Shaker Financial Services Has Increased Its Source Cap (SOR) Stake; Berkshire Hathaway Raised Position in Bank Amer (BAC) by $901.35 Million

Shaker Financial Services Llc increased its stake in Source Cap Inc (SOR) by 17.55% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Shaker Financial Services Llc bought 20,392 shares as the company’s stock 0.00% . The institutional investor held 136,601 shares of the company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $5.00 million, up from 116,209 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Shaker Financial Services Llc who had been investing in Source Cap Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $312.19M market cap company. The stock decreased 0.05% or $0.02 during the last trading session, reaching $36.83. About 10,530 shares traded. Source Capital, Inc. (NYSE:SOR) has 0.00% since September 22, 2018 and is . It has by 0.00% the S&P500.

Berkshire Hathaway Inc increased its stake in Bank Amer Corp (BAC) by 3.47% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Berkshire Hathaway Inc bought 31.08 million shares as the company’s stock rose 1.39% . The hedge fund held 927.25 million shares of the major banks company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $26.89B, up from 896.17 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Berkshire Hathaway Inc who had been investing in Bank Amer Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $275.43B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.77% or $0.23 during the last trading session, reaching $29.59. About 167.80M shares traded or 200.88% up from the average. Bank of America Corporation (NYSE:BAC) has declined 2.01% since September 22, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 2.01% the S&P500. Some Historical BAC News: 20/04/2018 – Radius Health Presenting at Bank of America Conference May 15; 14/05/2018 – Sage Therapeutics at Bank of America Conference Tomorrow; 25/04/2018 – Merrill Lynch International & Co. C.V. Files Annual Financial Report; 01/05/2018 – Teleflex Presenting at Bank of America Conference May 15; 14/05/2018 – Acadia Pharma Presenting at Bank of America Conference Tomorrow; 07/05/2018 – KCS’ Mike Upchurch to Address the Bank of America Merrill Lynch 2018 Transportation Conference; 02/05/2018 – Illumina Presenting at Bank of America Conference May 16; 30/05/2018 – BANK OF AMERICA CORP CEO BRIAN MOYNIHAN SPEAKS AT INVESTOR CONFERENCE; 14/05/2018 – West Pharma Presenting at Bank of America Conference Tomorrow; 18/04/2018 – Oil to Hit $80 a Barrel in Second Quarter, Says BofA’s Blanch (Video)

More notable recent Bank of America Corporation (NYSE:BAC) news were published by: Investorplace.com which released: “How to Trade Bank of America Stock as It Approaches Resistance – Investorplace.com” on September 20, 2019, also Bizjournals.com with their article: “Bank of America branch to make way for retail development at RTP – Triangle Business Journal” published on September 17, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Should Investors Buy Bank of America Stock? – Yahoo Finance” on September 06, 2019. More interesting news about Bank of America Corporation (NYSE:BAC) were released by: Benzinga.com and their article: “Postmates Raises $225M, Nears Initial Public Offering – Benzinga” published on September 20, 2019 as well as Investorplace.com‘s news article titled: “5 Top Stock Trades for Thursday: VEEV, CGC, BAC, TIF – Investorplace.com” with publication date: August 28, 2019.

Berkshire Hathaway Inc, which manages about $208.10 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Charter Communications Inc N by 284,102 shares to 5.43 million shares, valued at $2.14 billion in 2019Q2, according to the filing.

