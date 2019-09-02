Shaker Financial Services Has Upped Its Royce Micro (RMT) Stake; Amer Express Co (AXP) Market Value Rose While First Interstate Bank Has Lowered Its Position

Shaker Financial Services Llc increased its stake in Royce Micro (RMT) by 38.76% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Shaker Financial Services Llc bought 78,282 shares as the company’s stock 0.00% . The institutional investor held 280,270 shares of the company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.34M, up from 201,988 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Shaker Financial Services Llc who had been investing in Royce Micro for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $324.00 million market cap company. The stock increased 0.26% or $0.02 during the last trading session, reaching $7.85. About 125,642 shares traded. Royce Micro-Cap Trust, Inc. (NYSE:RMT) has 0.00% since September 2, 2018 and is . It has by 0.00% the S&P500.

First Interstate Bank decreased its stake in Amer Express Co (AXP) by 4.03% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. First Interstate Bank sold 3,101 shares as the company’s stock rose 6.28% . The institutional investor held 73,884 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $8.08 million, down from 76,985 at the end of the previous reported quarter. First Interstate Bank who had been investing in Amer Express Co for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $98.81 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.31% or $0.37 during the last trading session, reaching $120.37. About 2.37 million shares traded. American Express Company (NYSE:AXP) has risen 23.32% since September 2, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 23.32% the S&P500. Some Historical AXP News: 14/05/2018 – Fitch to Rate American Express Credit Account Master Trust, Series 2018-5; Presale Issued; 12/03/2018 – EVERCOMPLIANT REPORTS INVESTMENT FROM AMERICAN EXPRESS VENTURES; 16/05/2018 – Billboard: Female Powerhouses Talk Diversity, Inclusion at American Express Women in Music Leadership Academy; 02/04/2018 – S&PGR Withdraws American Express Bank FSB Ratings; 14/03/2018 – Moody’s Assigns Provisional Ratings To American Express 2018-2 Card Abs; 20/03/2018 – AXP SAYS MONITORING CARD MEMBER ACCOUNTS FOR UNUSUAL ACTIVITY; 03/04/2018 – Corporate Finance Leaders Worldwide Remain Optimistic and Will Face Risk Head-On Despite Economic and Political Uncertainty,; 16/04/2018 – AMERICAN EXPRESS – PRELIMINARY USCS CARD MEMBER LOANS 30 DAYS PAST DUE LOANS AS A % OF TOTAL 1.4 PCT AT MARCH END VS 1.4 PCT AT FEB; 16/04/2018 – Fourth Annual American Express Leadership Academy Global Alumni Summit Connects Social Purpose Leaders from Around the World; 07/05/2018 – GROUPON LAUNCHES LOCAL RESTAURANT DEALS FOR AMEX MEMBERS

Analysts await American Express Company (NYSE:AXP) to report earnings on October, 17. They expect $2.08 earnings per share, up 10.64% or $0.20 from last year’s $1.88 per share. AXP’s profit will be $1.71B for 14.47 P/E if the $2.08 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.07 actual earnings per share reported by American Express Company for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 0.48% EPS growth.

