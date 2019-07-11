Shaker Financial Services Has Lowered Holding in Pioneer Floating Rate Tr (PHD) by $1.52 Million as Valuation Rose; Suntrust Bks (STI) Holder Gradient Investments Trimmed Its Stake by $8.13 Million as Stock Value Declined

Shaker Financial Services Llc decreased its stake in Pioneer Floating Rate Tr (PHD) by 50.22% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Shaker Financial Services Llc sold 151,850 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.24% with the market. The institutional investor held 150,537 shares of the company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.57M, down from 302,387 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Shaker Financial Services Llc who had been investing in Pioneer Floating Rate Tr for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $263.71 million market cap company. The stock increased 0.76% or $0.08 during the last trading session, reaching $10.66. About 52,892 shares traded. Pioneer Floating Rate Trust (NYSE:PHD) has declined 7.34% since July 11, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 11.77% the S&P500.

Gradient Investments Llc decreased its stake in Suntrust Bks Inc (STI) by 99.34% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Gradient Investments Llc sold 137,822 shares as the company’s stock declined 5.00% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 913 shares of the finance company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $54,000, down from 138,735 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Gradient Investments Llc who had been investing in Suntrust Bks Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $28.93B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.54% or $0.35 during the last trading session, reaching $64.02. About 3.72 million shares traded or 60.14% up from the average. SunTrust Banks, Inc. (NYSE:STI) has declined 10.90% since July 11, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 15.33% the S&P500. Some Historical STI News: 14/03/2018 – Rex Energy Announces Sale of Non-Operated Oil and Gas Interests in Westmoreland, Centre and Clearfield Counties; 20/04/2018 – Cogent Comms Non-Deal Roadshow Set By SunTrust for Apr. 27; 24/04/2018 – SunTrust Declares Dividend of 40c; 03/04/2018 – SiteOne Landscape at Non-Deal Roadshow Hosted By SunTrust Today; 27/03/2018 – Korn/Ferry Non-Deal Roadshow Scheduled By SunTrust for Apr. 3-4; 20/03/2018 – Beacon Roofing Non-Deal Roadshow Set By SunTrust for Mar. 27; 08/05/2018 – ManpowerGroup at Group Meeting Hosted By SunTrust Today; 01/05/2018 – Seacoast Banking at Non-Deal Roadshow Hosted By SunTrust Today; 29/03/2018 – Shake Shack at Non-Deal Roadshow Hosted By SunTrust Today; 30/05/2018 – SUNTRUST EFFICIENCY RATIO TO FALL BELOW 60% IN NEXT 12 MOS: CEO

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.72 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.14, from 0.86 in 2018Q4. It worsened, as 95 investors sold STI shares while 267 reduced holdings. 97 funds opened positions while 163 raised stakes. 334.46 million shares or 3.68% more from 322.58 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Kessler Inv Ltd Limited Liability Company reported 1,048 shares stake. C M Bidwell And Associate Limited accumulated 0% or 86 shares. Cypress Limited Liability Corp has 98,025 shares. Moreover, Pennsylvania Tru Co has 0.2% invested in SunTrust Banks, Inc. (NYSE:STI). Welch Group Ltd invested in 2,493 shares. First Manhattan holds 13,154 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Trust Of Virginia Va has 0.05% invested in SunTrust Banks, Inc. (NYSE:STI) for 6,052 shares. 5,109 were reported by Lombard Odier Asset Mngmt (Europe) Ltd. Shell Asset Mngmt Com reported 28,780 shares. Archford Cap Strategies Ltd Liability Com has 8,623 shares. Terril Brothers holds 2.54% or 135,785 shares in its portfolio. Employees Retirement Sys Of Ohio holds 0.05% or 176,961 shares. Tiaa Cref Management Ltd Liability holds 0.05% or 1.25M shares in its portfolio. Tower Research Capital Ltd Liability Co (Trc) reported 11,992 shares or 0.04% of all its holdings. 202 were reported by Destination Wealth.

Analysts await SunTrust Banks, Inc. (NYSE:STI) to report earnings on July, 18 before the open. They expect $1.47 earnings per share, down 1.34% or $0.02 from last year’s $1.49 per share. STI’s profit will be $664.37M for 10.89 P/E if the $1.47 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.33 actual earnings per share reported by SunTrust Banks, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 10.53% EPS growth.

