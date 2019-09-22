Shaker Financial Services Holds Holding in Franklin Unvl Tr (FT); Hillsdale Investment Management Lowered Its Northrim Bancorp (NRIM) Holding by $1.65 Million as Market Value Rose

Hillsdale Investment Management Inc decreased its stake in Northrim Bancorp Inc (NRIM) by 98.74% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc sold 47,200 shares as the company’s stock rose 11.34% . The institutional investor held 600 shares of the savings institutions company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $21,000, down from 47,800 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc who had been investing in Northrim Bancorp Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $274.27 million market cap company. The stock increased 0.69% or $0.28 during the last trading session, reaching $41.1. About 44,308 shares traded or 182.29% up from the average. Northrim BanCorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:NRIM) has declined 0.71% since September 22, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 0.71% the S&P500. Some Historical NRIM News: 30/04/2018 – Northrim Bancorp 1Q EPS 58c; 25/05/2018 – Northrim BanCorp, Inc. Declares Quarterly Cash Dividend of $0.24 per Share; 21/04/2018 DJ Northrim BanCorp Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (NRIM)

Shaker Financial Services Llc increased its stake in Franklin Unvl Tr (FT) by 378.57% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Shaker Financial Services Llc bought 172,543 shares as the company’s stock 0.00% . The institutional investor held 218,120 shares of the company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $1.60 million, up from 45,577 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Shaker Financial Services Llc who had been investing in Franklin Unvl Tr for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $190.25 million market cap company. The stock increased 0.66% or $0.05 during the last trading session, reaching $7.57. About 60,061 shares traded. Franklin Universal Trust (NYSE:FT) has 0.00% since September 22, 2018 and is . It has by 0.00% the S&P500.

Hillsdale Investment Management Inc, which manages about $1.05B and $1.01 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Hca Healthcare Inc (NYSE:HCA) by 3,790 shares to 3,850 shares, valued at $520,000 in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Toronto Dominion Bk Ont (NYSE:TD) by 44,000 shares in the quarter, for a total of 557,615 shares, and has risen its stake in Canopy Growth Corp Com.

Analysts await Northrim BanCorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:NRIM) to report earnings on November, 4. They expect $0.76 earnings per share, up 1.33% or $0.01 from last year’s $0.75 per share. NRIM’s profit will be $5.07 million for 13.52 P/E if the $0.76 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.62 actual earnings per share reported by Northrim BanCorp, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 22.58% EPS growth.

Since May 2, 2019, it had 9 buys, and 0 selling transactions for $161,832 activity. $20,299 worth of Northrim BanCorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:NRIM) shares were bought by Nelson Krystal Murphy. 730 shares were bought by SWALLING JOHN C, worth $24,857 on Thursday, May 30. $17,600 worth of stock was bought by Hanneman Karl L on Thursday, May 2. $24,668 worth of stock was bought by DRABEK ANTHONY on Wednesday, May 29. On Friday, May 24 Karp David W bought $23,779 worth of Northrim BanCorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:NRIM) or 700 shares. Shares for $25,351 were bought by McCambridge David J.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.22 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.20, from 1.42 in 2019Q1. It is negative, as 6 investors sold NRIM shares while 26 reduced holdings. 13 funds opened positions while 26 raised stakes. 4.51 million shares or 3.75% less from 4.68 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. First Manhattan holds 15,058 shares. Parametric Assoc Limited Liability Corp owns 9,770 shares. Northern Trust holds 91,098 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Ameritas Investment Inc has 0% invested in Northrim BanCorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:NRIM). California Pub Employees Retirement Sys invested in 36,568 shares or 0% of the stock. Manufacturers Life Insurance The holds 0.01% or 252,311 shares. Sei Invs Company invested 0% of its portfolio in Northrim BanCorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:NRIM). Deutsche Bancorporation Ag reported 38,286 shares. Private Capital Management Limited Liability Com accumulated 82,886 shares. Pacific Ridge Partners Limited Liability Co has 90,613 shares for 0.83% of their portfolio. Ajo Limited Partnership invested 0.01% in Northrim BanCorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:NRIM). 54 were accumulated by Great West Life Assurance Company Can. Geode Capital Management Llc invested in 0% or 85,456 shares. Acadian Asset Management Llc reported 73,597 shares stake. Kistler reported 0% in Northrim BanCorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:NRIM).

