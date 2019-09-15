Shaker Financial Services Has Trimmed Gabelli Divd & Income Tr (GDV) Position by $3.03 Million as Shares Were Volatile; Klingenstein Fields & Co Cut Intel (INTC) Holding by $465,723; Stock Declined

Klingenstein Fields & Co Llc decreased its stake in Intel Corp (INTC) by 21.8% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Klingenstein Fields & Co Llc sold 9,909 shares as the company’s stock declined 0.41% . The institutional investor held 35,548 shares of the semiconductors company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $1.70M, down from 45,457 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Klingenstein Fields & Co Llc who had been investing in Intel Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $232.75 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.89% or $0.47 during the last trading session, reaching $52.54. About 14.76M shares traded. Intel Corporation (NASDAQ:INTC) has risen 6.00% since September 15, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 6.00% the S&P500. Some Historical INTC News: 20/03/2018 – O’Reilly and Intel Announce Lineup for Artificial Intelligence Conference, New York 2018; 21/03/2018 – Hensel Phelps at Work on $13.5 Billion in Active Projects, Mostly for Tech Leaders Intel, Microsoft, an Industrial Info News Al; 10/03/2018 – Patently Apple: Intel Considers Bid for Qualcomm as Fears grow that Apple may have Sway over the Broadcom Bid; 02/04/2018 – Intel extends slump on Apple chip report; 15/05/2018 – SOROS FUND MANAGEMENT – CHANGE IN HOLDINGS ARE AS OF MARCH 31, 2018 AND COMPARED WITH THE PREVIOUS QUARTER ENDED AS OF DEC 31, 2017; 12/03/2018 – March 12th Deadline Alert: The Law Offices of Howard G. Smith Reminds Investors of Looming Deadline in the Class Action Lawsuit; 20/03/2018 – Mark R. Warner: Senate Intel Committee’s Initial Recommendations on Election Security for 2018 Election Cycle; 14/03/2018 – The Linux Foundation Welcomes Sound Open Firmware Project; 02/04/2018 – BNO News: Apple plans to start using own its chips in Mac computers, replacing those of Intel, sources tell Bloomberg;; 02/05/2018 – Janus Global Technology Adds Crown Castle, Exits Intel

Shaker Financial Services Llc decreased its stake in Gabelli Divd & Income Tr (GDV) by 41.96% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Shaker Financial Services Llc sold 144,315 shares as the company’s stock 0.00% . The institutional investor held 199,608 shares of the company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $4.33 million, down from 343,923 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Shaker Financial Services Llc who had been investing in Gabelli Divd & Income Tr for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $1.78B market cap company. The stock increased 0.05% or $0.01 during the last trading session, reaching $21.61. About 135,827 shares traded. The Gabelli Dividend & Income Trust (NYSE:GDV) has 0.00% since September 15, 2018 and is . It has by 0.00% the S&P500.

Analysts await Intel Corporation (NASDAQ:INTC) to report earnings on October, 24. They expect $1.24 earnings per share, down 11.43% or $0.16 from last year’s $1.4 per share. INTC’s profit will be $5.49 billion for 10.59 P/E if the $1.24 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.06 actual earnings per share reported by Intel Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 16.98% EPS growth.

Klingenstein Fields & Co Llc, which manages about $3.18B and $1.93B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Schwab Strategic Tr (SCHE) by 69,787 shares to 564,863 shares, valued at $14.82M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Pfizer Inc (NYSE:PFE) by 12,012 shares in the quarter, for a total of 351,515 shares, and has risen its stake in Weyerhaeuser Co (NYSE:WY).

Shaker Financial Services Llc, which manages about $132.85M and $192.32M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Special Opportunities Fd Inc (SPE) by 56,048 shares to 446,202 shares, valued at $6.14M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Eaton Vance Ltd Dur Income F (EVV) by 129,892 shares in the quarter, for a total of 242,311 shares, and has risen its stake in Nuveen Dow 30 Dyn Overwrite.