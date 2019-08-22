Shaker Financial Services Has Increased Stake in Royce Micro (RMT) by $626,256; General American Investors Company Has Lifted Its Stake in Interdigital (IDCC) by $650,000

General American Investors Company Inc increased its stake in Interdigital Inc. (IDCC) by 7.46% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. General American Investors Company Inc bought 10,000 shares as the company’s stock declined 1.95% . The institutional investor held 143,966 shares of the miscellaneous company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $9.50M, up from 133,966 at the end of the previous reported quarter. General American Investors Company Inc who had been investing in Interdigital Inc. for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $1.54B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.66% or $0.33 during the last trading session, reaching $49.3. About 229,930 shares traded. InterDigital, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDCC) has declined 20.80% since August 22, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 20.80% the S&P500. Some Historical IDCC News: 26/04/2018 – InterDigital Expects to Report a Negative Effective Tax Rate for the Full Yr; 26/04/2018 – InterDigital Expects Its Long-Term Tax Rate Will Be in the Range of 14%-15%; 17/05/2018 – 3 Years, 20 Companies, 18 Groundbreaking Experiments: 5G-Crosshaul Successfully Concludes Most Ambitious 5G Transport Network R&D Effort to Date; 18/05/2018 – lnterDigital Announces May and June 2018 Investor Conference Schedule; 05/03/2018 – lnterDigital Announces Conversion Rate Adjustment to and Convertibility of 1.50% Senior Convertible Notes Due 2020; 23/04/2018 – ERIC COHEN JOINS INTERDIGITAL AS CHIEF DEVELOPMENT OFFICER; 20/03/2018 – InterDigital Non-Deal Roadshow Scheduled By FBR for Mar. 27-28; 05/03/2018 – INTERDIGITAL INC – REORGANIZATION IS EXPECTED TO BE EFFECTED ON APRIL 3, 2018; 22/05/2018 – 5TONIC Lab Recognized as Digital Innovation Hub; 22/05/2018 – INTERDIGITAL ISSUES REV. GUIDANCE FOR 2Q $63M-$67M, EST. $64.0M

Shaker Financial Services Llc increased its stake in Royce Micro (RMT) by 38.76% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Shaker Financial Services Llc bought 78,282 shares as the company’s stock 0.00% . The institutional investor held 280,270 shares of the company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.34M, up from 201,988 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Shaker Financial Services Llc who had been investing in Royce Micro for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $319.14M market cap company. The stock increased 0.77% or $0.06 during the last trading session, reaching $7.88. About 69,980 shares traded. Royce Micro-Cap Trust, Inc. (NYSE:RMT) has 0.00% since August 22, 2018 and is . It has by 0.00% the S&P500.

General American Investors Company Inc, which manages about $1.01B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Worldpay Inc. by 14,298 shares to 134,471 shares, valued at $15.26M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Celgene Corporation (NASDAQ:CELG) by 100,000 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 55,000 shares, and cut its stake in Discovery Inc. (NASDAQ:DISCA).

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.75 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.30, from 1.05 in 2018Q4. It fall, as 30 investors sold IDCC shares while 79 reduced holdings. 24 funds opened positions while 58 raised stakes. 23.02 million shares or 4.67% less from 24.15 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Ubs Asset Management Americas invested 0% of its portfolio in InterDigital, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDCC). Parametric Portfolio Associates Lc holds 0% or 44,633 shares in its portfolio. Susquehanna Intll Group Llp invested in 56,131 shares or 0% of the stock. Dean Investment Associate Ltd Liability holds 94,520 shares. Smithfield invested in 3,822 shares. Sns Finance Grp Limited Liability Corp owns 0.04% invested in InterDigital, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDCC) for 3,070 shares. Hbk Ltd Partnership has invested 0.03% in InterDigital, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDCC). Panagora Asset Mngmt holds 0.04% or 124,052 shares. Two Sigma Secs Lc invested in 0% or 4,835 shares. Public Employees Retirement Systems Of Ohio, a Ohio-based fund reported 1,781 shares. Sg Americas Secs Lc reported 28,860 shares. Federated Investors Pa holds 0% of its portfolio in InterDigital, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDCC) for 12,361 shares. Credit Agricole S A holds 0.09% in InterDigital, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDCC) or 24,000 shares. Guggenheim Capital Lc has invested 0.02% in InterDigital, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDCC). Ameritas Partners stated it has 0.04% of its portfolio in InterDigital, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDCC).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.86 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.18, from 1.68 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 6 investors sold RMT shares while 15 reduced holdings. 15 funds opened positions while 24 raised stakes. 6.64 million shares or 27.48% less from 9.16 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management Limited owns 52,791 shares for 0.21% of their portfolio. Hightower Advisors Lc accumulated 0% or 12,076 shares. Fifth Third National Bank reported 130 shares. Lpl Fincl Ltd Limited Liability Company reported 0% of its portfolio in Royce Micro-Cap Trust, Inc. (NYSE:RMT). North Star Asset Management has 46,867 shares. Raymond James Finance Svcs Advsrs Inc invested in 0% or 48,776 shares. Creative Planning invested in 0% or 11,573 shares. Punch & Associates Invest Inc owns 380,401 shares or 0.27% of their US portfolio. Davenport Ltd Liability Co invested 0% of its portfolio in Royce Micro-Cap Trust, Inc. (NYSE:RMT). Millennium Mngmt Lc has 12,896 shares. Vigilant Capital Limited Liability Company holds 0% or 1,506 shares in its portfolio. First Foundation Advsr, California-based fund reported 107,089 shares. Stifel Fincl Corporation holds 127,149 shares. First Trust Advsr Limited Partnership holds 0% or 56,708 shares. Jaffetilchin Prtnrs invested 0.19% in Royce Micro-Cap Trust, Inc. (NYSE:RMT).