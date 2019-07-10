Shaker Financial Services Has Increased Its Royce Micro (RMT) Stake by $626,256; Exact Sciences (EXAS) Holder Crow Point Partners Has Lowered Its Stake

Crow Point Partners Llc decreased its stake in Exact Sciences Corp (EXAS) by 57.18% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Crow Point Partners Llc sold 4,060 shares as the company’s stock rose 6.83% with the market. The institutional investor held 3,040 shares of the commercial physical & biological resarch company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $263,000, down from 7,100 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Crow Point Partners Llc who had been investing in Exact Sciences Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $15.40B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.42% or $0.5 during the last trading session, reaching $119.81. About 704,744 shares traded. Exact Sciences Corporation (NASDAQ:EXAS) has risen 83.30% since July 10, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 78.87% the S&P500.

Shaker Financial Services Llc increased its stake in Royce Micro (RMT) by 38.76% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Shaker Financial Services Llc bought 78,282 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.80% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 280,270 shares of the company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.34 million, up from 201,988 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Shaker Financial Services Llc who had been investing in Royce Micro for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $332.71 million market cap company. The stock increased 0.80% or $0.07 during the last trading session, reaching $8.22. About 79,556 shares traded. Royce Micro-Cap Trust, Inc. (NYSE:RMT) has declined 15.67% since July 10, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 20.10% the S&P500.

Since January 23, 2019, it had 0 buys, and 3 sales for $45.14 million activity. COWARD D SCOTT sold $13.23M worth of Exact Sciences Corporation (NASDAQ:EXAS) on Wednesday, January 23. On Wednesday, January 23 Elliott Jeffrey Thomas sold $7.17 million worth of Exact Sciences Corporation (NASDAQ:EXAS) or 90,909 shares.

Analysts await Exact Sciences Corporation (NASDAQ:EXAS) to report earnings on August, 7. They expect $-0.56 EPS, down 86.67% or $0.26 from last year’s $-0.3 per share. After $-0.66 actual EPS reported by Exact Sciences Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -15.15% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.29 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.49, from 0.8 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 30 investors sold EXAS shares while 103 reduced holdings. 73 funds opened positions while 99 raised stakes. 126.90 million shares or 19.88% more from 105.85 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Van Eck Associates holds 213,061 shares or 0.09% of its portfolio. Charles Schwab Management Inc has 0.04% invested in Exact Sciences Corporation (NASDAQ:EXAS). Baystate Wealth Management Limited Liability Company reported 60 shares. Amundi Pioneer Asset Mngmt has invested 0.03% in Exact Sciences Corporation (NASDAQ:EXAS). Pennsylvania-based Biondo Advisors Ltd Liability Corporation has invested 4.27% in Exact Sciences Corporation (NASDAQ:EXAS). Winch Advisory Svcs Ltd Liability Co owns 19 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Kornitzer Ks stated it has 0.34% in Exact Sciences Corporation (NASDAQ:EXAS). 1,000 are owned by Destination Wealth. Associated Banc reported 2,342 shares. Partner Inv Mgmt Lp holds 7,115 shares or 0.71% of its portfolio. Kames Public Lc owns 1.31% invested in Exact Sciences Corporation (NASDAQ:EXAS) for 534,199 shares. State Common Retirement Fund stated it has 0.06% in Exact Sciences Corporation (NASDAQ:EXAS). Blackrock invested 0.02% of its portfolio in Exact Sciences Corporation (NASDAQ:EXAS). Raymond James And Assoc has invested 0.01% of its portfolio in Exact Sciences Corporation (NASDAQ:EXAS). 101,271 are held by Pub Employees Retirement Systems Of Ohio.

Shaker Financial Services Llc, which manages about $132.85M and $197.41 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Guggenheim Enhncd Eqty Incm (GPM) by 43,236 shares to 203,271 shares, valued at $1.60 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Special Opportunities Fd Inc (SPE) by 36,724 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 390,154 shares, and cut its stake in Nuveen S&P 500 Buy (BXMX).