Investors sentiment is 0.99 in 2019 Q2. Its the same as in 2019Q1. It is the same, as 51 investors sold BAC shares while 568 reduced holdings. only 124 funds opened positions while 490 raised stakes. 6.42 billion shares or 2.00% more from 6.30 billion shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Twin Tree Mgmt LP holds 0.01% or 75,288 shares in its portfolio. Lee Danner Bass reported 37,192 shares or 0.11% of all its holdings. Whittier Communication reported 0.12% in Bank of America Corporation (NYSE:BAC). Jefferies Grp Inc Lc reported 0.08% in Bank of America Corporation (NYSE:BAC). Pineno Levin & Ford Asset Mngmt has invested 0.24% in Bank of America Corporation (NYSE:BAC). Systematic Finance Mngmt Lp owns 209,984 shares. First Quadrant Ltd Partnership Ca has invested 0.35% in Bank of America Corporation (NYSE:BAC). Loring Wolcott And Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors Llp Ma holds 0.02% of its portfolio in Bank of America Corporation (NYSE:BAC) for 55,924 shares. Evergreen Capital Management Llc holds 0.13% in Bank of America Corporation (NYSE:BAC) or 46,183 shares. Usca Ria Lc invested in 161,810 shares or 1.33% of the stock. Davenport & Co Limited Liability Co accumulated 1.72M shares. Strategic Glob Ltd Limited Liability Company reported 220,265 shares or 1.36% of all its holdings. Maple Capital Mngmt holds 2.09% in Bank of America Corporation (NYSE:BAC) or 320,809 shares. Hanson Mcclain reported 0.05% in Bank of America Corporation (NYSE:BAC). Comerica Comml Bank accumulated 2.07 million shares or 0.48% of the stock.

Shaker Financial Services Llc, which manages about $132.85M and $192.32 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Blackrock Enhanced Gbl Div T (BOE) by 64,428 shares to 69,901 shares, valued at $750,000 in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Eaton Vance Tax Mngd Gbl Dv (EXG) by 182,325 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 27,160 shares, and cut its stake in Eaton Vance Sr Fltng Rte Tr (EFR).

More notable recent Source Capital, Inc. (NYSE:SOR) news were published by: Businesswire.com which released: “Source Capital, Inc. Declares Quarterly Distribution on Common Stock – Business Wire” on May 13, 2019, also Businesswire.com with their article: “Source Capital, Inc. Announces Intent to Not Move Forward with Proposed Rights Offering – Business Wire” published on September 12, 2019, Businesswire.com published: “Source Capital, Inc. Announces Terms of Rights Offering – Business Wire” on September 06, 2019. More interesting news about Source Capital, Inc. (NYSE:SOR) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Source Capital: Big Change Is Coming At This Closed-End Fund – Seeking Alpha” published on December 02, 2015 as well as Businesswire.com‘s news article titled: “Source Capital, Inc. Declares Regular Quarterly and Special Distributions on Common Stock – Business Wire” with publication date: November 12, 2018.

Investors sentiment increased to 2 in Q2 2019. Its up 0.50, from 1.5 in 2019Q1. It is positive, as 4 investors sold SOR shares while 8 reduced holdings. 7 funds opened positions while 17 raised stakes. 1.40 million shares or 73.02% less from 5.20 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Walleye Trading Ltd has 0% invested in Source Capital, Inc. (NYSE:SOR). Wolverine Asset Mgmt Ltd Co holds 0.01% of its portfolio in Source Capital, Inc. (NYSE:SOR) for 20,584 shares. Thomas J Herzfeld Advsr accumulated 52,731 shares or 0.73% of the stock. Guggenheim Limited Liability Company stated it has 13,351 shares or 0% of all its holdings. 65,054 were reported by Hightower Ltd. Pecaut Co owns 100,580 shares. Jpmorgan Chase And owns 116 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Cohen Cap Mgmt Inc invested in 9,574 shares. Royal Commercial Bank Of Canada holds 4,408 shares. Raymond James Fin Serv Advisors holds 0% or 16,742 shares in its portfolio. Envestnet Asset Management holds 0% or 7,544 shares. Ami Investment holds 0.79% or 42,223 shares in its portfolio. Ameriprise Fincl Incorporated reported 150,498 shares. Mraz Amerine & Associate has invested 0.6% in Source Capital, Inc. (NYSE:SOR). Blue Bell Private Wealth Ltd Limited Liability Company holds 0.07% in Source Capital, Inc. (NYSE:SOR) or 3,888 shares.