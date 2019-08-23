Shaker Financial Services Has Lifted Its Hancock John Invs Tr (JHI) Stake; Last Week International Consolidated Airlines Group, S.A. (LON:IAG) Analysts

Shaker Financial Services Llc increased Hancock John Invs Tr (JHI) stake by 292.97% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Shaker Financial Services Llc acquired 147,879 shares as Hancock John Invs Tr (JHI)’s stock 0.00%. The Shaker Financial Services Llc holds 198,354 shares with $3.13 million value, up from 50,475 last quarter. Hancock John Invs Tr now has $149.06M valuation. The stock decreased 0.78% or $0.13 during the last trading session, reaching $17.12. About 8,039 shares traded. John Hancock Investors Trust (NYSE:JHI) has 0.00% since August 23, 2018 and is . It has by 0.00% the S&P500.

Among 4 analysts covering International Consolidated Airlines Group (LON:IAG), 1 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 3 Hold. Therefore 25% are positive. International Consolidated Airlines Group has GBX 713 highest and GBX 460 lowest target. GBX 563.25’s average target is 32.69% above currents GBX 424.5 stock price. International Consolidated Airlines Group had 28 analyst reports since February 28, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The stock of International Consolidated Airlines Group, S.A. (LON:IAG) earned “Buy” rating by Deutsche Bank on Friday, June 21. The rating was upgraded by Citigroup to “Neutral” on Monday, March 11. The firm has “Buy” rating given on Monday, April 1 by Deutsche Bank. HSBC upgraded the shares of IAG in report on Tuesday, August 6 to “Hold” rating. The company was maintained on Wednesday, March 27 by HSBC. The firm has “Reduce” rating by HSBC given on Friday, March 1. Bernstein downgraded International Consolidated Airlines Group, S.A. (LON:IAG) on Tuesday, July 2 to “Market Perform” rating. The firm has “Outperform” rating by Credit Suisse given on Tuesday, July 23. See International Consolidated Airlines Group, S.A. (LON:IAG) latest ratings:

The stock increased 1.00% or GBX 4.2 during the last trading session, reaching GBX 424.5. About 1.98 million shares traded. International Consolidated Airlines Group, S.A. (LON:IAG) has 0.00% since August 23, 2018 and is . It has by 0.00% the S&P500. Some Historical IAG News: 07/05/2018 – IAMGOLD CORP IMG.TO – MAINTAIN FULL-YEAR ATTRIBUTABLE PRODUCTION AND COST GUIDANCE FOR 2018; 28/03/2018 – Quinto Resources reports initial mineral resource estimate from IAMGOLD on Monster Lake project; 07/05/2018 – IAMGOLD 1Q REV. CONT OPS $314.5M, EST. $291.3M; 21/03/2018 – IAMGOLD CUT TOLIMA GOLD STAKE TO 8.42% FROM 10.85%; 25/04/2018 – IAMGOLD TO COLLABORATE WITH TRADEWIND TO BOOST UTILITY OF GOLD; 10/05/2018 – IAMGOLD Files Nl 43-101 Technical Report for Previously Announced Initial Mineral Resource Estimate for the Monster Lake Project; 03/04/2018 – IAMGOLD Files Final Base Shelf Prospectus; 25/04/2018 – IAMGOLD MAKES STRATEGIC INVESTMENT IN TRADEWIND BLOCKCHAIN; 28/03/2018 – IAMGOLD Reports Initial Mineral Resource Estimate for the Monster Lake Project; 07/05/2018 – IAMGOLD 1Q ADJ EPS CONT OPS 9C, EST. 2C

International Consolidated Airlines Group, S.A., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the provision of passenger and cargo transportation services in the United Kingdom, Spain, Ireland, the United States, and rest of the world. The company has market cap of 8.42 billion GBP. The firm operates under the British Airways, Iberia, Vueling, and Aer Lingus bands. It has a 2.65 P/E ratio. It operates a fleet of 548 aircraft flying to 279 destinations.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.89 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.89, from 1 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 0 investors sold JHI shares while 9 reduced holdings. 4 funds opened positions while 13 raised stakes. 1.85 million shares or 16.35% more from 1.59 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Envestnet Asset Mgmt Inc holds 0% or 17,027 shares. Moreover, Robinson Capital Mgmt Llc has 0.21% invested in John Hancock Investors Trust (NYSE:JHI). Capital Inv Advisors Limited Liability Corporation owns 33,316 shares or 0.03% of their US portfolio. Park Avenue Secs Ltd Limited Liability Company invested 0.01% of its portfolio in John Hancock Investors Trust (NYSE:JHI). Sit owns 11,565 shares for 0.01% of their portfolio. Morgan Stanley stated it has 24,232 shares. Philadelphia Tru holds 0.06% of its portfolio in John Hancock Investors Trust (NYSE:JHI) for 40,313 shares. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Mgmt Com has invested 0% in John Hancock Investors Trust (NYSE:JHI). Retail Bank Of America Corp De invested in 0% or 57,509 shares. Private Advisor Grp Inc Limited Liability Company stated it has 30,805 shares. Ameriprise Inc holds 0% of its portfolio in John Hancock Investors Trust (NYSE:JHI) for 43,536 shares. 11,500 were accumulated by Hoertkorn Richard Charles. Cwm Limited Liability Company has 300 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Stratos Wealth Ltd reported 0.12% in John Hancock Investors Trust (NYSE:JHI). Rmb Capital Limited Liability Co has 0.01% invested in John Hancock Investors Trust (NYSE:JHI).