Shaker Financial Services Has Raised Royce Value Tr (RVT) Position by $759,122; Thompson Investment Management Has Lifted Holding in Fedex Com (FDX) by $366,887

Shaker Financial Services Llc increased its stake in Royce Value Tr Inc (RVT) by 26.63% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Shaker Financial Services Llc bought 58,394 shares as the company’s stock 0.00% . The institutional investor held 277,644 shares of the company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.82 million, up from 219,250 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Shaker Financial Services Llc who had been investing in Royce Value Tr Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $1.31B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.50% or $0.07 during the last trading session, reaching $13.82. About 394,136 shares traded or 63.61% up from the average. Royce Value Trust Inc. (NYSE:RVT) has 0.00% since August 3, 2018 and is . It has by 0.00% the S&P500.

Thompson Investment Management Inc increased its stake in Fedex Corp Com (FDX) by 7.25% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Thompson Investment Management Inc bought 2,027 shares as the company’s stock declined 8.13% . The institutional investor held 29,984 shares of the air freight and delivery services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $5.44 million, up from 27,957 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Thompson Investment Management Inc who had been investing in Fedex Corp Com for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $42.70 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.26% or $0.42 during the last trading session, reaching $163.73. About 1.92 million shares traded. FedEx Corporation (NYSE:FDX) has declined 29.08% since August 3, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 29.08% the S&P500. Some Historical FDX News: 20/03/2018 – FedEx to roll out 500 more stores inside Walmart; 15/03/2018 – FEDEX CORP FDX.N : BAIRD RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $280 FROM $270; RATING OUTPERFORM; 20/03/2018 – FEDEX CONFIRMS 2ND PACKAGE SHIPPED, TURNED TO LAW ENFORCEMENT; 14/05/2018 – FedEx’s Smith Sees Blockchain as `Next Frontier’ for Logistics; 15/05/2018 – FedEx: Not Associated in Any Way With TRC Capital; 20/03/2018 – gpbnews: BREAKING: A package destined for Austin, Texas, exploded at a FedEx distribution facility near San Antonio. At leas…; 20/03/2018 – FedEx 3Q EPS $2.07; 01/05/2018 – OneJet is adding new routes in aim to capture business travelers for FedEx and other companies; 20/03/2018 – KCEN News: Bomb found at FedEx near airport linked to Austin explosions; 20/03/2018 – Fifth device explodes in Texas; White House sees no link to terrorism

Shaker Financial Services Llc, which manages about $132.85M and $197.41 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Gabelli Divd & Income Tr (NYSE:GDV) by 61,693 shares to 343,923 shares, valued at $7.32M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Pimco Income Strategy Fund (PFL) by 151,346 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 78,296 shares, and cut its stake in Xai Octagon Floatng Rate Alt.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.76 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.13, from 1.63 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 6 investors sold RVT shares while 27 reduced holdings. 12 funds opened positions while 46 raised stakes. 19.96 million shares or 1.92% more from 19.59 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Dynamic Advisor Solutions Ltd Limited Liability Company has 11,051 shares for 0.03% of their portfolio. Bartlett Co Limited Liability Com reported 0% in Royce Value Trust Inc. (NYSE:RVT). Fifth Third Bancshares has 6,206 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Geode Cap Ltd Liability owns 43,678 shares. Reilly Financial Ltd Limited Liability Company holds 0% or 1,543 shares. Bulldog Investors Ltd Limited Liability Company reported 70,579 shares. Bb&T Securities Ltd Co stated it has 0% in Royce Value Trust Inc. (NYSE:RVT). Redmond Asset Mgmt, Virginia-based fund reported 20,470 shares. Private Advisor Grp Ltd Company owns 81,402 shares for 0.02% of their portfolio. Cornerstone Advsr has 48,000 shares for 0.42% of their portfolio. 359,066 are held by Guggenheim Cap. Yakira Mgmt Incorporated owns 268,137 shares. Jpmorgan Chase And Co holds 2 shares. Royal Bank Of Canada holds 421,417 shares. M&T National Bank Corporation invested 0% in Royce Value Trust Inc. (NYSE:RVT).

Thompson Investment Management Inc, which manages about $2.99B and $522.82M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Maxim Integrated Products (NASDAQ:MXIM) by 11,866 shares to 12,466 shares, valued at $663,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Microsoft Corp (NASDAQ:MSFT) by 8,202 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 126,936 shares, and cut its stake in Viavi Solutions Inc Com.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.15 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.28, from 0.87 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 88 investors sold FDX shares while 329 reduced holdings. 106 funds opened positions while 372 raised stakes. 175.06 million shares or 9.39% less from 193.20 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Stoneridge Investment Ptnrs Limited Liability Corp has 6,875 shares. Kj Harrison Prtnrs accumulated 4,200 shares or 0.27% of the stock. Public Employees Retirement Association Of Colorado has 47,245 shares for 0.05% of their portfolio. Murphy Capital owns 0.49% invested in FedEx Corporation (NYSE:FDX) for 17,688 shares. Greenleaf Trust holds 0% or 1,479 shares in its portfolio. Regent Investment Mngmt Ltd Liability Corp reported 18,769 shares. Moreover, Mcmillion Mgmt has 2.34% invested in FedEx Corporation (NYSE:FDX) for 23,752 shares. Compton Cap Mgmt Ri accumulated 6,810 shares or 0.54% of the stock. Raymond James Fincl Service stated it has 0.1% of its portfolio in FedEx Corporation (NYSE:FDX). Advisory Services Networks Lc owns 9,033 shares. Van Eck Associate Corporation holds 3,594 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Spirit Of America Management Corp Ny accumulated 0.19% or 7,035 shares. Royal London Asset Mgmt Limited stated it has 95,895 shares or 0% of all its holdings. 2,082 were reported by Personal Capital Advsr. Pennsylvania Trust has invested 0.04% in FedEx Corporation (NYSE:FDX).