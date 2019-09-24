Shaker Financial Services Has Upped Stake in Blackrock LTD Duration T (BLW) by $446,865 as Valuation Were Volatile; Citigroup (C) Position Held by Brave Asset Management Inc

Shaker Financial Services Llc increased its stake in Blackrock Ltd Duration Inc T (BLW) by 38.17% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Shaker Financial Services Llc bought 29,791 shares as the company’s stock 0.00% . The institutional investor held 107,848 shares of the major banks company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $1.62 million, up from 78,057 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Shaker Financial Services Llc who had been investing in Blackrock Ltd Duration Inc T for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $563.72M market cap company. The stock increased 0.39% or $0.06 during the last trading session, reaching $15.66. About 54,871 shares traded. BlackRock Limited Duration Income Trust (NYSE:BLW) has 0.00% since September 24, 2018 and is . It has by 0.00% the S&P500.

Brave Asset Management Inc increased its stake in Citigroup Inc (C) by 107.38% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Brave Asset Management Inc bought 5,369 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.72% . The institutional investor held 10,369 shares of the major banks company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $726,000, up from 5,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Brave Asset Management Inc who had been investing in Citigroup Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $157.12B market cap company. The stock increased 0.29% or $0.2 during the last trading session, reaching $69.55. About 9.60M shares traded. Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C) has declined 1.56% since September 24, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 1.56% the S&P500. Some Historical C News: 23/03/2018 – Citi Research is concerned lower flash memory pricing will hurt Micron’s financial results later this year; 15/03/2018 – CITIGROUP INC – CREDIT CARD CHARGE-OFFS 2.57 PCT IN FEBRUARY VS 2.17 PCT IN JANUARY – SEC FILING; 07/03/2018 – AT&T: Goldman Sachs, J.P. Morgan Securities, Citigroup Global Markets and Morgan Stanley to be IPO’s Joint Book-Running Manager; 13/04/2018 – Citigroup’s 1Q Mixed on Trading Boost, Fixed-Income Miss (Video); 24/05/2018 – Hawaii helicopter evacuation readied as new lava stream hits ocean; 05/04/2018 – LENNAR CORP LEN.N : CITIGROUP RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $73 FROM $70; 27/03/2018 – Citi’s female employees in the UK paid 30.1% less than male colleagues; 21/03/2018 – MASKELL TO CO-HEAD EMEA GROUP AT CITI WITH SHAWN BORISOFF; 16/03/2018 – Sen. Masto: Cortez Masto, Colleagues Call for CFPB to Investigate Citigroup’s CARD Act Violations; 14/05/2018 – Oasis Petroleum Presenting at Citigroup Conference Tomorrow

Brave Asset Management Inc, which manages about $193.32M and $178.10 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Freeport (NYSE:FCX) by 262,248 shares to 21,000 shares, valued at $244,000 in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Merck & Co Inc (NYSE:MRK) by 5,876 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 20,690 shares, and cut its stake in Vanguard Intl Equity Index F (VEU).

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.82 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.12, from 0.94 in 2019Q1. It dropped, as 46 investors sold C shares while 485 reduced holdings. 99 funds opened positions while 336 raised stakes. 1.66 billion shares or 6.33% less from 1.78 billion shares in 2019Q1 were reported. S&Co holds 0.58% of its portfolio in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C) for 76,003 shares. Aperio Lc owns 1.56M shares. Redwood Mgmt Limited Co stated it has 770,000 shares. Dana Inv Advsr holds 21,265 shares. Vanguard Gp, Pennsylvania-based fund reported 183.61M shares. Cna Fin Corporation accumulated 206,289 shares. Swedbank invested in 0.94% or 2.96 million shares. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Mgmt has invested 0.12% in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C). Mutual Of America Ltd Co holds 415,439 shares. Cidel Asset Mngmt stated it has 0.07% in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C). Morgan Stanley invested in 0.24% or 12.86 million shares. Granite Investment Ptnrs Limited Liability reported 17,369 shares. Rockshelter Capital Ltd Co holds 4.14% in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C) or 172,374 shares. Columbia Asset Mgmt reported 40,712 shares. Banque Pictet And Cie Sa reported 147,367 shares.

Shaker Financial Services Llc, which manages about $132.85M and $192.32 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Blackrock Enhanced Eqt Div T (BDJ) by 204,870 shares to 416,188 shares, valued at $3.69 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Blackrock Floating Rate Inco (BGT) by 107,133 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 18,895 shares, and cut its stake in Voya Glbl Adv & Prem Opp Fd (IGA).