Gradient Investments Llc, which manages about $696.72 million and $1.55B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Spdr Index Shs Fds (CWI) by 16,520 shares to 26,068 shares, valued at $944,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Expedia Group Inc (NASDAQ:EXPE) by 4,548 shares in the quarter, for a total of 4,563 shares, and has risen its stake in Ishares Tr (IVE).

More notable recent SunTrust Banks, Inc. (NYSE:STI) news were published by: Bizjournals.com which released: “BB&T, SunTrust reveal new name for merging bank – Charlotte Business Journal” on June 12, 2019, also Fool.com with their article: “High-End Retailers Lululemon, RH, Deliver the Goods – The Motley Fool” published on June 16, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “2U Is Bridging the Gap Between Education and Technology – Yahoo Finance” on June 18, 2019. More interesting news about SunTrust Banks, Inc. (NYSE:STI) were released by: Bizjournals.com and their article: “CBJ Morning Buzz: Brewery, other new tenants headed to Camp North End; Charlotte’s most dangerous spots for pedestrians – Charlotte Business Journal” published on June 13, 2019 as well as Bizjournals.com‘s news article titled: “7 things to know today and where Orlando ranks in new commuter study – Orlando Business Journal” with publication date: June 18, 2019.

More notable recent Pioneer Floating Rate Trust (NYSE:PHD) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Pioneer Floating Rate Trust declares $0.0625 dividend – Seeking Alpha” on July 03, 2019, also Prnewswire.com with their article: “FDA Approves BOTOX® (onabotulinumtoxinA) for Pediatric Patients with Upper Limb Spasticity – PRNewswire” published on June 21, 2019, Businesswire.com published: “AWWA 2019 American Water Scholarship Presented to University of Colorado at Boulder Doctoral Student Kaitlin Mattos – Business Wire” on June 19, 2019. More interesting news about Pioneer Floating Rate Trust (NYSE:PHD) were released by: Realmoney.Thestreet.com and their article: “FOMC by the Dots, Boeing’s 737 Max Coup and Zscaler Scales Higher: Market Recon – TheStreet.com” published on June 19, 2019 as well as Csrwire.com‘s news article titled: “Duke Energy Renewables to Use New Technology to Help Protect Bats at Its Wind Sites – CSRwire.com” with publication date: July 04, 2019.

Shaker Financial Services Llc, which manages about $132.85M and $197.41M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Blackrock Debt Strat Fd Inc by 117,583 shares to 172,685 shares, valued at $1.85 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Ellsworth Grwth And Income L (ECF) by 46,510 shares in the quarter, for a total of 57,375 shares, and has risen its stake in European Equity Fund (EEA).

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.86 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.46, from 1.32 in 2018Q4. It fall, as 7 investors sold PHD shares while 15 reduced holdings. 6 funds opened positions while 13 raised stakes. 6.65 million shares or 5.96% more from 6.27 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Wells Fargo And Mn, California-based fund reported 65,924 shares. Parametric Portfolio Assocs Ltd Liability Com, Washington-based fund reported 23,758 shares. Benjamin F Edwards And Co holds 0% or 2,568 shares in its portfolio. Stifel reported 40,963 shares. Guggenheim Capital Lc owns 0.04% invested in Pioneer Floating Rate Trust (NYSE:PHD) for 508,563 shares. Raymond James And Associates owns 44,881 shares or 0% of their US portfolio. Park Avenue Ltd Liability Co reported 22,247 shares or 0.01% of all its holdings. 96,929 were reported by Raymond James Fin Serv Advsr. Shaker Fin Svcs Limited Liability Corporation holds 150,537 shares. Cwm Lc has 0% invested in Pioneer Floating Rate Trust (NYSE:PHD) for 5,000 shares. Baillie Gifford And holds 0.01% of its portfolio in Pioneer Floating Rate Trust (NYSE:PHD) for 550,936 shares. Morgan Stanley holds 0% of its portfolio in Pioneer Floating Rate Trust (NYSE:PHD) for 180,101 shares. Boothbay Fund Management Lc owns 0.01% invested in Pioneer Floating Rate Trust (NYSE:PHD) for 12,800 shares. Saba Management Limited Partnership holds 0.53% or 1.17 million shares in its portfolio. Gradient holds 561 shares.