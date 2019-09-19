Shaker Financial Services Has Trimmed Stake in Eaton Vance Txmgd Gl Buywr O (ETW) by $823,023 as Market Valuation Were Volatile; Dodge & Cox Stake in Gap Inc/The (GPS) Has Raised as Market Value Declined

Shaker Financial Services Llc decreased its stake in Eaton Vance Txmgd Gl Buywr O (ETW) by 27.71% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Shaker Financial Services Llc sold 91,447 shares as the company’s stock 0.00% . The institutional investor held 238,611 shares of the company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $2.34 million, down from 330,058 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Shaker Financial Services Llc who had been investing in Eaton Vance Txmgd Gl Buywr O for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $1.05B market cap company. The stock increased 0.27% or $0.03 during the last trading session, reaching $9.75. About 165,838 shares traded. Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Global Buy-Write Opportunities Fund (NYSE:ETW) has 0.00% since September 19, 2018 and is . It has by 0.00% the S&P500.

Dodge & Cox increased its stake in Gap Inc/The (GPS) by 1.2% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Dodge & Cox bought 212,808 shares as the company’s stock declined 24.21% . The institutional investor held 17.88M shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $321.37 million, up from 17.67M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Dodge & Cox who had been investing in Gap Inc/The for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $6.59B market cap company. The stock decreased 2.31% or $0.42 during the last trading session, reaching $17.52. About 2.57 million shares traded. The Gap, Inc. (NYSE:GPS) has declined 34.72% since September 19, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 34.72% the S&P500. Some Historical GPS News: 16/05/2018 – North Korea Wavers on U.S. Summit, Accentuating the Gap Over Nuclear Weapons–Update; 13/03/2018 – Avaya Ends the Gap between Unified Communications and Team Collaboration; 14/03/2018 – GAP – ANNOUNCED NEW GOAL FOR ALL OF ITS TIER 1 SUPPLIERS TO MAKE TRANSITION FROM A CASH-BASED SYSTEM TO DIGITAL PAYMENTS BY 2020; 22/03/2018 – GAP SAYS CHIEF ACCOUNTING OFFICER DARA BAZZANO NOTIFIED HER INTENTION TO RESIGN – SEC FILING; 24/05/2018 – Gap Inc 1Q EPS 42c; 23/05/2018 – Gap Inc. Announces Second Quarter Dividend; 24/05/2018 – GAP INC GPS.N – CO SAYS FACED SOME CHALLENGES IN QTR, INCLUDING GAP BRAND OPERATING ISSUES AND UNSEASONABLY COLD AND SNOWY WEATHER; 08/05/2018 – Email from Highly Reputable Senders is 23 Percent More Likely to Reach its lntended Audience—and the Gap is Growing; 23/04/2018 – The apparel retailer is making a bigger investment in Old Navy, along with Athleta, as it shutters some of its Gap and Banana Republic locations; 06/04/2018 – China trade dispute could slam U.S. retailers

Shaker Financial Services Llc, which manages about $132.85 million and $192.32M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Blackrock Ltd Duration Inc T (NYSE:BLW) by 29,791 shares to 107,848 shares, valued at $1.62 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Aberdeen Asia Pacific Incom (FAX) by 271,215 shares in the quarter, for a total of 376,187 shares, and has risen its stake in Eaton Vance Flting Rate Inc (EFT).

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.26 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.64, from 1.9 in 2019Q1. It dropped, as 11 investors sold ETW shares while 16 reduced holdings. 6 funds opened positions while 28 raised stakes. 13.27 million shares or 2.03% less from 13.54 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Moreover, Cetera Advisor Limited Liability Corp has 0% invested in Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Global Buy-Write Opportunities Fund (NYSE:ETW). Bessemer Grp Inc Incorporated owns 2,000 shares. 89,700 were accumulated by Tiedemann Advisors Ltd Company. Bank Of Montreal Can holds 175,687 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Cetera Advsr Ltd Liability Co has invested 0.01% of its portfolio in Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Global Buy-Write Opportunities Fund (NYSE:ETW). Stratos Wealth Prtn Ltd invested 0.02% in Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Global Buy-Write Opportunities Fund (NYSE:ETW). Raymond James Na reported 12,502 shares. Glenmede Trust Na invested 0% in Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Global Buy-Write Opportunities Fund (NYSE:ETW). Capital Fincl Advisers Limited Liability Corp reported 11,396 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Raymond James Financial Services Inc, a Florida-based fund reported 445,768 shares. Focused Wealth Mngmt, New York-based fund reported 784 shares. Hightower Advsr Ltd Co has invested 0% in Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Global Buy-Write Opportunities Fund (NYSE:ETW). The Iowa-based Cambridge Research has invested 0.05% in Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Global Buy-Write Opportunities Fund (NYSE:ETW). Guggenheim Cap Ltd has invested 0.05% of its portfolio in Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Global Buy-Write Opportunities Fund (NYSE:ETW). Signaturefd Limited Co invested in 1,174 shares or 0% of the stock.

Dodge & Cox, which manages about $123.65B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Hewlett Packard Enterprise Co by 23.63 million shares to 133.31M shares, valued at $1.99 billion in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Bank Of New York Mellon Corp/T (NYSE:BK) by 3.71M shares in the quarter, leaving it with 46.34M shares, and cut its stake in Walt Disney Co/The (NYSE:DIS).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.01 in 2019 Q2. Its up 0.03, from 0.98 in 2019Q1. It improved, as 47 investors sold GPS shares while 104 reduced holdings. 47 funds opened positions while 106 raised stakes. 219.60 million shares or 4.38% more from 210.38 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Gw Henssler & owns 21,500 shares or 0.03% of their US portfolio. 241,100 were reported by Jane Street Gru Lc. 50 are owned by Lazard Asset Mgmt Limited Liability. Commonwealth Bancshares Of has 117,833 shares. State Board Of Administration Of Florida Retirement Systems holds 0.01% or 305,597 shares. Zurcher Kantonalbank (Zurich Cantonalbank) holds 0.01% of its portfolio in The Gap, Inc. (NYSE:GPS) for 47,158 shares. Mount Lucas Mgmt LP owns 329,184 shares for 1% of their portfolio. Toronto Dominion Bancorporation owns 127,053 shares or 0% of their US portfolio. 261,323 were reported by Bnp Paribas Arbitrage. Benjamin F Edwards Co has invested 0% in The Gap, Inc. (NYSE:GPS). Cibc Asset Mngmt Inc invested 0% of its portfolio in The Gap, Inc. (NYSE:GPS). Heritage Mngmt has 16,470 shares. Highvista Strategies Ltd Liability stated it has 0.14% of its portfolio in The Gap, Inc. (NYSE:GPS). Smithfield Trust reported 0% in The Gap, Inc. (NYSE:GPS). Invesco Ltd holds 0.03% in The Gap, Inc. (NYSE:GPS) or 7.52 million shares.