Shaker Financial Services Has Trimmed By $507,675 Its First Tr Enhanced Eqty F (FFA) Holding; Abraxas Petroleum (AXAS)’s Sentiment Is 0.85

Abraxas Petroleum Corp (AXAS) investors sentiment decreased to 0.85 in 2019 Q1. It’s down -0.10, from 0.95 in 2018Q4. The ratio has dropped, as 45 investment managers increased and opened new positions, while 53 reduced and sold their holdings in Abraxas Petroleum Corp. The investment managers in our database now possess: 82.74 million shares, down from 86.12 million shares in 2018Q4. Also, the number of investment managers holding Abraxas Petroleum Corp in top ten positions was flat from 0 to 0 for the same number . Sold All: 19 Reduced: 34 Increased: 36 New Position: 9.

Shaker Financial Services Llc decreased First Tr Enhanced Eqty Inc F (FFA) stake by 17.34% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Shaker Financial Services Llc sold 33,845 shares as First Tr Enhanced Eqty Inc F (FFA)’s stock 0.00%. The Shaker Financial Services Llc holds 161,342 shares with $2.43M value, down from 195,187 last quarter. First Tr Enhanced Eqty Inc F now has $311.98 million valuation. The stock increased 2.02% or $0.31 during the last trading session, reaching $15.62. About 41,939 shares traded or 6.39% up from the average. First Trust Enhanced Equity Income Fund (NYSE:FFA) has 0.00% since August 27, 2018 and is . It has by 0.00% the S&P500.

The stock increased 0.08% or $0.0004 during the last trading session, reaching $0.5019. About 1.20 million shares traded or 14.26% up from the average. Abraxas Petroleum Corporation (AXAS) has declined 66.65% since August 27, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 66.65% the S&P500. Some Historical AXAS News: 25/05/2018 – Abraxas Petroleum Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average; 08/05/2018 – ABRAXAS PETROLEUM 1Q ADJ EPS 9C, EST. 8C; 08/05/2018 – Abraxas Petroleum 1Q Adj EPS 9c; 02/04/2018 – Abraxas Petroleum: $104M Drawn on Facility at March 31; 02/04/2018 – Abraxas Petroleum: More Than Adequate Liquidity to Execute on Business Plan; 08/05/2018 – ABRAXAS PETROLEUM 1Q REV. $40.6M, EST. $36.7M; 08/05/2018 – Abraxas Petroleum: Remediation Work Taking Place at a Caprito Well in Ward County, Texas; 09/05/2018 – ABRAXAS PETROLEUM CORP AXAS.O : EURO PACIFIC CAPITAL RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $4 FROM $3.25; 02/04/2018 – ABRAXAS REPORTS SPRING BORROWING BASE REDETERMINATION; 02/04/2018 – Abraxas Announces Spring Borrowing Base Redetermination and Presentation at IPAA OGIS New York

Mangrove Partners holds 1.61% of its portfolio in Abraxas Petroleum Corporation for 9.65 million shares. Portolan Capital Management Llc owns 7.63 million shares or 0.98% of their US portfolio. Moreover, Old West Investment Management Llc has 0.47% invested in the company for 1.04 million shares. The Pennsylvania-based Blb&B Advisors Llc has invested 0.22% in the stock. Heartland Advisors Inc, a Wisconsin-based fund reported 2.41 million shares.

Abraxas Petroleum Corporation, an independent energy company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, exploitation, development, and production of gas and oil properties in the United States. The company has market cap of $84.55 million. The firm operates gas and oil assets in the Permian/Delaware Basin, the Rocky Mountain, and South Texas regions. It has a 1.92 P/E ratio. As of December 31, 2016, its estimated net proved reserves were 44.7 million barrels of oil equivalent.

Shaker Financial Services Llc increased Blackrock Enhanced Gbl Div T (BOE) stake by 96,173 shares to 134,329 valued at $1.44M in 2019Q1. It also upped Eaton Vance Tax Advt Div Inc (EVT) stake by 23,468 shares and now owns 263,351 shares. Ellsworth Grwth And Income L (ECF) was raised too.

