker Financial Services Llc who had been investing in Eaton Vance Txmgd Gl Buywr O for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $1.01 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.21% or $0.02 during the last trading session, reaching $9.4. About 229,580 shares traded. Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Global Buy-Write Opportunities Fund (NYSE:ETW) has 0.00% since August 27, 2018 and is . It has by 0.00% the S&P500.

Shaker Financial Services Llc, which manages about $132.85 million and $197.41 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Nuveen S&P 500 Buy (BXMX) by 40,869 shares to 66,433 shares, valued at $877,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Xai Octagon Floatng Rate Alt by 66,856 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 51,588 shares, and cut its stake in Sprott Focus Tr Inc (NASDAQ:FUND).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.9 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.87, from 1.03 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 5 investors sold ETW shares while 16 reduced holdings. 13 funds opened positions while 27 raised stakes. 13.54 million shares or 17.77% more from 11.50 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Susquehanna Int Grp Llp has 14,918 shares. Advsrs Asset Mngmt invested in 0.08% or 477,751 shares. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Mgmt holds 0.01% of its portfolio in Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Global Buy-Write Opportunities Fund (NYSE:ETW) for 120,809 shares. 2.46 million are owned by Commercial Bank Of America Corporation De. Raymond James Tru Na has invested 0.01% in Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Global Buy-Write Opportunities Fund (NYSE:ETW). Cetera Advisor Netwr Limited Liability Com reported 12,393 shares. Tiedemann Advisors Limited Liability accumulated 0.04% or 89,700 shares. Ameriprise Fin invested in 0% or 820,033 shares. Bb&T Secs Limited Liability accumulated 22,039 shares. Guggenheim Capital Ltd Liability Corporation holds 0.05% or 668,133 shares in its portfolio. Hollencrest Cap Management reported 23,000 shares. Cohen Klingenstein Ltd Com accumulated 0.17% or 247,996 shares. Oppenheimer & Communications, New York-based fund reported 14,103 shares. First Hawaiian Natl Bank stated it has 310 shares. Cetera Advsrs Ltd Limited Liability Company invested in 10,385 shares.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.43 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.51, from 0.92 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 39 investors sold AOS shares while 114 reduced holdings. 76 funds opened positions while 143 raised stakes. 111.34 million shares or 2.93% less from 114.70 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. British Columbia Inv invested 0.07% of its portfolio in A. O. Smith Corporation (NYSE:AOS). Amer holds 55,221 shares or 0.01% of its portfolio. Moreover, Cls Investments has 0.05% invested in A. O. Smith Corporation (NYSE:AOS). Moreover, Df Dent And Inc has 0.2% invested in A. O. Smith Corporation (NYSE:AOS). Goldman Sachs Gp Inc Inc reported 0.01% in A. O. Smith Corporation (NYSE:AOS). Nomura Asset Ltd reported 227,135 shares. Marshall Wace Llp has 564,193 shares. Japan-based Asset Management One has invested 0.02% in A. O. Smith Corporation (NYSE:AOS). Prudential Inc has 0.02% invested in A. O. Smith Corporation (NYSE:AOS). Moreover, Ashmore Wealth Mgmt Ltd Llc has 1.54% invested in A. O. Smith Corporation (NYSE:AOS). Envestnet Asset Mngmt Incorporated reported 0.01% stake. Numerixs Investment Techs holds 0.14% or 19,750 shares. Kanawha Cap Mngmt Ltd stated it has 0.07% in A. O. Smith Corporation (NYSE:AOS). Bell National Bank has invested 0.09% in A. O. Smith Corporation (NYSE:AOS). Td Asset Mngmt holds 219,370 shares or 0.02% of its portfolio.

